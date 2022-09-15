U.S. markets open in 4 hours 40 minutes

Contract Injectable Packaging Trends in the Bio/Pharma Industry

ReportLinker
·2 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Summary This expert trend report is a comprehensive look at the injectable packaging landscape in 2022, including analysis of packaging outsourcing relationships for drugs, packaging companies and facilities.

New York, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Contract Injectable Packaging Trends in the Bio/Pharma Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06319712/?utm_source=GNW
It is a critical source for strategic planning efforts and will improve understanding of crucial components of the supply chain that will provide insights for supplier selection and management.

Scope
This 94-page report gives an important expert quantitative analysis of the commercial contract injectable drug packaging industry.

Findings are based on the industry’s most comprehensive databases of the CMO industry (Contract Service Providers and Drugs by Manufacturer Database), which are continuously updated and refined. The 7 tables and 37 figures throughout the report illustrate major points and trends. This report is required reading for -
– CMO executives and strategic decision-makers: improves understanding of the injectable packaging industry and is a critical input for strategic planning efforts.
– Sourcing and procurement executives in bio/pharmaceutical companies: improving understanding of crucial components of the supply base that will provide insights for supplier selection and management.
– Private equity investors: they can deeper understanding of the injectable packaging market and important insight for identifying potential investment targets.

Reasons to Buy
This report will enable the user to answer the following questions -
- Who are the top players for injectable drug packaging?
- What are the approval trends for injectable pharmaceuticals?
- What types of packaging are most utilized for injectable drug packaging?
- Which contract packagers secured the most injectable packaging contracts?
- What is the outsourcing propensity when it comes to injectable packaging?
- What are the characteristics of companies operating in the contract packaging space?
- What is the geographic distribution of injectable packaging facilities?
- What types of injectable packaging are offered by sites?
- What M&A deals related to injectable packaging took place between 2019-22?
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06319712/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


