Contract Law Update Training Course: The Latest Case Law in Practice (January 17, 2023)

This highly interactive course covers all the latest developments in contract law. It develops practical points from the cases from the last 18 months, and explains their relevance through practical drafting examples and discussions.
This intensive programme will ensure delegates are aware of all the main issues relevant to contracts, their formation, operation, and termination. Whether supplying or buying goods, services or intellectual property, all those involved with contracts will gain the necessary latest knowledge of the law needed in this field.
Benefits of attending
Learn about the latest case law relating to contracts
Examine the impact the latest case law has on your contracts
Understand how to use this information in practice
Get to grips with contract interpretation and implied terms
Reduce your contract risk profile and tighten up your contract clauses
Who Should Attend:
In-house lawyers
Private practice lawyers
Contract managers and professionals
Paralegals and trainee solicitors
Business development managers
Procurement managers
Purchasing managers
Others whose work regularly brings them into contact with contracts
Key Topics Covered:
Introduction
Formation of a contract
Offers or ITTs
Parties
Burying onerous terms and incorporation
Deeds gone wrong
Interpretation and implied terms
How to interpret a contract
Which terms can be implied and in what circumstances?
Good faith and discretion
The status of good faith in English Law
When can a decision be attached for being capricious?
Guarantees and indemnities
Primary guarantees 'on demand'
Secondary obligations to perform or to pay
6 types of indemnities
Obligations and endeavours
Innominate, warranty or a condition - how do you tell?
New tests for reasonable endeavours
Breach of contract and damages
The difference between repudiatory and material breach
How to handle non-performance
Liquidated damages or penalties?
Other remedies
Failure of basis and abandonment
Misrepresentation
Unjust enrichment and duress
Limitation of liability
Drafting exclusion clauses that work
Latest guidance on reasonableness
Boilerplates
Force majeure - Covid and Ukraine
The entire agreement clause
Dispute resolution and variations
Smart contracts
Contracting in natural language or code?
Speakers
Helen Swaffield
Barrister in Commercial and Public Law
Helen Swaffield is a practising Barrister with over 25 years' experience in Commercial and Public Law including commercial contracts and regulation, EU Law, international outsourcing and procurement, competition, franchising, supply and distribution and IPR. Helen appears in the High Court, Commercial Court and Technology and Construction Court as well as commercial arbitrations and adjudications. Helen has a French Law accreditation and has a diploma in EU Law from the University of Strasbourg. Having worked at both the EU Commission and the EU Court, she speaks French and reads Spanish.
Helen has drafted commercial, public and health sector contracts and has developed precedents and templates for industry use. She is regularly consulted to mitigate business risks and resolve claims and other disputes before litigation. Helen is the editor of and contributor to the Commercial Litigation Journal and the Procurement and Outsourcing Journal.
