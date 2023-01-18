U.S. markets open in 6 hours 26 minutes

Contract life-cycle management software market 2023-2027; A descriptive analysis of five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation- Technavio

·18 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global contract life-cycle management software market size is estimated to grow by USD 2,922.58 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 18.8% during the forecast period. However, the growth momentum will progressing. North America held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 44%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Contract Life-cycle Management Software Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Contract Life-cycle Management Software Market 2023-2027

For more Insights on market size Request a sample report

Global contract life-cycle management software market - Five forces

The global cloud data warehouse market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • The threat of new entrants

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Interpretation of porter's five models helps to strategize the business, for entire details – buy the report!

Global contract life-cycle management software market – Customer landscape 

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Global contract life-cycle management software market - Segmentation assessment

Segment Overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on component (Software and Services), and deployment (On-premise and Cloud-based).

  • The market share growth by the Software segment will be significant during the forecast period. The software is a tool for ensuring that the intent of every contract in an organization is fully realized. It can maximize contract performance, ensure the enforcement of commercial terms, accelerate cash flow and time-to-revenue, and reduce the risk of non-compliance. With advanced contract life-cycle management software, users can auto-build contracts based on defined business rules and bulk data upload. These advantages associated with the segment will fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

Geography Overview
By geography, the global contract life-cycle management software market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global contract life-cycle management software market.

  • North America is estimated to contribute 44% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The rise in regulatory legislation in various industries in North America leads to the increased adoption of contract life-cycle management software to address the need for compliance adherence. The increased adoption of digital technology across all industry verticals is helping the contract life-cycle management software market to grow in the region, mainly in the US and Canada. Prominent vendors such as Corcentric, IBM, and Coupa are based in the US. These vendors have a huge customer base for contract life-cycle management in the US.

Download a Sample Report

Global contract life-cycle management software market – Market dynamics
Key factor driving market growth

  • One of the key factors driving growth in the market is the pricing strategies of vendors. 

  • To thrive in a competitive market environment, software vendors are adopting customer-centric pricing strategies enabled by advances in technology. Several vendors in the contract lifecycle management market are focusing on providing value-based pricing models depending on the customer's needs and value perception.

  • The pricing of the software is based on varied features of the software solution and the value-added features provided to the customers.

  • The high price of the software and constrained IT budgets have led the vendors to re-evaluate the software pricing and delivery models.

  • Therefore, vendors are providing SaaS, commercial open-source models, and term licensing to be in sync with the changing demands. Varying pricing structures of the legal practice management software will increase its adoption among end-users.

Leading trends influencing the market 

  • The emergence of analytics in contract life-cycle management is another factor supporting the market share growth.

  • Enterprises across all domains are increasingly adopting contract life-cycle management built-in analytics to understand and interpret historical data points.

  • This helps them to immediately access any contract information for comparisons, potential risks, and future performance estimates within the supply chain as it provides reporting and analytical capabilities across all aspects of the contracts and compliance life-cycle.

  • With built-in analytics, it helps to manage risk and optimize performance. Enterprises gain a better understanding of the patterns that are most valuable and useful in their contracts.

  • They can use the derived insights from analytics tools to enhance their existing business relationships and accordingly pick the optimum contractor during contract renewals or while making new contract decisions.

Major challenges hindering market growth

  • The high implementation and maintenance costs will be a major challenge for the market during the forecast period. 

  • The price of the contract lifecycle management includes the cost of software licensing, system design and customization, implementation, training, and maintenance.

  • An organization that has purchased the software requires IT staff with the relevant skillset for successful implementation of the software.

  • Implementation of the contract life-cycle management requires self-assessment, planning, adequate funding, a clear vision, and cooperation at all managerial levels.

  • These factors lead to an increased cost of implementation of the contract life-cycle management, which adversely affects its adoption among the end-users, especially small enterprises.

Driver, Trend, and Challenges are the factors of market dynamics that state about consequences and sustainability of the businesses, find some insights from a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this Contract Life-cycle Management Software Market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the contract life-cycle management software market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the contract life-cycle management software market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the contract life-cycle management software market across North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of contract life-cycle management software market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Contract Life-cycle Management Software Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

165

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 18.8%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 2,922.58 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

18.6

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 44%

Key countries

US, Canada, China, India, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Contract Logix Llc, Corcentric Inc., Coupa Software Inc., DocuSign Inc., ESM Solutions Corp., Great Minds Software Inc., Icertis Inc., Infor Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Ivalua Inc., JAGGAER Llc, Newgen Software Technologies Ltd., Optimus BT Inc., Oracle Corp., Robobai Pty Ltd., SAP SE, Scanmarket AS, Thoma Bravo LP, Wolters Kluwer NV, and Zycus Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of content

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global contract life-cycle management software market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Component Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Deployment Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Component

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Component

  • 6.3 Software - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Component

7 Market Segmentation by Deployment

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Deployment

  • 7.3 On-premise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Contract Logix Llc

  • 12.4 Corcentric Inc.

  • 12.5 Coupa Software Inc.

  • 12.6 DocuSign Inc.

  • 12.7 ESM Solutions Corp.

  • 12.8 Great Minds Software Inc.

  • 12.9 Icertis Inc.

  • 12.10 Infor Inc.

  • 12.11 International Business Machines Corp.

  • 12.12 Ivalua Inc.

  • 12.13 JAGGAER Llc

  • 12.14 Newgen Software Technologies Ltd.

  • 12.15 Oracle Corp.

  • 12.16 SAP SE

  • 12.17 Wolters Kluwer NV

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Contract Life-cycle Management Software Market 2023-2027
Global Contract Life-cycle Management Software Market 2023-2027
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/contract-life-cycle-management-software-market-2023-2027-a-descriptive-analysis-of-five-forces-model-market-dynamics-and-segmentation--technavio-301723060.html

SOURCE Technavio

