Contract Management Market Size [2022-2029] | Industry Share, Revenue, Key Players, CAGR, Demand and Sales Forecast

Fortune Business Insights
·5 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Companies Profiled in the Contract Management Market Research Report are Concord, RIM Logistics Ltd., TOTALogistix, Inc., Trackado, Freshworks, Inc., DocLogix, UAB, Icertis, SAP Ariba, Coupa Software, Inc., and DocuSign, InC

Pune, India, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global contract management market size is projected to expand at a steady pace on account of rising integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) capabilities in virtual contracting solutions. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Contract Management Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Solutions, Services), By Deployment (On-premise, Cloud-based), By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)), By Verticals (BFSI, Government, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail, IT and Telecom, Transportation and Logistics, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2022-2029”.


Request Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/contract-management-market-102965


According to Harvard Business Review, AI can play a critical role in extracting and ironing out contents of contracts, bringing in efficiency in organizational operations. For instance, AI can facilitate quick renewal and renegotiation of any number of contracts. Furthermore, it allows companies to locate specific information in a contract as well as simplify the organization of vast volumes of data in different contracts. This could result in fewer contract disputes and speedy resolution of conflicts. In recent times, AI-based contracting software has been programmed to function in different languages as well. The Icertis Contract Management platform can identify over 40 languages from more than 90 countries across the globe. Thus, incorporation of AI with contracting solutions is fueling the adoption of contract management software across enterprises.

Industry Developments:

July 2020: US-based DocuSign acquired Liveoak Technologies for USD 38 million, with the aim of leveraging Liveoak’s agreement-collaboration platform to speed up the launch of DocuSign Notary, the company’s Agreement Cloud suite for remote online notarization.

June 2019: Icertis partnered with Microsoft to expand its Icertis Blockchain Framework to bring about greater transparency and improved compliance in critical business areas. Icertis plans on optimizing contract management processes via this collaboration as well as building its next-gen smart contract platform.

Drivers & Restraints:

Potential Benefits of Digital Contracting in Healthcare to Brighten Market Prospects

The contract management market growth is expected to get a major upward thrust owing to increasing uptake of digital contracting solutions in the healthcare sector. The main reason for this is the strict adherence to industry regulations and norms health companies have to follow. For example, William Beaumont Hospital in Michigan was forced to pay USD 84.5 million in 2018 as it violated the Start Law by creating beneficial deals for referring physicians. Adopting and implementing contract management software allows these companies to maintain and improve compliance and thus reduce the probability of litigation. For instance, contract management solutions can securely store all contracts that a company has signed with physicians, vendors, builders, etc. Thus, retrieving contracts and verifying the terms of agreement become easy and efficient, whilst ensuring compliance to the regulations through constant visibility.

The sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has brought economic activities to a standstill around the globe. Businesses are suffering owing to the sharp economic downturn, with some being more afflicted than the others. We aim to equip businesses with a quantitative and qualitative impact analysis of the current pandemic on different markets, based on our expertise and experience in market intelligence.


Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/contract-management-market-102965


Highlights of the Report:

  • In-depth analysis of the market drivers, trends, and constraints;

  • Exhaustive examination of the regional opportunities and investment pockets for the market;

  • Comprehensive profiling and assessment of key market players and their strategies; and

  • Detailed evaluation of all possible market segments.

Regional Insights

North America to Hold Lion’s Share Backed by Robust Legal Frameworks & Technologies

Among regions, North America is expected to dominate the contract management market share in the coming years owing to strong legal frameworks, quick adoption of advanced AI-based technologies, and stringent industry regulations.

In Asia Pacific, the market is anticipated to enjoy lucrative prospects on account of evolving legal compliance parameters and increasing partnerships between regional and global players. Furthermore, strict imposition of legal contracts in the BFSI, healthcare, and manufacturing sectors will also propel the regional market. Growing acceptance of virtual legal solutions is expected to accelerate market growth in Latin America and the Middle East & Africa in the forthcoming years.

Competitive Landscape

Strategic Acquisitions and Alliances to Intensify Market Competition

Increasing demand for effective enforcement of contracts is creating multiple opportunities for diverse players in this market to develop solutions to enable enterprises to strengthen their contract storage and retrieval capacities.  To tap this novel opportunity, key players are entering into alliances with tech giants and tactically acquiring companies to expand their presence in the market and widen their offerings.


Ask for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/contract-management-market-102965


List of Key Players Covered in the Contract Management Market Report:

  • DocuSign, Inc.

  • SAP Ariba

  • DocLogix

  • Trackado

  • RIM Logistics Ltd.

  • Coupa Software, Inc.

  • Icertis

  • Freshworks, Inc.

  • TOTALogistix, Inc.

  • Concord

Major Points from TOC:

1. Introduction

1.1. Research Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Definitions and Assumptions

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Dynamics

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

4. Key Insights

4.1 Global Statistics — Key Countries

4.2 New Product Launches

4.3 Pipeline Analysis

4.4 Regulatory Scenario — Key Countries

4.5 Recent Industry Developments — Partnerships, Mergers & Acquisitions

5. Global Contract Management Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast

5.1. Key Findings/ Summary

5.2. Market Analysis — By Product Type

5.3. Market Analysis — By Distribution Channel

5.4. Market Analysis — By Countries/Sub-regions

……………

11. Competitive Analysis

11.1. Key Industry Developments

11.2. Global Market Share Analysis

11.3. Competition Dashboard

11.4. Comparative Analysis — Major Players

12. Company Profiles

12.1 Contract Management Market Size Overview

12.2 Products & Services

12.3 SWOT Analysis

12.4 Recent developments

12.5 Major Investments

12.6 Regional Market Size and Demand


Pre Book - Wearable Technology Market Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102965


About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com


