Contract management ‘next big enterprise software category’: Penny Pritzker

Max Zahn with Andy Serwer
·2 min read

The tech selloff earlier this week heightened concern about the sector's outlook as the vaccination rate climbs, states begin to loosen COVID-19 restrictions, and Americans anticipate spending more time outside their homes.

But a survey of more than 900 leaders in technology and communications released by Pew last month found that over the coming years people will rely even more on tech, since consumers and businesses alike have shifted norms around remote work, e-commerce, and telehealth, among other advances.

In a new interview with Yahoo Finance, former U.S. Secretary of Commerce Penny Pritzker pointed to a type of enterprise software that has emerged as a key part of business administration: contract management.

Pritzker, who recently joined the board of enterprise software company Icertis, touted the data and efficiency gains made possible by the technology, adding that contract management software brings a central part of business into the digital age.

"Contract management is in my mind the next big enterprise software category, marrying data insights [and] risk management," she says. It "allows companies to optimize their business decisions and creates tremendous efficiency for enterprise companies."

"Contracts are at the heart of all things commerce," she adds.

The worldwide enterprise software market is expected to exceed $575 billion by 2024, according to a report released in January by India-based iGATE Research.

Former U.S. Secretary of Commerce speaks with Yahoo Finance Editor-in-Chief Andy Serwer in an episode of
Former U.S. Secretary of Commerce speaks with Yahoo Finance Editor-in-Chief Andy Serwer in an episode of "Yahoo Finance Presents."

Samir Bodas, CEO and Co-founder of Icertis, said in December that the market for a type of software known as common license managers — which allow vendors to oversee contracts and licenses — already amounts to $20 billion. The company currently has 10 million contracts under management with a total of roughly $1 trillion in contract value, Bodas said.

"Think of this as a very horizontal category," he says. "Every industry vertical, in every geography, and every company does contracts. And you need a software system to manage those contracts."

Asked whether Icertis is considering going public, Pritzker said, "the company has a lot of potential options."

"Right now, we're really, really focused on our customers, and making sure that we're delivering for the customers on a day-to-day basis."

"But we're continuing to develop our governance and our capabilities so that we can take advantage of many different potential options for the business."

    Facebook is calling on a federal judge to toss out a pair of antitrust suits filed by the FTC and 48 attorneys general. But legal experts say it's not going to happen.

    The Department of Labor released its weekly report on new jobless claims on Thursday.

    Some well-known restaurants are highly exposed to higher minimum wages, says Morgan Stanley.

    Analysts are trying to help investors untangle all the issues, but it isn't clear how much good they're doing. Bulls and bears are just going back-and-forth.

    Stocks advanced on Thursday and the Dow set yet another record intraday high after Congress passed another expansive coronavirus relief package. Technology shares rebounded, and Treasury yields steadied.

    Bank of America finds that most of the stimulus money won’t be spent. Here's what it says investors should do.

    The $1.9 trillion stimulus plan includes four key tax improvements that would help Americans in various income brackets.

    Bidding in the first NFT auction from auction house Christie's on work from artist Beeple went from $100 to $69 million.

    Tim Holland, Chief Investment Officer Orion Advisor Solutions, joins Yahoo Finance’s Alexis Christoforous to discuss inflation, bond yield expectations, and the bounce back in tech.

    Facebook, Oracle and Micron Technology are reasonably valued when considering the outlook for their sales growth.

    The sale of the company's jet-leasing business and financial forecasts for 2021 take a back seat to the plan to offer one share for every eight investors now hold.

    In a recent note on the state of the stock markets, Raymond James equity strategist Tavis McCourt points out a series of policy factors that are playing a role in the current market volatility; the situation is more complex, perhaps, than most of us have been willing to admit. McCourt notes permutations of the SLR rule, political dynamics on the Senate Banking Committee, and the regulatory atmosphere towards potential capital return are all influencing the Fed’s moves and the market reactions. “We believe the Fed will do everything they can to ensure orderly trading in US Treasuries and does not want to see the volatility and liquidity concerns that have occurred in the last week/over the course of the pandemic. We also believe that the Fed is not interested in having a spike in yields as Treasury seeks to finance the next round of stimulus," McCourt opined. The strategist added, "While the SLR conversation is a political and market issue for the Fed, we believe that any Treasury and/or equity market sell-off tied to the debate is transitory and overblown. We are more focused on the improving economic environment, vaccine distribution, and reflation." Bearing this in mind, our focus turned to three stocks backed by Raymond James, with the firm’s analysts noting that each could soar over 50% from current levels. Running the tickers through TipRanks’ database, we found out that the rest of the Street is also on board, as each boasts a Moderate or Strong Buy consensus rating. Orasure Technologies (OSUR) We’ll start in the medical industry, a field that has seen gains through the pandemic year. Orasure, through its subsidiaries, is a producer of medical diagnostic tests, and is known for developing rapid test kits for HIV, HEP-C, and Ebola. In the past year, the company created over 150 jobs at its Bethlehem, Pennsylvania facilities as part of an effort to develop fast, at-home, COVID test kits. The company’s product line has a wide range of uses, and is marketed to clinical labs, hospitals, physician practices, and public health agencies world-wide. As can be imagined, Orasure has seen a quick recovery from a 1H20 revenue dip followed by strong gains. Q4 top-line revenues hit $62.9 million, for a 27% year-over-year gain. This was driven by product and services revenues, which grew 28% to reach $60.4 million. EPS was positive, at 3 cents per share, which was a good turnaround from negative results in the first half of the year – but was down 25% from 4Q19. For the full year, Orasure reported $172 million in net revenues, an 11% yoy gain. Of this total, $50 million came from sales of oral fluid collection devices (mouth swabs) for COVID-19 test kits. In addition, the company reported continued progress on its COVID-19 rapid antigen test, and plans to submit prescription self-tests and professional-grade tests for EUA (Emergency Use Authorization) by the FDA by the end of the first quarter. Analyst Andrew Cooper, in his coverage on the stock for Raymond James, saw plenty to like, ticking off the factors by the numbers: “What we liked: 1) Almost every revenue result. Orasure topped consensus sales estimates by 10%... 2) Concrete antigen EUA submission timeline. There is no misunderstanding an expected submission this month, with studies completed and only more administrative type work remaining... 3) More capacity expansion. Existing capacity timelines are on track, but management now intends to add another 50M of annual antigen capacity...” To this end, Cooper puts a $16 price target on the stock, implying a 52% one-year upside, and rates OSUR an Outperform (i.e. Buy). (To watch Cooper’s track record, click here) A solid reputation in the field, and clear path forward are sure to attract positive sentiment – and three Wall Street analysts have put Buy ratings on Orasure, making the analyst consensus a Strong Buy. Shares are priced at $10.49, and the $18.67 average price target is even more bullish than Coopers, suggesting a 78% upside for the next 12 months. (See OSUR stock analysis on TipRanks) Sol-Gel Technologies (SLGL) Sticking to the medical field, we’ll switch focus to a clinical stage pharmaceutical company. Sol-Gel is a biopharma with an interesting niche, developing topical medications for the treatment of skin diseases. The company’s pipeline includes two proprietary formulations based on benzoyl peroxide, both creams: Epsolay, which is a treatment for papulopustular rosacea, and Twyneo, a treatment for acne. Both medications had their NDAs (New Drug Applications) filed with the FDA, and final approval decision is expected in April and August of this year, respectively. Sol-Gel has, in addition, three other drug candidates in early stages of the pipeline process. Two are still in the research phase, while SGT-210 is in Phase I trial, with results due in 1H21. SGT-210 is a potential treatment for palmoplantar keratoderma, a thickening of the skin on the palms of the hands and feet which is sometimes seen as a symptom of several rare conditions. Furthermore, Sol-Gel is working in collaboration with Perrigo as the US manufacturer of generic labels of that company’s brand-name products. In 2020, the two companies signed four agreements, and now have 12 total collaboration projects. Among the fans is Raymond James analyst Elliot Wilbur who writes, "Given the large market opportunity in key pipeline products, coupled with recent acceptance of NDA submissions, we maintain our Strong Buy rating on SLGL shares, as we remain optimistic surrounding near-term growth prospects and financial positioning." The Strong Buy rating comes with a $23 price target, suggesting SLGL has room to grow an impressive 156% in the year ahead. (To watch Wilbur’s track record, click here) Small-cap biopharmas don’t always get a lot of analyst attention – they tend to fly under the radar. However, there are two reviews on file here and both are to Buy, making the consensus rating a Moderate Buy. SLGL shares are priced at $9, with an average price target of $22 indicating a runway toward ~145% upside for 2021. (See SLGL stock analysis on TipRanks) PAE (PAE) Let’s switch gears, and look at government support services. It’s no secret that governments are huge users of contract service companies, and PAE is a major provider of contract services for US government and defense agencies. PAE has operations on every continent and in 60 countries, providing a range of services, including analysis and training, intelligence, infrastructure operations, management and maintenance, logistic and material support, and information optimization. Until recently, PAE was a privately held company, but in February last year it was merged with Gores Holdings III in a SPAC transaction. The transaction brought PAE shares onto the NASDAQ exchange on February 10, 2020. 2021 has started with some changes in PAE’s contracts with the US government. At the end of January, the company lost a bid to renew a $125 million contract it had held with Customs and Border Patrol since 2009 – but earlier that same month, PAE was awarded a $3.3. billion contract with the US State Department. The contract with State involve consular operations at diplomatic facilities in 120 countries. 5-star analyst Brian Gesuale, in his coverage of PAE for Raymond James, notes the change in contracts, and does not believe it should trouble PAE. “PAE’s qualified pipeline still sits around $40B and pending awards north of $6B, which when combined with the company’s 2020 recompete win rate of 93% provides us confidence that CBP contract can be adequately replaced,” Gesuale commented. Turning to specifics on the State contract, Gesuale adds, “…this contract win could add upwards to $110 to $125 million of high-margin annual revenue to the 2022 model. Overall our estimates are going higher, and we continue to view PAE as one of the more compelling opportunities in the Government IT Services space. While we expect the group will face decelerating fundamentals and a potentially meaningful re-rating lower from near historically high valuations PAE should fare differently as it accelerates organic growth…” In line with these comments, the analyst puts an Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating on the stock, and his $15 price target implies a 77% one-year upside. (To watch Gesuale’s track record, click here) PAE stock has a resounding “yes” on Wall Street. TipRanks analytics show that out of 3 analysts, all 3 are bullish. The average price target of $12.67 shows a potential upside of about 50%. (See PAE stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

    In financial markets there are few things you can count on.

    Within the next four years it will be Volkswagen competing with Tesla for the crown of most EV sales globally, according to UBS.

    The company, referred to as the Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) of South Korea, has established a strong reputation with consumers for its sterling customer service and rapid delivery times. Coupang dominates its niche in a country with a population of more than 51 million, with around 70% of the population found within seven miles of a Coupang fulfillment center. Coupang's losses also continued, but at a more moderate pace.

    Coupang (CPNG) shares opened with a bang, surging around 78% in the first minutes of trading, before retreating below their opening trade, in the largest initial public offering on a US exchange this year.

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung joins Alexis Christoforous to break down Goldman Sachs's new report on closing the earnings pay gap for Black women.

    The John Lewis Partnership warned more of its department stores would be permanently closed after the "economic earthquake" of COVID-19 sent Britain's biggest employee-owned group to a 517 million pound ($721 million) annual loss. The 156-year-old John Lewis had already reduced department store numbers to 42, having closed eight last July, impacting 1,300 jobs, as it grappled with the fallout from the crisis. "Hard as it is, there is no getting away from the fact that some areas can no longer profitably sustain a John Lewis store," Chairman Sharon White said.

    Facebook asked a federal court on Wednesday to dismiss major antitrust cases filed by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission and nearly every U.S. state, saying they failed to show the company had a monopoly or harmed consumers. "Lacking facts to establish either unlawful conduct or harm to consumers, the FTC attempts to bolster its claims with a grab-bag of selectively quoted internal emails and messages from Facebook executives, which are offered to show that Facebook was concerned about competitive threats from Instagram and WhatsApp – but also many, many other firms," Facebook said in its response.

    It’s a relatively quiet day on the economic calendar. The BoC is in action later today, however, with U.S inflation figures likely to also garner plenty of interest.