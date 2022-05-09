Contract Packaging Market Size to Grow by USD 17.29 billion | TCO Advantage by Contract Packaging to Boost Market Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Contract Packaging Market by End-user (Food and beverages, Consumer goods, Personal care, Pharmaceutical, and Others) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has been proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

The potential growth difference for the contract packaging market size between 2021 and 2026 is USD 17.29 bn. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver: The TCO advantage by contract packaging is driving the global contract packaging market growth. Consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies calculate TCO during the production process, as it is considered the main criterion for buying packaging machines. The costs of these machines may vary from hundreds to thousands of dollars with an expected lifespan of 15-20 years. The annual maintenance cost of high-quality machines is 4% of the total cost in an ideal situation, with due consideration to all preventive measures. This percentage may go up to 12%-16%, depending on the quality of the machine.

Market Challenge: The growing demand of in-house packaging, as manufacturers are sometimes comfortable with having control of the complete production cycle, is one of the key challenges to the growth of the global contract packaging industry growth. In addition, contract packaging can be time-consuming, as products are transported several times among manufacturers and packagers. There can also be unwillingness to share information with contract packagers, availability of in-house machinery and staff, and high switching costs in certain situations. Recently, events have been organized to promote the advantages of in-house packaging. Such aspects are becoming key challenges for the global contract packaging market.

Market Segmentation

The contract packaging market report is segmented by end-user (food and beverages, consumer goods, personal care, pharmaceutical, and others) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America).

By end-user, the food and beverage segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the growing disposable incomes, shrinking household size, expansion of the middle-class population, and the increasing demand for fresh and healthy convenience-oriented foods, along with benefits such as high barrier from microorganisms and peelable features.

By geography, North America will be the leading region with 37% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key countries for the contract packaging market in North America.

Contract Packaging Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.3% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 17.29 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.0 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aaron Thomas Co. Inc., Accu Tec, AmeriPac Inc., Bernard Laboratories Inc., CCL Industries Inc., Co Pak Packaging Corp., Deufol SE, FedEx Corp., gpa GLOBAL, Hanzo Logistics, Hollingsworth, Marsden Packaging Ltd., Multi Pack Solutions LLC, PHARMA TECH INDUSTRIES, Reed Lane Inc., Summit laboratories Inc., Truvant Europe Sp. z o.o., UDG Healthcare, Unicep Packaging LLC, and Verst Logistics Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

