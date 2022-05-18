Contract Research Organization (CRO) Services Market Size worth USD 119.36 billion by 2031| Increasing Incidence of Chronic Diseases to Fuel Market Growth: Growth Plus Reports

NEW YORK , May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Contract Research Organization (CRO) Services Market is expected to clock US$ ~119.36 billion by 2031 owing to growing number of clinical trials and increased outsourcing of development of drugs & vaccines to CROs by the companies.

Growth_Plus_Reports_Logo

Get Sample PDF Brochure: https://growthplusreports.com/inquiry/request-sample/contract-research-organization-(cro)-services-market/7630

Growth Engines

In order to conduct rapid development and commercialization of the drug, companies are outsourcing development activities to CROs. Multiple companies have entered into strategic partnerships/agreements/collaborations with CROs. For instance, in December 2020, IQVIA collaborated with Servier, an international pharmaceutical company to reinvent their R&D clinical development processes and support their long-term R&D success. Similarly, in May 2019, CStone Pharmaceuticals collaborated with Bayer, to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and antitumor activity of PD-L1 monoclonal antibody drug CS1001 in combination with Bayer's oral multi-kinase inhibitor Stivarga (regorafenib), for treatment for multiple types of cancer. Such initiatives taken from pharma & biotech companies are helping them in carrying out the development of the drug as well as clinical trials at a faster pace.

The global contract research organization (CRO) services market has been analyzed from four perspectives: Service Type, Disease Indication, End User, and Region.

Excerpts from 'By Disease Indication'

Based on the disease indication, the market is segmented into: -

Oncology

Infectious Diseases

Cardiovascular

Central Nervous System (CNS)

Respiratory

Autoimmune disorders

Others

Oncology segment held the largest market share in 2020. The large share of this segment can be mainly attributed to factors such as the rising prevalence of cancer and increasing research and development activities for various cancer drugs.

Story continues

Excerpts from 'By Region Segmentation'

Regionally, the global contract research organization (CRO) services market has been segmented into: -

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World (RoW).

North America held the largest market share of the global contract research organization (CRO) services market in 2020. The large share of this region can be attributed to several factors such as high number of R&D activities for new molecules coupled with increasing private-public funding for R&D. Moreover, as COVID-19 has soared out of control in the U.S., multiple pharma & biotech companies are working on finding the cure for COVID-19. In order to fast track the developments of drugs & vaccines, companies are outsourcing the development of their compounds. Such factors have propelled the CRO services market growth.

Excerpts from 'Competitive Landscape'

The prominent players operating in the global contract research organization (CRO) services market include:-

IQVIA

Charles River Laboratories

WuXi AppTec

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Parexel International Corporation PPD Inc

Eurofins Scientific

Icon plc

Syneos Health

PRA Health Sciences

Among others

Buy your Exclusive copy [Make Payment ]@ https://growthplusreports.com/checkout?_token=OTzb4slacVPTOmQze80gMKect74l3h5C7AzjphvT&report_id=7630&license=Single&submit=

Growth Plus Reports has segmented the global Contract Research Organization (CRO) Services market on the basis of Service Type, Disease Indication, End User:

Service Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2031)

Early Phase Development

Clinical Research Services

Laboratory Services

Consulting Services

Disease Indication Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2031)

Oncology

Infectious Diseases

Cardiovascular

Central Nervous System (CNS)

Respiratory

Autoimmune Disorders

End User (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2031)

Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies

Medical Device Companies

Research & Academic Institutes

Table of contents:

INTRODUCTION RESEARCH METHODOLOGY PREMIUM INSIGHTS MARKET DYNAMICS

Click here to access full TOC

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

Covid-19 impact trends and perspective

Granular insights at global/regional/country level

Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

Winning imperatives

Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

Distributor Landscape Assessment

Pricing Intelligence

Customer Base Assessment

Investment & Initiatives Analysis

'Business Profile' of Key Players

Speak to an analyst to know Covid-19 impact on this industry: https://growthplusreports.com/inquiry/speak-analyst/contract-research-organization-(cro)-services-market/7630

Browse more healthcare related reports below:

Preclinical Imaging Market by Type [Modality, Reagents, Software and Services] – Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2031

In Vitro Fertilization Market by Products & Services (Instruments, Reagents, Accessories, and Services), Type of Cycle (Fresh Donor IVF Cycles, Fresh Non-Donor IVF Cycles, Frozen Donor IVF Cycles, and Frozen Non-Donor IVF Cycles), End User (Fertility Clinics and Hospitals & Research Laboratories)–Global Outlook& Forecast 2021-2031

Contract Research Organization (CRO) Services Market by Service Type (Early Phase Development, Clinical Research Services, Laboratory Services, and Consulting Services), Disease Indication (Oncology, Infectious Diseases, Cardiovascular, Central Nervous System (CNS), Respiratory, and Autoimmune Disorders), End User (Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies, Medical Device Companies, and Research & Academic Institutes) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2031

Hemostats Market by Product Type (Thrombin-Based Hemostats, Oxidized Regenerated Cellulose-Based Hemostats, Gelatin-Based Hemostats, Collagen-Based Hemostats, and Combination Hemostats), Formulation (Matrix & Gel, Sponge, Sheet & Pad, and Powder), Application (General Surgery, Orthopedic Surgery, Cardiovascular Surgery, Neurological Surgery, Gynecological Surgery, and Reconstructive Surgery) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2031

About Us:

Growth+Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).

Growth+ portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.

We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020.

Contact:

Manan Sethi

Director, Market Insights

Email: enquire@growthplusreports.com

Phone no: +91 96545 76783

Web: https://growthplusreports.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/contract-research-organization-cro-services-market-size-worth-usd-119-36-billion-by-2031-increasing-incidence-of-chronic-diseases-to-fuel-market-growth-growth-plus-reports-301550225.html

SOURCE Growth Plus Reports