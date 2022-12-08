U.S. markets open in 42 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,963.50
    +26.75 (+0.68%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,805.00
    +180.00 (+0.54%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,591.50
    +82.00 (+0.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,822.20
    +14.20 (+0.79%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.32
    +3.31 (+4.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,803.00
    +5.00 (+0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    23.19
    +0.27 (+1.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0521
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4530
    +0.0450 (+1.32%)
     

  • Vix

    22.75
    +0.58 (+2.62%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2220
    +0.0015 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.6250
    +0.1010 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,847.25
    -9.44 (-0.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    396.16
    -5.87 (-1.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,492.07
    +2.88 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,574.43
    -111.97 (-0.40%)
     

Contract Textile Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact

ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Major players in the contract textile market are Agua Fabrics, Beaulieu International Group, Camira Fabrics Ltd. , DELIUS GmbH & Co. KG. , Panaz, Sunbury Design, MAHARAM, Paramount Textile Mills (P) Ltd, CTL LEATHER, C.

New York, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Contract Textile Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06371415/?utm_source=GNW
F. STINSON, LLC, ARC-COM, and ARCHITEX.

The global contract textile market is expected to grow from $ 4.43 billion in 2021 to $ 4.80 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The global contract textile market is expected to reach $ 5.80 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.8%.

The contract textile market consists of sales of contract textiles by entities (organizations, sole proprietors, and partnerships) that refer to fabrics which are designed, produced, sold, and used for commercial interiors.It is a business-to-business (B2B) arrangement in which textile manufacturers agree with companies involved in producing final products for commercial end customers.

Contract textiles are used in healthcare, hospitality, education, and leisure areas for making bed sets, bed sheets, chairs, couches, curtains, linings, cubicle curtains, and many other items.

The main types of contract textiles are type A, type B, and type C.The type A segment consists of sales of type A refera to a fabric where the first marker is not served by the flame and the flame does not burn through the edges of the metal frame while it is tested before and after cleaning.

The different end-users include office spaces, public buildings, healthcare, hotels, restaurants, and cafes (HORECA).

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the contract textile market in 2021. The regions covered in the contract textile market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The rise in online shopping is driving the contract textiles market.Online shopping is a type of electronic commerce that enables buyers to transact with sellers directly over the Internet using a web browser or a mobile app.

Online shopping has seen a significant surge due to the COVID-19 pandemic.People shifted from offline shopping to online shopping because of restrictions on movement.

This shift has caused an increase in awareness about different types of textiles, including contract textiles.For instance, in 2020, according to the survey conducted on online consumers in 9 countries by the United Nations Conference and Trade Development, there was an increase in the percentage of online shoppers making at least one online purchase every two months during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The online shoppers in pharmaceuticals increased by 9%, the cosmetics and personal care segment increased by 6%, the fashion and accessories segment increased by 2%, and such an increase was evident in other sectors as well. Therefore, the rise in online shopping is expected to propel the growth of the contract textile market.

The rise in product innovations is growing in popularity and has become a key trend in the contract textile market.Innovations such as Celliant fiber are gaining popularity in the contract textile market.

Celliant fiber features patented infrared fiber technology, which enhances cellular oxygenation and local circulation for improved performance, recovery, and sleep.For instance, in October 2021, The Crypton Companies, a US-based textile company, in partnership with Hologenix LLC, a producer of Celliant Infrared Technology, developed Crypton CELLIANT, the first woven upholstery fabric containing Celliant fiber.

When a person sits on a chair covered with Celliant, the minerals in the fabric absorb the heat generated by the body. Thus, by temporarily increasing local blood flow in the cell tissue, performance and recovery are improved.

In September 2019, the Crypton Company, a US-based provider of performance textile technologies in the contract, home furnishings, and apparel markets, acquired Abercrombie Textiles for an undisclosed amount.This acquisition will produce the ideal synergy from a common vision, and combining an American mill and a textile inventor will protect jobs, spur economic growth and open up new markets for textiles created in the United States.

Abercrombie Textiles is a US-based textile mill that weaves jacquard and dobby fabrics for upholstery, wallcovering, drapery, transportation, and decorative accents.

The countries covered in the contract textile market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The contract textile market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides contract textile market statistics, including contract textile industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a contract textile market share, detailed contract textile market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the contract textile industry. This contract textile market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06371415/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Musk taps Tesla's China chief to run Texas gigafactory - Bloomberg News

    Zhu, who joined Tesla in 2014 and is heading Tesla's Asia Pacific operations, is in Austin this week. Giga Texas, which opened earlier this year, makes the Model Y and will produce Tesla's upcoming Cybertruck.

  • Apple’s Tim Cook celebrates a ‘new era of advanced manufacturing’ and says the company will use U.S.-made chips for the first time in a decade

    The Apple CEO announced that chips powering Apple devices would be manufactured at a chip-making factory in Phoenix

  • Exxon’s US Workers Get Inflation-Busting Pay Hike as Profit Hits Record

    (Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. is awarding US employees above-inflation pay increases just weeks after the Texas oil giant posted its highest quarterly profit, underlining how strong 2022 has been for the fossil-fuel industry while other sectors like technology and finance cut jobs.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move to Dissolve CongressWhy Did So Many US Men Quit Working? Social Status May Hold the

  • Oil drops, hits lowest since January as U.S. data fans fuel demand fears

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Oil edged to its lowest since the start of the year in volatile trading, after U.S. government data showed an unexpectedly large build in fuel stocks, feeding fears about demand in a market already spooked by an uncertain economy. Brent futures for February delivery fell $1.20 to $78.15 a barrel, a 1.55% loss, by 12:34 p.m. ET (17:34 GMT). U.S. distillate stocks posted a build 6.2 million barrels, according to the Energy Information Administration, far exceeding estimates for a 2.2 million barrel rise.

  • If You Delay Retirement, You Should Also Delay This

    For many reasons, including rising costs of living and longevity, Americans are delaying their retirement. While workers in the past would try to hang it up at around 62, workers now are frequently planning on working into their 70s. If … Continue reading → The post If You Delay Retirement, You Should Also Delay This appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • You Won't Believe How Low Gasoline is Likely to Go

    Gasoline prices are falling sharply with the national average price targeting even more declines by Christmas.

  • Tesla Sales of Chinese-Made Cars Hit Record, as Nation’s Auto Market Shrinks

    HONG KONG— Tesla Shanghai factory had a record month of sales despite China’s auto market shrinking in the grip of a slowing economy and consumer demand under harsh Covid curbs, constraints that Beijing has just moved to start easing. The American EV giant sold more than 100,000 China-made electric vehicles in November even as passenger car retail sales shrunk by more than 9% on the year amid poor market conditions, according to China Passenger Car Association data released on Thursday. More than 60,000 of those were sold domestically, representing more than one-tenth of China’s EV market share.

  • There Are Plenty of Reservations About Airbnb

    Airbnb will be heading lower in the weeks ahead as the fundamental backdrop has weakened. On Tuesday Morgan Stanley cut their fundamental rating of the travel company to "sell". In this daily bar chart of ABNB, below, we can see a number of downtrends.

  • Oxy CEO Calls Out California Plans to Fine Oil Firms

    Plans by California lawmakers to potentially [levy penalties on the oil industry](https://www.wsj.com/articles/california-lawmakers-to-consider-penalties-on-oil-companies-to-fight-high-gas-prices-11670283628) for high profits are ridiculous, Occidental Petroleum Corp. Chief Executive Vicki Hollub says. “I think too many of the politicians just don't understand the industry. They don't understand any industry,” Ms. Hollub said at The Wall Street Journal’s CEO Council Summit Tuesday. California la

  • There's Reason For Concern Over Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:REGN) Price

    It's not a stretch to say that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s ( NASDAQ:REGN ) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of...

  • Exxon plans to raise spending in 2023 closer to $25 billion

    (Reuters) -Exxon Mobil Corp on Thursday said it will lift spending next year to $23 billion-$25 billion, the top end of its guidance, and expand investments to curb carbon emissions. Exxon led record profits among oil majors in the second and third quarters this year, aided by its highly criticized decision during the COVID-19 pandemic to double down on fossil fuels as European competitors shifted to renewables. The strategy boosted its shares by more than 60% this year - far ahead of rivals Shell PLC and BP PLC - as oil prices rose to their highest levels since 2008 after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Intel begins layoffs and offers unpaid leave to manufacturing workers

    The layoffs and cost-cutting that Intel Corp. executives recently warned about have begun in California, with a couple of hundred employees set to lose their jobs next month, and manufacturing employees worldwide being offered unpaid leave.

  • European Gas Prices Swing as LNG Surge Battles Arctic Blast

    (Bloomberg) -- European natural gas prices fluctuated as record imports of liquefied natural gas helped to offset a blast of winter weather that is testing the region’s resilience to the energy crisis. Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move to Dissolve CongressWhy Did So Many US Men Quit Working? Social Status May Hold the Key, Study SaysBe Careful, Here Come the Predictions for 2023Musk Spars With San F

  • Can you still retire on $1 million? That’s what today’s millionaires want to know.

    The financial turmoil of this year has given us many more opportunities for retirement portfolios than existed a year ago.

  • Exclusive-Chinese grab Russian car market share after Western rivals depart

    New sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles (LVC) are down almost 61% year-on-year, as Western sanctions curb Russia's access to some materials and falling demand and high prices further hobble the sector. But sales of Chinese branded passenger cars, including Haval, Chery and Geely have surged, rising to 16,138 units in November, almost double the 8,235 in January, while market share reached 31.3% from 9.6%, data from Russian analytical agency Autostat showed. Russia's new passenger car and LCV sales were 46,403 in November, the Association of European Businesses (AEB) said on Tuesday, and sales should reach around 600,000 for this year overall.

  • 5 Unstoppable Trends to Invest $1,000 in for 2023

    This year has served as a reminder to the investment community that stocks can go down just as easily as they can rise. Since each of the major U.S. stock indexes hit their respective all-time highs between mid-November 2021 and the first week of January 2022, they've fallen into a bear market with peak declines ranging from 22% to 38%. What follows are five unstoppable trends to invest $1,000 in for 2023.

  • Oil rebounds from 2022 lows on China demand hopes, tanker delays

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil rebounded on Thursday after four sessions of decline, boosted by hopes that easing anti-COVID measures in China will revive demand and by signs that some tankers carrying Russian oil have been delayed after a G7 price cap came into effect. China on Wednesday announced the most sweeping changes to its resolute anti-COVID regime since the pandemic began, while at least 20 oil tankers faced delays in crossing to the Mediterranean from Russia's Black Sea ports. Brent crude rose 27 cents, or 0.4%, to $77.44 a barrel by 1120 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude gained 49 cents, or 0.7%, to $72.50.

  • Oil & Gas Stock Roundup: Shell's Acquisition, Chevron's Venezuela Update & More

    Apart from Shell (SHEL) and Chevron (CVX), Suncor Energy (SU), Eni (E) and Enbridge (ENB) hogged attention during the week.

  • Lithium Stocks 2023: A Cartel Takes Shape

    Lithium stocks made gains in 2022 as spot prices ballooned. Headwinds on the way in 2023 include a possible alliance of producing countries.

  • Prices on Lithium Deals Start to Move With the Times

    Fixed-price contracts are falling out of favor for the mineral as producers and consumers embrace deals that more readily reflect changes in supply and demand.