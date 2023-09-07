Contractor charged with bilking Blakely couple on outdoor deck project

Sep. 6—A Monroe County contractor faces home improvement fraud and other charges after investigators say he accepted money from a senior couple in Blakely for an outdoor deck project that was never started.

Marcos Antonio Gonzalez, 34, was released on $10,000 unsecured bail following his arraignment Thursday before Magisterial District Judge Laura Turlip.

Lackawanna County detectives accused the Tobyhanna man, owner of M&A Home Improvement Contracting, of taking a $2,500 down payment from Thomas and Susan Turano to extend a deck on their home but failing to do the work or return their money.

According to a criminal complaint, the couple hired Gonzalez on Jan. 20 to do the work for $3,500, signing a contract and giving him a check for the down payment. The contractor said the work would start Jan. 23 and take two weeks to complete.

When no work was done, the Turanos contacted Gonzalez several times through April 1 and were told each time the project would start soon, the complaint said.

After county detectives opened an investigation in April, Gonzalez told an investigator bad weather delayed the project and said he lost the couple's contact information, according to the complaint. He said he would be out soon to do the work.

In June, detectives obtained a copy of M&A's bank records, which showed the account had a negative balance when the Turanos' $2,500 check was deposited in January, the complaint said. An account review found no charges for materials related to the couple's project but instead showed the money was used for other expenses, including spending for food and at locations such as Foot Locker, Journey's and a vape shop.

In addition to home improvement fraud, Gonzalez was charged with deceptive business practices, theft by deception and theft by unlawful taking.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled Monday at 11:15 a.m.

