Contractor resentenced to up to 20 years in prison for home improvement fraud

Aug. 10—SCRANTON — A Scott Twp. contractor who took hundreds of thousands of dollars for work he never completed will spend less time in prison following his resentencing Thursday on theft and home improvement fraud charges.

Lackawanna County Judge Margaret Bisignani Moyle ordered Robert Rohwer to serve five to 20 years in state prison. She previously sentenced Rohwer in December 2021 to six to 30 years in state prison,but the state Superior Court overturned the sentence earlier this year.

Rohwer was convicted of theft by deception, deceptive business practices and home improvement fraud following a two-day, nonjury trial before Moyle in September 2021.

Police said Rohwer accepted more than $435,000 in 2017 from Mark and Susan Diefenderfer and James and Michele Russell to construct a house and garage on lakefront property at Newton Lake in Greenfield Twp. He only did about $59,710 or work before abandoning the project.

The Superior Court vacated Rohwer's original sentence after finding that the charges of deceptive business practices and home improvement fraud should have merged for sentencing purposes because the crimes were based on the same underlying conduct.

At Thursday's hearing, Moyle said she wanted to impose the original sentence, noting Rohwer has a significant prior criminal record and that his victims were over age 60. She acknowledged she was unable to do so, however.

In addition to the prison sentence Moyle ordered Rohwer to pay $370,680 in restitution.

