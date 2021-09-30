U.S. markets open in 4 hours 35 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,379.00
    +29.25 (+0.67%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,495.00
    +230.00 (+0.67%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,839.25
    +99.50 (+0.68%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,246.10
    +24.20 (+1.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.24
    +0.41 (+0.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,731.70
    +8.80 (+0.51%)
     

  • Silver

    21.66
    +0.17 (+0.81%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1605
    +0.0005 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5410
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.22
    -2.03 (-8.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3434
    +0.0007 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.9110
    -0.0480 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,948.44
    +572.63 (+1.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,062.67
    +15.03 (+1.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,146.97
    +38.81 (+0.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,452.66
    -91.63 (-0.31%)
     

ContractPodAi raises $115M in Growth Funding Led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2 to Shape the Digital Transformation of the Legal Industry

·4 min read

ContractPodAi will focus on accelerating its ContractPodAI Cloud growth plans: 'One Legal Platform' to support in-house corporate legal teams with a multi-application solution for their technology needs

LONDON, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ContractPodAi, the award-winning provider of the AI-powered contract lifecycle management (CLM) led 'One Legal Platform', today announced a USD $115 million Series C investment headed by SoftBank Vision Fund 2. This latest round saw ContractPodAi's valuation increase 5x from its previous Series B round in 2019. As part of the transaction, Ayush Jain of SoftBank Investment Advisers will join the ContractPodAi Board. Proceeds from the round will go towards further accelerating ContractPodAi's platform capabilities and expanding its market presence internationally, leveraging SoftBank's networks to capture new opportunities in the APAC region. This funding round also marks Vision Fund 2's first investment in legal technology, one of the fastest growing SaaS categories.

Almost every business function relies on legal involvement or expertise. Despite its importance, legal has been one of the last functions to adopt digitization. Legal is the next frontier for digital transformation, and ContractPodAi is leading the charge.

ContractPodAi's 'One Legal Platform'

Building on the strength of ContractPodAi's end-to-end CLM solution, ContractPodAi's no-code platform allows teams to manage any legal scenario, process, or document using the platform's pre-built and configurable applications such as claims, RFP review, and IP portfolio management.

In addition, the platform offers simple, guided forms and templates to create a legal application from scratch in minutes – a fast, easy, and intuitive way to scale highly tailored solutions for in-house teams' everyday legal needs. Across both pre-built applications and configurable applications, the platform leverages an embedded toolkit of AI functionality like document review, cognitive search, and advanced analytics for each use case. Pre-built applications contain tailored AI data models tuned to the objective of each module.

ContractPodAi is dedicated to help in-house counsel address any legal task they need to deliver, from buy- and sell-side contracting, to compliance requirements, to corporate governance. ContractPodAi's versatile platform offering and no-risk digital transformation delivery model maximize a legal team's technology investment. Additionally, ContractPodAi offers an expert legal transformation team who can engineer applications to any company's workflows and playbook.

"Despite the inexorable digitization of the workplace, legal processes have largely resisted disruption," said Ayush Jain, investor for SoftBank Investment Advisers. "ContractPodAi's technology aims to empower in-house legal professionals to radically improve business performance such as driving faster revenue recognition, increase compliance adherence and optimise operational workflows. We believe the company's modularized, one platform approach extends way beyond existing Contract Lifecycle Management to capture a vast array of legal use cases across multiple jurisdictions."

"We are just scratching the surface of what we can do," said Sarvarth Misra, Co-Founder and CEO of ContractPodAi. "The market is asking for a legal platform, a technology infrastructure that supports in-house legal teams like CRM does for sales teams or fintech for finance. With the backing of Insight Partners, Eagle Proprietary Investments, and now SoftBank Vision Fund 2, we are ready to win the market by driving digital transformation for our customers with our One Legal Platform approach."

Existing investor, Eagle Proprietary Investments (Eagle), also doubled down on their previous investments from ContractPodAi's Series A and Series B rounds. Deval Dvivedi, Head of International for Eagle and ContractPodAi Board member said, "ContractPodAi has seen a wonderful journey from the time of its Series A funding and we are excited to continue supporting its growth story."

ContractPodAi is raising this funding round on the back of record-setting sales quarters this year, including multiple global, enterprise-wide rollouts for Fortune 500 clients. ContractPodAi also continues to show strength across key performance metrics such as customer retention, while maintaining cost efficiency. ContractPodAi has garnered global attention, including recently being named a Visionary in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant report for Contract Lifecycle Management. The company is also the recipient of the 2021 International Business Awards Legal Company of the Year, the Edison Award and the AI Breakthrough Award.

About ContractPodAi Technologies (ContractPodAi®):
Well-established as the leader in end-to-end contract lifecycle management, ContractPodAi harnesses the unrivaled AI power of IBM Watson and Microsoft Azure for leading corporations around the world. Now, the platform's robust, intuitive, and easy-to-use capabilities have been extended to handle the entire, end-to-end legal lifecycle – any use-case, any document type, any scenario.

ContractPodAi Cloud amplifies your business's readiness through our partnerships with complementary technology providers including IBM, Microsoft, DocuSign, and Salesforce. ContractPodAi® is headquartered in London and has global offices in San Francisco, New York, Glasgow, Chicago, Sydney, Mumbai, and Toronto. More information is available at ContractPodAi.com. ContractPodAi is the recipient of several awards and has been named a Visionary in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant report for Contract Lifecycle Management.

Learn more about ContractPodAi at: https://contractpodai.com

Media Contact:

Seth Leavitt
Kickstand Communications
seth@meetkickstand.com
(617) 791-7951

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1422361/ContractPodAi_Logo.jpg

SOURCE ContractPodAi

Recommended Stories

  • What's Going On With Naked Brand's Stock Today?

    Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ: NAKD) is trading lower Wednesday after the stock surged higher over the last week following positive commentary from the company's chairman and CEO, Justin Davis-Rice. Davis-Rice said Friday that Naked Brand Group had found an opportunity in clean technology. "I am happy to report that after extensive searching and due diligence, we believe we have found a disruptive opportunity in the clean technology sector. Due diligence on both sides is progressing and we belie

  • Professor who called Dow 20,000 says he’s nervous about trends in inflation that could spark a stock-market correction

    Jeremy Siegel, professor of finance at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business, on Monday said that a fresh surge in inflation is making him nervous and warned that the accelerating pricing pressures could compel the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates at faster clip than currently anticipated, which could deliver a correction to equity benchmarks.

  • Stocks Extend Gains as Volatile Quarter Nears End: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. index futures advanced and global stocks rebounded from a two-month low as a debt-ceiling deal in Washington and central-bank assurances about transitory inflation boosted optimism the economic recovery can continue.Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow

  • Lordstown Nears Deal to Sell Ohio Car Plant to Taiwan’s Foxconn

    (Bloomberg) -- Lordstown Motors Corp., the electric-truck startup that acquired an Ohio car factory from General Motors Co., is near an agreement to sell the highly politicized plant to Taiwan’s Foxconn Technology Group after owning it less than two years, people familiar with the matter said.Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for Inves

  • Lightspeed comments on short seller report

    Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE: LSPD) (TSX: LSPD) today commented on the short seller report published today by Spruce Point Capital Management.

  • Meme traders see red as heavily-shorted stocks grow scarcer and old names fall

    Investors trading meme stocks spent Wednesday looking at a lot of red. The unofficial meme-stock index took a uniform pounding on Wednesday, with major names down significantly, and even a meme rotation into clean-energy names looked to slow down as retail investors found themselves playing an uneventful game of Whack-a-Mole trying to find heavily-shorted stocks to play for squeezes. Ur-memes like GameStop (GME) AMC Entertainment (AMC) Blackberry (BB) and Koss (KOSS) all closed down to continue a rough weekly trend, and even new names like Clean Energy Fuels Corp (CLNE) and Canoo (GOEV) could not benefit from what seemed like early-week momentum of meme-stock traders plunging into renewable and green-energy names.

  • China Evergrande offshore investors face 'large losses' after second payment miss

    China Evergrande Group missed paying bond interest due on Wednesday, two bondholders said, its second unpaid offshore debt payment in a week, although the cash-strapped company is scrambling to meet its obligations in its home market. The company, reeling under a debt pile of $305 billion, was due on Wednesday to make a $47.5 million bond interest payment on its 9.5% March 2024 dollar bond, after having missed $83.5 million in coupon payments last Thursday. With liabilities equal to 2% of China's GDP, Evergrande has sparked concerns its woes could spread through the financial system and reverberate around the world, though worries have eased somewhat after the central bank vowed to protect homebuyers' interests.

  • 3 Tech Stocks That Could Triple in 5 Years

    Albert Einstein is widely credited for calling compound interest the most powerful force in the universe, and it's easy to see why. Building on that idea, we asked three Motley Fool contributors to pick tech stocks that could grow threefold over the next five years. Keep reading to see why CarParts.com (NASDAQ: PRTS), CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD), and Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) made the list.

  • Chamath Palihapitiya says he sold his Tesla stake to fund other investments

    Longtime Tesla bull Chamath Palihapitiya said Wednesday he's cashed out his stake in the electric-car company in favor of new investment opportunities.

  • 10 Best Silver Mining Stocks in 2021

    In this article, we will take look at the 10 best silver mining stocks in 2021. You can skip our detailed analysis of silver mining companies and their future outlook, and go directly to see the 5 Best Silver Mining Stocks in 2021. During uncertain times, investors often take refuge in precious metals. Especially during […]

  • China’s Next Bull Market Is Coming. How to Prepare.

    Domestic investors will drive the coming surge in Chinese shares, says Justin Leverenz, manager of Invesco Developing Markets. Why commodities prices and other emerging markets are also poised to rally.

  • Wall Street’s Ken Griffin fires back at those making #KenGriffinLied a trending topic on social media — and Reddit rejoices

    The Citadel founder is clearly fed up with his legion of online trolls, but merely getting his attention is a win for the Reddit Raiders.

  • Here is why Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT) is in a Great Financial Position, but Lacking Development

    Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT) is a videoconferencing technology company that recently experienced a sudden price jump. We were interested if this action merits a deeper review, so we reviewed the fundamentals and their business model. Needless to say that this is a very high risk stock, and potential investors should try to get as much information as possible before making a decision.

  • IBM Spills Details on Kyndryl Spinoff. What You Need to Know.

    IBM expects to distribute at least 80.1% of the new company's shares to current holders, with IBM retaining the rest for resale within the first 12 months after completion of the spinoff.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest added to two of her newer positions, and it added to a third stake of a stock that has shed nearly half of its peak value.

  • If You'd Invested $1,000 in Wish in 2020, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    ContextLogic (NASDAQ: WISH), which is often referred to by the name of its e-commerce platform, Wish, went public at $24 per share last December. Wish briefly became a "meme stock" and hit an all-time high of $32.85 back in early February, but its ugly first- and second-quarter reports scared the bulls away -- and they might not ever come back.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks From Wall Street Best Analyst

    Even the best investors like to get advice sometimes; the question is, who to turn to? Wall Street’s stock analysts make a logical choice. These are the professionals who make a living – and a reputation – watching the markets, analyzing the stocks, and selecting those that are likely to bring in returns for investors. Naturally, investors want to get advice from the best analysts out there. Right now, that means Needham’s Quinn Bolton. Based on his overall record – the number of stock recommend

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch Amid Beijing Crackdowns, Evergrande Default Fears

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Tesla Stock Could Surge Over 50% From Current Levels, Says Analyst

    Uncertainty is all around us these days, from the economic outlook to the effects of climate change to covid-related issues, but one thing almost everyone agrees on; Electric vehicles (EVs) are the future of the auto industry. After conducting a quarterly review of global EV sales, Piper Sandler analyst Alexander Potter notes recent months have seen EVs making further inroads, with sales on the up, particularly in Europe and China. Market-wide vehicle sales show that for the past 3 months (throu

  • Is Alibaba Stock A Buy Right Now Amid China Regulatory Scrutiny? Here's What BABA Earnings, Stock Chart Show

    Alibaba stock looks like it's on sale after pulling back sharply off highs. But after a hefty fine from Chinese regulators, is BABA stock a buy right now?