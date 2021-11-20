U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,697.96
    -6.58 (-0.14%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,601.98
    -268.97 (-0.75%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    16,057.44
    +63.73 (+0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,343.16
    -20.43 (-0.86%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.11
    -2.90 (-3.67%)
     

  • Gold

    1,846.80
    -14.60 (-0.78%)
     

  • Silver

    24.63
    -0.27 (-1.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1285
    -0.0090 (-0.79%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5360
    -0.0530 (-3.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3444
    -0.0055 (-0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9800
    -0.2720 (-0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    59,493.72
    +1,347.18 (+2.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,444.02
    +52.75 (+3.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,223.57
    -32.39 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,745.87
    +147.21 (+0.50%)
     

Contracts first, Clubhouse rooms second

Natasha Mascarenhas
·6 min read

Welcome to Startups Weekly, a fresh human-first take on this week’s startup news and trends. To get this in your inbox, subscribe here.

During the garage-stage and Zoom-room days of a company’s life, fluidity is key to idea creation. The lack of contractual obligations is baked into how we understand the origin stories of the most famous startups. We celebrate rapid pivots, love scrappy MVPs over perfectly polished platforms and pay attention to repeat entrepreneurs who raise money for their next idea, before they even know what it is. You can DM a techie you admire on Twitter for advice that could unlock an entirely different way of building. You can get a press mention that makes you realize you’re onto something. The ability to quickly spin up a team and launch something is clearly the core of what makes startupland so special (and, candidly, fun to write about).

Even though the amorphous beginning of a startup can feel energizing beyond belief, here’s an unpopular opinion: Formality, even when thousands and thousands of people are pouring into a Discord server to buy the Constitution, matters. Startups and movements need to establish clear governance because it’s important to set expectations upfront. There’s a difference, both in ownership and weight, between a founder, a founding team member, an adviser, an investor, an angel investor and an early employee.

As shown by the Winklevoss twins versus Facebook, Reggie Brown versus Snapchat, and most recently, Avi Dorfman versus Compass, acknowledging people’s roles within companies isn’t semantics, it’s clarifying ambiguity before it turns into anger. In our most recent episode of Equity, I chatted with my co-hosts about the string of lawsuits between ousted founders and the companies they felt a part of, and why it’s important to have titles before you tout your vision on Clubhouse.

So, what makes a founder, a founder? When does it make sense to escalate a founder dispute into a legal case? What do the Winklevoss twins and Avi Dorfman have in common? And can an entrepreneur claim a co-founder title because their idea seeded a successful business, or do they have to stay at a company long enough to prove that they can take it from thought to execution?

These are the questions that I answer in my TechCrunch+ column: Name your job title before you name your startup. I interviewed a lawyer who represented the Winklevoss twins, Rent the Runway co-founder Jennifer Fleiss on her decision to leave the company, as well as current founders and investors who are drawing these lines in real time.

This is a meta start to the start of the holiday season but what else do you expect? In the rest of this newsletter, we’ll talk about ConstitutionDAO, the Macro and Zillow. As always, you can follow me on Twitter @nmasc_ or direct message me on Instagram @natashathereporter.

A DAO tried to buy the U.S. Constitution this week

Image Credits: Bryce Durbin

There are 13 surviving copies of the original print of the U.S. Constitution. This past week, a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) announced it lost its bid to buy one from art dealer Sotheby’s after a high-stakes bidding war that captured the internet’s attention.

Here’s what to know: Despite failure to win the bid, ConstitutionDAO has clearly provided an on-ramp for swaths of people to understand the impact of a DAO. About 13% of contributors to ConstitutionDAO used ETH for the first time and 44% of people who have contributed had less than 40 transactions to their name.

Community is going to be a thing in 2022, isn’t it:

And the startup of the week is…

Pencil Cracked into Two Colors on Solid Color Block Background.
Pencil Cracked into Two Colors on Solid Color Block Background.

Image Credits: MirageC (opens in a new window) / Getty Images

Sudowrite! And heck, Haje’s story may even win lede of the year too. As a writer, I always have a bias toward tools and startups that want to bring tech to my artsy profession (for better and, often, for worse). With Sudowrite, though, I enjoyed the feel of a different mission. The tool isn’t meant to replace writers or offer clean sales copy, but instead it’s meant to summarize, expand or “spark the creative juices that are sometimes lacking in the writing process.”

Here’s what to know, per founder and CEO Amit Gupta:

We wanted to give you someone who’s almost as good as a human reading partner to bounce ideas off of. Beyond that, I think as we talked to users, especially people in the entertainment industry such as screenwriters, we discovered there was a specific need. They have a lot of rote tasks that they don’t like doing: they might have a screenplay they’ve written and they might need to generate a one-page treatment, a three-page treatment, etc. It’s all very specific industry stuff, but it’s pretty easy for an AI to do. It’s not very creative work, and a tool like Sudowrite saves them hours and hours of the worst kind of work that they have to do. I think there’s a lot of opportunities like that, but the core product is really about inspiration, provocation, helping you stay in flow.

Honorable mentions:

Did Zillow get high on its own supply?

Image Credits: KentWeakley (opens in a new window) / Getty Images

On Equity this week, I joined Alex Wilhelm and Ryan Lawler to unpack Zillow’s exit from the iBuying market. I know that may not sound like the most thrilling news to chat about, but there’s a ton of drama to consider: housing pricing is hard, the accuracy of Zestimates and Opendoor’s fortuitously-timed earnings.

Here’s what to know: Having data is never enough of a moat to win in the housing world, especially considering how unpredictable and uncontrollable prices can be. Lawler argues that the iBuying market is still healthy. That said, the Zillow news is being watched by real estate and proptech startups more broadly, and unlike Casper’s news, could have a notable impact on the sector.

Around TC

  • Some team members I think you’ll love to follow: Haje Jan Kamps and Ryan Lawler

  • If you like the Equity podcast I’d love for you to go on Apple Podcasts and give it a rating and review. It’s free (!!!) and means a lot to our scrappy little team.

  • While you’re at it, here’s an on-theme suggestion: Give Found a listen. Co-hosted by Darrell Etherington and Jordan Crook, Found is about how founders do what they do — twists and turns preferred.

Across the week

Seen on TechCrunch

SpaceX aims to conduct first orbital flight of Starship in January, Musk says

Atomic has launched 14 startups in the last 12 months (and they’re getting funded); here’s how it works

Lambda School shakes off its brand with new name

India’s Mensa, a house of DTC brands, becomes unicorn in just six months

VR glove startup says Meta’s recently unveiled prototype is ‘substantively identical’ to their own device

Seen on TechCrunch+

As Sequoia changes its model, other permanent-capital VCs weigh in

Making the case for IVP: Initial viable product

Unicorns Braze and UserTesting begin public life in diverging ways

How to take advantage of distributed work

3 ways fractional CFOs can fast-track a startup’s success

Have the happiest start to the holidays, and I’ll see you back here next week,

N

Recommended Stories

  • 'Never sold a house like this': Kennebunkport home on Road to Misery on Zillow Gone Wild

    Zillow Gone Wild featured this Maine posted "this just because its address is '34 Road To Misery'." It is an off-the-grid dome-shaped house.

  • What The Cast Of 'Dancing With The Stars' Really Eats In A Day

    Julianne Hough, Cheryl Burke, Sharna Burgess, Britt Stewart and more pro dancers from DWTS share the meals, snacks, and healthy habits that keep them in shape. Pro dancer Witney Carson has tried it all when it comes to dieting. "I've done keto before, and I felt really gross," Witney told Women’s Health.

  • AAPI group warns against California's plan to redistrict San Gabriel Valley, splitting of Asian vote

    The Center for Asian Americans United for Self Empowerment (CAUSE) is calling upon AAPI communities to join them in protest of California’s redistricting draft maps. Press release: On Tuesday, CAUSE released a statement in which they expressed their concerns over the California Citizens Redistricting Commission’s draft maps of the San Gabriel Valley (SGV). CAUSE’s statement claims that the current redistricting plans will inhibit the AAPI community’s ability to elect a representative and “reverse four decades of progress by community coalitions and partnerships.”

  • Senior Stimulus: Which Social Security Recipients Will Still Receive a Golden State Payment?

    There's still some confusion as to whether Social Security recipients will be receiving Golden State Stimulus II payments. It all depends on state guidelines, and only certain Social Security...

  • Paul Pogba Becomes the Latest Athlete to Enter the NFT Space

    An increasing number of athletes and celebrities are entering the NFT space.

  • Why Meta Platforms Stock Popped on Friday

    Shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) -- the artist formerly known as Facebook -- had jumped 3% as of 11:05 a.m. ET on Friday after the company announced a new project possibly aimed at stalling the growth of social-media upstart Clubhouse and potentially acquiring some new content for the metaverse. As TheInformation.com reports, Meta Platforms will pay musicians and other celebrities cash to move to Facebook. As Clubhouse started gaining popularity earlier this year, Facebook moved quickly to meet the challenge, setting up an audio-only version of its Messenger Rooms videoconferencing platform in April.

  • 7 Valid Reasons to Sell Shiba Inu Right Now

    Much of SHIB's 17,300,000% peak gain since its debut in August 2020 could disappear in the months and years that lie ahead.

  • Opinion: Social media can be a lifeline for small business owners

    Even before the pandemic, people were increasingly spending their time and money online, and businesses were increasingly going digital to reach them, writes Sheryl Sandberg.

  • Hunting for Medicines Hidden in Plants

    New technology is helping to unlock the secrets of the natural world, just as the limits of synthetic remedies are becoming clear

  • Hai Dinho Has His Eye On This Unique NFT That Generates Passive Income

    Cryptocurrency has been a trending topic ever since Bitcoin surged to all time highs of $68,521 per coin on November 5, 2021. Consumers and businesses are slowly adopting crypto to pay for everyday items to utilize it as an alternative form of payment. The objective of cryptocurrency is the decentralized characteristics that allow you to be your own bank. The beauty behind investing in a decentralized entity is the endless routes to grow your wealth. By participating, you can profit from the tra

  • Meta is still working on changes recommended during last year’s civil rights audit

    More than a year after failing its first civil rights audit, Meta says it’s still working on a number of changes recommended by auditors.

  • Bitcoin price news – live: BTC and Ethereum slide continues after sudden crypto crash

    Latest updates, analysis and expert predictions for leading cryptocurrencies

  • Hulu's live TV plans will soon be $5 more per month

    If you’re a Hulu + Live TV customer, Disney plans to add Disney+ and ESPN+ to your subscription, and you have no choice in the matter.

  • 6 Things I’ve learned from Michael Kitces (That Have Nothing to Do With Financial Planning)

    How the self-proclaimed financial planning nerd runs his business is as instructive as the information he dispenses.

  • Instagram Probed by States Over Efforts to Engage Young People

    (Bloomberg) -- A group of U.S. state attorneys general are investigating Meta Platforms Inc.’s Instagram photo-sharing app over its efforts to engage children and young adults, taking aim at the risks the social network may pose to their mental health and well-being.Most Read from BloombergStartup Fever Is Gripping the World’s Last Big Untapped NationA Denser City, But at What Cost?An Oil Company Went Up in Flames, Burning Lenders and the PlanetHong Kong's New Museum Tries to Please Art World —

  • Analyst Report: JD.com, Inc.

    JD.com is China's second-largest e-commerce company after Alibaba in terms of transaction volume, offering a wide selection of authentic products at competitive prices, with speedy and reliable delivery. The company has built its own nationwide fulfilment infrastructure and last-mile delivery network, staffed by its own employees, which supports both its online direct sales, its online marketplace and omnichannel businesses. JD.com launched its online marketplace business in 2010.

  • Australia calls for global action to fight online misinformation

    Australia on Friday called for governments around the world to agree on "rules of the road" to fight the spread of misinformation and state-backed disinformation online. Foreign Minister Marise Payne said blocs like the Quad group - the United States, India, Japan and Australia - and global bodies like the United Nations were already working to strike a balance between harmful content and free expression online.

  • Facebook gives users 'more control' over news feed

    Facebook says it is testing controls to let users see more content from friends and less from groups.

  • Facebook test offers more control over who you see in your News Feed

    Facebook is running a test that gives you more control over how much you see from people and Pages — just as critics demand larger changes.

  • Facebook tests News Feed controls that let people see less from groups and pages

    Facebook announced Thursday that it's running a test to give users a sliver more control over what they see on the platform. The test will go live on Facebook's app for English-speaking users. It adds three sub-menus into Facebook's menu for managing what shows up in the News Feed: friends and family, groups and pages and public figures.