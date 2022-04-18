U.S. markets open in 1 hour 29 minutes

ContraFect Announces Multiple Presentations of New Data Demonstrating the Potential of Its Direct Lytic Agents (DLAs) to Address Antimicrobial Resistance at the 32nd Annual ECCMID Meeting

ContraFect Corporation
·6 min read
In this article:
  CFRX
ContraFect Corporation
ContraFect Corporation

YONKERS, N.Y., April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ContraFect Corporation (Nasdaq: CFRX), a late clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections, announces today that the Company has been selected for an oral presentation and six poster presentations at the 32nd European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID) Annual Meeting to be held from April 23-26, 2022 in Lisbon, Portugal. The data being presented will feature exebacase, the Company’s Breakthrough Therapy designated product candidate currently being studied in a pivotal Phase 3 superiority design study, CF-370, an engineered lysin product candidate demonstrating potent in vitro bactericidal activity against resistant Gram-negative pathogens, as well as lead compounds from the Company’s proprietary amurin peptide program.

ECCMID 2022 Presentation Details:

Session: 05. New Antibacterial Agents, PK/PD & Stewardship
5a. Mechanisms of Action, New Compounds, Preclinical Data & Pharmacology of Antibacterial Agents

ORAL PRESENTATION:

Title: In vivo efficacy of CF-370 alone and in addition to amikacin in the rabbit acute pneumonia model caused by an extensively drug-resistant (XDR) Pseudomonas aeruginosa, AR-769

Presenting Author: Dario Lehoux, Ph.D., Head of Preclinical Development, ContraFect

Presentation Date: Tuesday, April 26th, Hall G; 00819

Session Time: 3:30am-5:30am ET

Abstract ID# 00513

POSTER PRESENTATIONS:

Title: Lysin CF-370 exhibits a low propensity for decreased susceptibility in Gram-negative (GN) ESKAPE pathogens
Available Online: April 23rd-26th
Poster P1296; Abstract ID #01724

Title: Lysin CF-370 suppresses in vitro resistance in Pseudomonas aeruginosa to meropenem, tobramycin and levofloxacin
Available Online: April 23rd-26th
Poster P1294; Abstract ID #01730

Title: Direct lytic agents, a novel family of antimicrobial agents, have a low propensity for decreased susceptibility in Gram-negative pathogens associated with airway infection in Cystic Fibrosis
Available Online: April 23rd-26th
Poster P1295; Abstract ID #01727

Session 03. Bacterial Susceptibility & Resistance

3a. Resistance Surveillance & Epidemiology: MRSA, VRE & Other Gram-Positives

POSTER PRESENTATION:

Title: In vitro activity of exebacase against contemporary beta-haemolytic streptococci recovered from US patients with bloodstream infections

Available Online: April 23rd-26th

Poster P0496; Abstract ID# 00566

Session 03. Bacterial Susceptibility & Resistance

3c. Susceptibility Testing Methods (Incl Assay Validation and Comparative Studies, Excl Tb

POSTER PRESENTATIONS:

Title: Evaluation of the broth microdilution MIC method for exebacase against 100 beta-haemolytic streptococci

Available Online: April 23rd-26th

Abstract ID# 00560; Poster; P0771

Title: Assessment of exebacase MIC reproducibility: Thirty S. aureus isolates tested at three sites using three different commercial media lots

Available Online: April 23rd-26th

Poster P0772; Abstract ID # 00388

All posters will be available to meeting registrants on demand through the ECCMID website.

Following the meeting, the presentations will be available on the ContraFect website.

About ContraFect

ContraFect is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of DLAs, including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. An estimated 700,000 deaths worldwide each year are attributed to antimicrobial-resistant infections. We intend to address life threatening infections using our therapeutic product candidates from our platform of DLAs, which include lysins and amurin peptides. Lysins are a new class of DLAs which are recombinantly produced antimicrobial proteins with a novel mechanism of action associated with the rapid killing of target bacteria, eradication of biofilms and synergy with conventional antibiotics. Amurin peptides are a novel class of DLAs which exhibit broad-spectrum activity against a wide range of antibiotic-resistant Gram-negative pathogens, including P. aeruginosa, Acinetobacter baumannii, and Enterobacter species. We believe that the properties of our lysins and amurin peptides will make them suitable for targeting antibiotic-resistant organisms, such as MRSA and P. aeruginosa, which can cause serious infections such as bacteremia, pneumonia and osteomyelitis. We have completed a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis, with our lead lysin candidate, exebacase, which is the first lysin to enter clinical studies in the U.S. Exebacase, currently being studied in a pivotal Phase 3 clinical study, was granted Breakthrough Therapy designation by the FDA for the treatment of MRSA bloodstream infections, including right-sided endocarditis, when used in addition to SOC anti-staphylococcal antibiotics.

Follow ContraFect on Twitter @ContraFectCorp and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains, and our officers and representatives may make from time to time, “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “projects,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans,” “potential,” “promise” or similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements in this release include, without limitation, statements regarding: the ECCMID presentations and the data being presented, ContraFect’s ability to discover and develop DLAs as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections, whether ContraFect will address life-threatening infections using therapeutic candidates from its DLA platform, whether lysins are a new class of DLAs which are recombinantly produced, antimicrobial proteins with a novel mechanism of action associated with the rapid killing of target bacteria, eradication of biofilms and synergy with conventional antibiotics, whether amurins are a novel class of DLAs which exhibit broad-spectrum activity against a wide range of antibiotic-resistant Gram-negative pathogens, and whether the properties of ContraFect’s lysins and amurins will make them suitable for targeting antibiotic-resistant organisms, such as MRSA and P. aeruginosa. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts, nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based on ContraFect’s current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of its business, future plans, strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond ContraFect’s control, including the occurrence of any adverse events related to the discovery, development and commercialization of ContraFect’s product candidates such as unfavorable clinical trial results, insufficient supplies of drug products, the lack of regulatory approval, or the unsuccessful attainment or maintenance of patent protection and other important risks detailed under the caption “Risk Factors” in ContraFect's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ include, among others, our ability to develop treatments for drug-resistant infectious diseases. Any forward-looking statement made by ContraFect in this press release is based only on information currently available and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by applicable law, ContraFect expressly disclaims any obligations to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Michael Messinger
ContraFect Corporation
Tel: 914-207-2300
Email: mmessinger@contrafect.com

Media:

Jules Abraham
CORE IR
Tel: 917-885-7378
Email: Julesa@coreir.com


