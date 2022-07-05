U.S. markets close in 4 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,766.12
    -59.21 (-1.55%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,525.99
    -571.27 (-1.84%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,080.20
    -47.65 (-0.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,696.20
    -31.55 (-1.83%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.03
    -9.40 (-8.67%)
     

  • Gold

    1,765.60
    -35.90 (-1.99%)
     

  • Silver

    19.10
    -0.57 (-2.88%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0256
    -0.0168 (-1.61%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8040
    -0.0850 (-2.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1930
    -0.0174 (-1.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.6830
    +0.0230 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,446.25
    -342.90 (-1.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    420.91
    -19.11 (-4.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,019.62
    -213.03 (-2.95%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,423.47
    +269.66 (+1.03%)
     

Contrarian bets in a downturn

Alex Wilhelm
·1 min read

Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines.

Alex and Grace are back to cover the biggest, boldest and baddest technology news. We are back on Tuesday, as the United States was off yesterday. So a day late, but hopefully not a dollar short, here's what we got into today:

All that and we had a good time! We are back tomorrow morning, and Friday morning!

Equity drops every Monday at 7 a.m. PDT and Wednesday and Friday at 6 a.m. PDT, so subscribe to us on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the casts.

