Contrary Raises A $75 Million Third Fund to Continue Investing in the World's Top Talent

·2 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Contrary, the venture fund identifying and investing in the world's top talent, today announced it has raised its third fund, an oversubscribed $75 million investment vehicle to continue to invest in the world's brightest people.

Contrary
Contrary

"It's clear that extraordinary people are a precondition for iconic companies, but the venture industry has spent decades focused on companies, not people. At Contrary, we go directly to the root of success by investing in people," said Eric Tarczynski, founder and managing partner of Contrary. "We identify top talent early in their careers, and then we actively back them with our time, resources, and network. With Fund III, we're excited to continue to seek out the next generation of founders and give it our all to support their lifelong journeys."

Contrary brings about a new model of venture—one that invests in people before their startups. The firm built the infrastructure to identify the brightest people in the world, regardless of background and often years before they've even considered starting a company. After finding those people, Contrary relentlessly supports their careers—introducing them to hyper-growth startups, connecting them to co-founders, and investing in their companies.

The firm is backed by the founders of Tesla, Reddit, Facebook, Airbnb, Twitch, SoFi, MuleSoft, among others. Since Contrary announced its first fund five years ago, it has been a first-check investor in companies like Vise and Hallow, and has backed others fundamentally reshaping their industries, like Anduril and Ramp. The news of Contrary's Fund III follows the announcement of its second fund in October 2021.

ABOUT CONTRARY
Contrary is a venture fund backed by the founders of Tesla, Reddit, and other iconic companies that identifies and invests in the world's top talent. Contrary developed ground-breaking infrastructure to help identify the brightest people in the world first, often years before they've even considered starting a company. Founded in 2016 by Eric Tarczynski, Contrary has invested in more than 60 companies and has raised three early-stage funds.

