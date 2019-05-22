You can control this robot by flexing your muscles

Twitter More

Facebook More

In a new paper, MIT CSAIL researchers Joseph DelPreto and Daniela Rus used electromyography sensors to make communication between a robot and a human a lot more intuitive.

Their system, dubbed RoboRaise, is able to mirror human movements by detecting and interpreting the person's biceps and triceps activity. DelPreto and Rus hope that this system will be particularly useful in manufacturing and construction scenarios. Read more...

More about Mashable Video, Mit, Muscles, Human Robot Interaction, and Lifting