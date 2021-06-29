'Control' is getting a co-op spin-off game

Remedy Entertainment's excellent Control is one of the most memorable games of the past few years. The developer has some good news for fans of the mind-bending adventure: there's much more Control on the way.

The studio and 505 Games agreed to co-publish and develop a multiplayer spin-off. Condor (which is a codename) is a co-op player vs. environment game. You'll be able to team up with three friends and tackle enemies — most likely controlled by the otherworldly force called the Hiss. Condor is being developed for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

But that's not all. According to a press release , Remedy and 505 have initial plans "to further expand the Control franchise with a bigger-budget Control game, to be agreed in more detail in the future." So, it sure sounds like there's a proper Control sequel on the way too.

Don't expect to learn much more about those games anytime soon, though. "It is going to be a long time before we show off these projects," Mikael Kasurinen, game director of the Control series said . However, "there are other Remedy experiences coming from our studio that I know you will love." The studio is working on the single-player campaign for CrossfireX, which is slated to arrive this year.