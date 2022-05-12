U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,930.08
    -5.10 (-0.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,730.30
    -103.81 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,370.96
    +6.73 (+0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,739.38
    +21.24 (+1.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.75
    +1.04 (+0.98%)
     

  • Gold

    1,821.20
    -32.50 (-1.75%)
     

  • Silver

    20.66
    -0.92 (-4.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0386
    -0.0132 (-1.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8170
    -0.1040 (-3.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2196
    -0.0054 (-0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.3470
    -1.6010 (-1.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    28,614.22
    +113.42 (+0.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    640.58
    +10.48 (+1.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,233.34
    -114.32 (-1.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,748.72
    -464.92 (-1.77%)
     

CONTROLTEK Implements RFID Inventory Management System, CONTROLSPAN Professional, for Jockey International, Inc.

·2 min read

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CONTROLTEK, a leading provider of loss prevention and asset protection solutions, partners with Jockey International, Inc., a 146-year-old brand recognized around the world for its premium underwear and apparel, to roll out RFID Inventory Management solution CONTROLSPAN Professional to all stores across the United States.

CONTROLTEK (PRNewsfoto/CONTROLTEK)
CONTROLTEK (PRNewsfoto/CONTROLTEK)

Jockey has selected to implement CONTROLSPAN Professional RFID software paired with Nordic ID hardware to create improvements in their inventory management system. CONTROLSPAN Professional provides Jockey real-time item-level visibility and asset tracking across their nationwide chain of stores, allowing them to optimize stocking and provide insights that lead to an enhanced customer experience.

"RFID is increasingly becoming the standard way for leading retailers to manage their inventory across organizations," said Rubin Press, vice president of global sales at CONTROLTEK. "Through this rollout, Jockey will now be able to have an up to 99 percent accurate, real-time visibility of their entire stock in all of their stores across the country."

"We are thrilled to partner with Jockey through this rollout of CONTROLSPAN Professional." said Rod Diplock, chief executive officer at CONTROLTEK. "CONTROLSPAN Professional is the future of retail inventory software and an integral part of the successful deployment of a cohesive omnichannel strategy."

For more information about CONTROLSPAN Professional, visit CONTROLTEK's website or contact a CONTROLTEK sales representative at sales@controltekusa.com.

About CONTROLTEK

Since 1976 CONTROLTEK has been a global leader in tamper-evident security packaging. Today, the company's expanding line of inventory protection and visibility solutions helps retailers protect their merchandise better and run their operations more efficiently. As a second-generation family-owned business, with a history of stable growth and a reputation for strong customer focus, CONTROLTEK continues to deliver on its mission every day: to provide solutions that protect and to always deliver on their promises.

About Jockey:

Founded in 1876, Jockey International, Inc. is a privately held, family-owned company with headquarters in Kenosha, Wis. Started by Rev. Samuel T. Cooper as a sock company to serve lumberjacks of the day, the company has expanded into one of the most well-known apparel brands around the world. Today, Jockey® products are sold in more than 140 countries. Jockey is committed to quality and innovation, and the passionate pursuit to satisfy the human need for comfort and well-being continues to be the company's hallmark. Visit Jockey.com to experience the quality. After all, There's Only One Jockey.™

Media contact: Kim Scott, kim.scott@controltekusa.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/controltek-implements-rfid-inventory-management-system-controlspan-professional-for-jockey-international-inc-301546592.html

SOURCE CONTROLTEK

Recommended Stories

  • Jim Cramer Says It’s Time to Buy the Dip in Profitable Tech Stocks; Here Are 2 Names Analysts Like

    Markets have well and truly changed direction from last year’s bullish trends. The downward shift has brought us a major selloff, and declines of 27% and more in the tech-heavy NASDAQ index. For investors, it’s a situation that requires a close watch on the markets, and clear eye for the opportunities that will pop out as conditions change. It’s also a situation in which investors can use expert advice. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, tells investors that when the

  • Why Lordstown Motors Stock Jumped 58% Today

    Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) stock is absolutely crushing the markets today. Lordstown Motors, which is on the verge of bankruptcy, was just thrown a lifeline, and the market now can't seem to keep its hands off the penny stock. Just earlier this week, Lordstown Motors shares crashed after the company warned it may not be able to close its deal with Taiwanese electronics-giant Hon Hai Precision (OTC: HNHPF), better known as Foxconn.

  • Affirm stock climbs higher after third-quarter revenue beat

    Yahoo Finance Live's Emily McCormick checks out Affirm's Q3 earnings report.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Is Still Going Down

    Yesterday, shares of semiconductor specialist Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) got hit on a widespread sell-off of cryptocurrency tokens -- and fears the sell-off would impact demand for Nvidia's graphic processing chips. The sell-off isn't quite as bad as yesterday, but it's still apparently bad enough to be costing Nvidia shares a 3.8% loss in 1:25 p.m. ET trading. Stock investors worry that if the losses don't stop soon, it might drive crypto investors away from the market... which will depress demand for cryptocurrencies... which will depress mining of cryptocurrencies... which will in turn, finally depress demand for Nvidia's graphic processing units, which in recent years have been widely repurposed for use in crypto mining.

  • Why Roblox Stock Roared Higher Today

    The past week has not been a fun time to own growth stocks. This is the second straight day of gains for Roblox, a stock that just reported a $100 million sales miss in its fiscal first quarter, and a bigger loss than Wall Street had predicted to boot. In a tic-tac-toe of ratings moves, investment banks Benchmark, Deutsche Bank, and Needham all cut their price targets on the stock this morning, and while Benchmark now sees it as worth less than the $27 and change it currently costs, two others see the potential for big price gains at Roblox.

  • Why Upstart, Affirm, and MoneyLion Are Rising Today

    MoneyLion reported earnings results and Upstart and Affirm appear to be recovering after an intense sell-off this week.

  • Dutch Bros. CEO ‘confident’ in opening 130 stores this year despite inflation

    Dutch Bros’ President & CEO Joth Ricci joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss volatility, inflation, consumer demand, and the outlook for competition in the coffee chain space.

  • Cathie Wood Doubled Her Stakes in These 10 Stocks in 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Cathie Wood doubled her stakes in 2022. If you want to read about some more stocks that Wood is doubling down on, click Cathie Wood Doubled Her Stakes in These 5 Stocks in 2022. Cathie Wood of ARK Investment Management has seen her growth-heavy portfolio steadily […]

  • Billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried has lost half his net worth in 2022 but he says the crypto market isn’t going to zero and will recover with stocks: ‘Crypto markets have mostly stabilized’

    The CEO of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX says expecting crypto to go to zero is like expecting the same of stocks. Do you really think that will happen?

  • Jim Cramer says 'leaving the market is a mistake' ⁠— here's what he's most bullish on right now

    Mr. Mad Money remains optimistic.

  • Bitcoin Is Finally Breaking. Why That’s Good News for the Stock Market.

    A cryptocurrency crash has already wiped out $600 billion in digital asset market value over the past week. With the declines in crypto outpacing those in stocks, Bitcoin may actually be a bellwether for capitulation among investors—that point when the market can really find a bottom, according to analyst Barry Bannister at Stifel. “We monitor several factors which we believe will mark the capitulatory low for stocks,” Bannister said in a Wednesday note.

  • The S&P 500 is on the brink of a bear market. Here’s the threshold.

    The latest bull market for U.S. stocks was on the brink of expiring Thursday afternoon, with the benchmark S&P 500 holding just shy of the threshold that marks bear territory. The S&P 500 (SPX) was down 73 points, or 1.9%, at 3,860.88 in afternoon trade, after finishing Wednesday around 18% below its record close from early January. A finish below 3,837.25 would mark a 20% fall, according to Dow Jones Market Data, meeting the widely used technical definition of a bear market.

  • 10 Value Stocks with High Dividend Yields

    In this article, we discuss 10 value stocks with high dividend yields. If you want to check out more stocks in this list, see 5 Value Stocks with High Dividend Yields. According to Bank of America, high yielding stocks have outperformed so far in 2022. Savita Subramanian, head of U.S. equity and quantitative strategy at […]

  • Will Apple and Microsoft Finally Give Way in the Stock Market's Downturn?

    The stock market continued to see big ups and downs during the course of trading on Thursday. Market participants are having a lot of difficulty deciding whether the major macroeconomic factors affecting Wall Street are short term in nature or will have longer-term implications, and as attitudes change, stock market moves have been violent. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) dropped 16 points to 3,919, and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) gave up 4 points to 11,361.

  • Apple Stock Has Broken Down. That’s Bad for the Market.

    Shares are trading below a price that investors couldn't resist before. And that is proving to be a drag on the S&P 500.

  • When is it safe to start buying stocks again? We’re not there yet, but these are the six signs to look for

    Big stock market drawdowns like the current one often end with a selling frenzy, called capitulation. “It’s a basket of things, but when they start to pile up, it gives me more confidence,” says Larry McDonald of the Bear Traps Report. While several investor sentiment opinion polls suggest extreme negativity, you don’t see the same signal when you look at what they are actually doing with their money, says Michael Hartnett, Bank of America’s chief of investment strategy.

  • Is Palantir Technologies Stock a Buy?

    Palantir Technologies' (NYSE: PLTR) stock sank 21% to an all-time low on May 9 after the analytics firm posted its first-quarter earnings report. Revenue rose 31% year over year to $446 million, which exceeded analysts' estimates by $2.

  • Why Apple's Stock Could Bounce Back

    Apple looks undervalued after an unjustified sell-off

  • Buying the dip or catching a falling knife? Cathie Wood scoops up bombed-out Coinbase shares

    Ever on the hunt for disruptive tech stocks in "deep value territory," the Bitcoin evangelist bought $29 million worth of stock in the leading U.S. crypto exchange.

  • Wells Fargo thinks this one asset may be ‘the next big play’ — for nervous investors, it could also serve as a much-needed safe haven

    Bitcoin gets the attention. But this physical asset could boom next.