Controversial Niagara Falls businessman John Gross Jr. dies

Dec. 22—U.S. District Court Judge Richard Arcara struggled back in 2012 when he tried to reconcile the sort of life Niagara Falls plumber and contractor John. J. Gross, Jr. led up to that point.

While weighing sentencing for Gross on charges involving mail fraud and tax evasion, Arcara noted that while prosecutors likened the long-time owner of Gross Plumbing to "some sort of Darth Vader," more than 60 people, some of them prominent Western New Yorkers, submitted letters suggesting Gross, in light of all of his good deeds and charitable work, was more like the "Robin Hood of Niagara Falls."

Ultimately, Arcara decided to send Gross back to prison for 33 months with two years of post-release supervision but not before acknowledging being perplexed by a man who seemed to do a lot of good for a lot of people while so often finding himself on the wrong side of the law.

"He's made some money, some of it illegally, but he gives to the poor and I guess that's where the Robin Hood comes from," Arcara said. "Everyone in Niagara Falls loves him, but he refuses to live within the law."

While he may not have recognized it at the time, Arcara's assessment from the bench that day offered a succinct review of the complicated life of John J. Gross, Jr. who passed away unexpectedly on Monday at Mount St. Mary's Hospital in Lewiston. He was 87.

Gross, a Falls native known by many as "Jack," started Gross Plumbing & Heating in 1956 and oversaw the operation of the business up until his retirement in 2011. His brief obituary notes he was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed both hunting and fishing and a person who was "very outgoing and enjoyed the company of his many friends and family."

"He had a hell of a life that's for sure," said Robert Krause, the former chairman of the Niagara Falls Republican Party Committee.

Krause received criticism from local Democrats back in February 2012 when he and other Falls GOP members helped organize a "going away party" for Gross weeks before he was scheduled to head back to prison to fulfill the terms of Arcara's sentence. The $35-per-ticket affair raised about $2,000, which Krause said was donated to local charities at the request of Gross.

Story continues

On balance, Krause said he believes Gross did more good than he did harm both as a businessman and as a resident in the Falls.

"He was like a Robin Hood," Krause said. "If you were down and out and you needed a furnace or something like that, he was there for you. He did a lot for the poor people in the city."

Representatives of law enforcement who investigated his business practices and attorneys who helped prosecute several criminal cases involving Gross would argue otherwise.

The controversial plumber and contractor's lengthy record of legal troubles dates back to 1974 when he served time in jail following convictions of grand larceny and conspiracy tied to a water pipeline project in the Town of Niagara.

He was later an informant for the FBI as part of "Operation Plumline," a bribery investigation that led to the conviction of former Niagara Falls Councilman Joseph O. Smith.

In 1997, following another FBI investigation involving theft, tax crimes and the bribery of public officials, Gross accepted a plea deal with federal prosecutors and was sentenced to three years and five months in federal prison.

His 2012 sentencing in front of Arcara stemmed from a plea agreement Gross accepted following a federal investigation into bid-rigging. It was the third conviction of a federal crime for Gross and the second time that Arcara was tasked with sentencing him.

In that case, prosecutors contend that after a December 2008 wind storm caused damage to heating and air conditioning equipment on the roof of the Summit Mall in Wheatfield, employees of Gross Plumbing submitted two fake bids that appeared to come from competitors.

One bid was entirely made up by a Gross employee using a supply of letterhead from one contracting competitor. The other bid came from a company that Gross contacted and asked to work as a subcontractor on the project.

The bids were then given to an employee of the Summit Mall, who presented them to his management, claiming they were independent bids. Gross had previously done repairs and improvements at the employee's home at a substantially reduced cost.

In that case, Gross also admitted that he cooked his company's books by keeping two sets of financial records. Specifically, prosecutors said Gross would have customers write checks for payments to his son rather than the company, then have employees cash the checks after he endorsed them and have the cash returned to him.

At sentencing, Assistant U.S. Attorney J.P. Kennedy told Arcara that the bid-rigging "slanted the playing field in the direction of Mr. Gross" and prompted other contractors looking to conduct business in the Falls to conclude that the "fix is in."

"He created a lot of economic harm," Kennedy said.

In court, Gross told Arcara he accepted full responsibility for his actions.

"I have no one to blame but myself for being here today," Gross said. "I broke the law. I'll accept the punishment."

"He has a heart of gold, but he has the devil in him too," Arcara said. "He seems to have a total disregard for the law and in our society, we can't allow that to happen."