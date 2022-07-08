U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,899.38
    -3.24 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,338.15
    -46.40 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,635.31
    +13.96 (+0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,769.36
    -0.24 (-0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.80
    +2.07 (+2.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,740.90
    +1.20 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    19.24
    +0.05 (+0.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0182
    +0.0016 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1010
    +0.0930 (+3.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2036
    +0.0013 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.0800
    +0.0710 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,570.59
    -125.63 (-0.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    472.11
    -5.56 (-1.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,196.24
    +7.16 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,517.19
    +26.66 (+0.10%)
     

Convenient Drug Testing And Screening Now Available Nationwide

I Drug Screen
·4 min read

Mooresville, July 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mooresville, North Carolina -

North Carolina based I Drug Screen is offering the wider community access to dependable, real-time screening results via numerous convenient options. As the e-commerce division of the Nationwide Testing Association, the company is also considered a professional source for FDA-cleared instant drug test kits. Notably, they select only the highest quality, easy-to-use drug tests from trusted manufacturers, taking out much of the confusion a customer may have to deal with. See more here: https://www.idrugscreen.com.

Customers will be interested to learn that the company utilizes rapid drug screen devices that can either be deployed at their offices or on-site at the customer’s location. On-site screening devices are employed in tandem with industry-leading lab services to provide both a comprehensive and convenient drug testing solution. According to the company, their testing kits are fully stocked and ready to be shipped out across the country from their warehouse in Mooresville, NC, so customers can expect their kits to arrive at the expected date (barring issues with the transport itself). Once the tests arrive, customers can have complete confidence that the results they receive will accurately reflect reality. The company is deeply invested in maintaining this confidence, and they regularly examine their research and manufacturing apparatus to identify areas that can be improved.

It is a mark of I Drug Screen’s success in this regard that they already serve more than 30,000 businesses and clients in the US, fulfilling virtually all their drug testing needs. This exemplary and wide-ranging service is supported by the fact that the company offers an extensive portfolio of drug testing products and solutions, so tests can be administered for virtually any situation or circumstance the customer could need. Further, I Drug Screen understands that many will require — or even prefer to have — assistance from the company’s expert team. Since the tests can be ordered online in bulk, the company has endeavored to ensure that all customers connecting with their service through this platform may likewise have all the support they desire in the same medium. Find out more here: https://www.idrugscreen.com/Drug-Tests-s/141.htm.

Beginning with an intuitive, accessible shopping experience, customers will find that obtaining and deploying a test is a fairly straightforward process. Should they meet any obstacles, they can always make use of I Drug Screen’s live customer support platform. The company seeks to develop long-term relationships with all their customers, and they go out of their way to accommodate the latter’s needs as a result. Here, too, the company’s success is evident in the fact that nearly all of their customers return to make purchases again, having discovered for themselves that I Drug Screen offers nothing but high-quality products, competitive and affordable pricing, online training and certification, real-time customer service, accommodations to fit specific needs and so on. The full extent of the benefits offered as part of their service are too numerous to be listed, but customers are welcome to contact the company directly to find out more.

Reviews shared online about the company serve to illustrate that customers deeply appreciate this attention to detail. I Drug Screen’s community feedback frequently mentions that their team is attentive and responsive throughout the course of an order, from the customer’s first point of contact to delivery and beyond. Since the quality of a drug test result can also be affected by improper use, I Drug Screen makes their team available to every customer to ensure proper deployment. Since they exclusively use the simplest test kits available, this two-pronged approach makes the possibility of error virtually negligible. In any case, should a customer be unsure of a result, they can easily obtain a new test. Given how affordable the company’s tests are, the cost of correcting human error will never be too high.

Customers are welcome to visit the I Drug Screen website to take a look at their full line of products, all of which have any additional notes or storage instructions included in their respective listings. Some of these terms may be industry-specific, so customers can contact I Drug Screen if they wish to make any clarifications. More information can be found here: https://www.idrugscreen.com/DOT-Drug-Test-p/dotdt.htm.

Many other resources can be found on the website as well. Alternatively, interested parties may connect with I Dug Screen via phone, email or social media to learn more.

###

For more information about I Drug Screen, contact the company here:

I Drug Screen
Trevor Clark
(800) 385-1417
info@idrugscreen.com
772 N Broad St
Mooresville, NC 28115

CONTACT: Trevor Clark


