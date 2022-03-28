U.S. markets open in 7 hours 45 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,520.25
    -16.25 (-0.36%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,644.00
    -115.00 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,687.50
    -68.25 (-0.46%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,067.00
    -8.20 (-0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.80
    -4.10 (-3.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,939.30
    -14.90 (-0.76%)
     

  • Silver

    25.20
    -0.41 (-1.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0949
    -0.0037 (-0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4920
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.81
    -0.86 (-3.97%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3139
    -0.0050 (-0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.1510
    +1.0910 (+0.89%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,133.61
    +2,447.64 (+5.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,086.01
    +70.48 (+6.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,483.35
    +15.97 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,991.79
    -158.05 (-0.56%)
     

Convening of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Panevezio Statybos Trestas
·8 min read
Panevezio Statybos Trestas
Panevezio Statybos Trestas

On the initiative and following the resolution of the Board of Panevezio statybos trestas AB, the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Panevezio statybos trestas AB (address of registered office P. Puzino Str. 1, Panevezys, company code 147732969) is convened on 28 April 2022.

The meeting shall be held at the meeting room of Panevezio statybos trestas AB at P. Puzino Str. 1, Panevezys.

The meeting shall begin at 11:00 (registration shall start at 10:30).

The record day of the meeting shall be 21 April 2022 (only the persons who at the end of the record day of the General Meeting of Shareholders shall be on the shareholder list of the company, or the persons who are a proxy for them, or the persons with whom an agreement on the transfer of voting rights has been concluded, shall have the right to participate and vote at the General Meeting of Shareholders).

The record day of the rights shall be 12 May 2022 (the shareholders shall use their property rights resulting from the resolutions adopted at the General Meeting of Shareholders in proportion to the number of shares hold at the end of the record day of the rights).

The meeting agenda:

  1. Audit opinion on the Financial Statements and Annual Report of the company for the year 2021.

  2. Annual Report of the company for the year 2021.

  3. Approval of a set of Financial Statements of the company for the year 2021.

  4. Appropriation of profit (loss) of the company for the year 2021.

  5. Election of members to the audit committee.

The company shall not provide possibilities to participate and vote at the meeting using any means of electronic communications.

Draft resolutions on the items of the agenda, any documents to be presented to the General Meeting of Shareholders and any information related to realisation of the shareholders’ rights shall be published on the website of the company at www.pst.lt under the menu item Investor Relations not later than 21 days before the meeting date. The shareholders shall also be granted access to the information thereof at the secretary’s office at the registered office of the company (P. Puzino Str. 1, Panevezys) from 7:30 till 16:30. Telephone number for inquiries: (+370 45) 505 508.

The shareholders who hold shares carrying at least 1/20 of all votes may propose additional items to be included in the agenda and present a draft resolution of the General Meeting of Shareholders for each proposed additional agenda item or, in case no resolution is to be adopted, give an explanation. Any proposals for additional items of the agenda shall be submitted in writing or by e-mail.

The proposals in writing shall be delivered to the secretary’s office or sent by registered mail to the following address: Panevezio statybos trestas AB, P. Puzino Str. 1, LT-35173, Panevezys. The proposals by e-mail shall be sent to the following e-mail address: pst@pst.lt.

Any proposals for additional items of the agenda shall be presented before 16:00 on 14 April 2022. In the event new items are added to the meeting agenda, not later than 10 days before the meeting date the company shall inform about the additions thereof using the same means as were used for convening the meeting.

The shareholders who hold shares carrying at least 1/20 of all votes may propose new draft resolutions on the items that are on or to be included in the agenda, additional candidates for the members of the company bodies and the audit company. The proposals thereof may be presented in writing or by e-mail.

The proposals in writing before 8:00 on 28 April 2022 may be delivered (on work days) to secretary’s office or sent by registered mail to Panevezio statybos trestas AB, P. Puzino Str. 1, LT-35173, Panevezys. The proposals presented in writing shall be discussed at the meeting provided they have been received at the company before 8:00 on the meeting day (28 April 2022). Any proposals in writing may be presented at the meeting after the chairman of the meeting reads the agenda out but not later than the meeting starts working on the agenda items.

Any proposals to be delivered by e-mail are to be sent to pst@pst.lt. The proposals received to the e-mail address thereof before 8:00 on 28 April 2022 shall be discussed at the meeting.

The shareholders shall be entitled to present their questions related to the agenda items to the company in advance. The questions may be sent by the shareholders by e-mail to pst@pst.lt not later than 3 working days before the meeting date. The company shall answer the questions thereof by e-mail before the meeting. The company shall not deliver the answer to any question of the shareholders in person provided the relevant information is published on the website of the company at http://www.pst.lt.

When registering for participation at the meeting, the shareholders or their proxies shall present a document which is a proof of their personal identity. The proxies to the shareholders shall present their proxies certified following the prescribed procedure. The proxy issued by a legal person shall be certified by a Notary Public. The proxy issued in a foreign country shall be translated into Lithuanian and legalised following the procedure prescribed by law. The proxy may be given the authority by more than one shareholder and vote in a different manner based on the instructions given by each shareholder. The company has no special form for the proxy.

The shareholder may, using the means of electronic communications, authorize some other natural or legal person to participate and vote at the meeting on behalf of the shareholder. Such proxy shall require no certification by a Notary Public. The proxy issued by the means of electronic communications shall be certified by the electronic signature of the shareholder created using any safe electronic signature software and attested by the qualified certificate valid in the Republic of Lithuania. Both the proxy and the notification shall be in writing. The shareholder shall notify the company about the proxy issued by the means of electronic communications by e-mail to pst@pst.lt not later than 16:00 on the last working day before the meeting date. The electronic signature shall be affixed on the proxy and notification but not on the letter sent by e-mail. When sending the notification to the company, the shareholder shall refer to the internet address to be used for the purpose of free downloading of electronic signature verification software. In case the shares hold by the shareholder are kept on a few securities accounts, the shareholder may authorise a separate proxy to participate and vote at the General Meeting of Shareholders in accordance with the rights carried by the shares kept in each securities account. In that case, any instructions given by the shareholder shall be valid only for one General Meeting of Shareholders.

The shareholder who holds the shares of the company acquired in his name, however for the interests of other persons, before voting at the General Meeting of Shareholders shall disclose to the company the identity of the end client, the number of voting shares and the content of given voting instructions or any other explanation related to participation and voting at the General Meeting of Shareholders agreed with the client. The shareholder may vote in a different manner using one part of his shares carrying votes and the other part of shares carrying votes.

A shareholder or his proxy may vote in advance in writing by filling in the general ballot paper. Not later than 21 days before the meeting date the form of the general ballot paper shall be published on the website of the company at http://www.pst.lt under the menu item Investor Relations. In case a shareholder submits a written request, not later than 10 days before the meeting date the company shall send a general ballot paper by registered mail or deliver it in person against signature of receipt. The filled in general ballot paper shall be signed by the shareholder or his proxy. In case the general ballot paper is signed by the proxy, the document validating the voting right shall be attached to it. The filled in general ballot paper with the attached documents (if required) shall be delivered by registered mail to the secretary’s office at Panevezio statybos trestas AB, P. Puzino Str. 1, LT- 35173, Panevezys not later than the last working day before the meeting date.

The following information and documents shall be published on the website of the company at http://www.pst.lt under the menu item Investor Relations throughout the entire period starting not later than 21 days before the meeting date:

- notice of convening the meeting;

- total number of company shares and number of voting shares on the date of convening the meeting;

- draft resolutions on the items of the agenda and other documents to be presented to the meeting;

- form of the general ballot paper.

Egidijus Urbonas

Managing Director

Panevezio statybos trestas AB

Information

Phone: (+370 45) 505 503


Recommended Stories

  • Worried About Getting Audited? Here Are Red Flags for the IRS.

    While the IRS is auditing fewer taxpayers than it used to, some activities still get particularly close scrutiny.

  • Metaverse gold-rush: The top five brands that are carving up the virtual space

    The world’s major corporations are locked in a scramble for the metaverse, the following five brands are at the forefront of this virtual 'wild west'.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Downgraded Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on bearish-looking names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Constellation Brands Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • A Recession Warning Sign? Part of U.S. Yield Curve Inverts for First Time Since 2006

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasuries slumped anew to send a widely-watched part of the U.S. yield curve to its first inversion in 16 years. The curve is flattening as investors bet the Federal Reserve will tighten policy rapidly enough to risk a sustained slowdown in growth.Most Read from BloombergLow-Priced Omega Speedmaster Prompts Global Swatch Store ChaosUkraine Update: Biden Not Seeking Regime Change; Talks on TapUkraine Update: Biden Says Putin ‘Cannot Remain in Power’Putin, Xi and the End of the Wor

  • Here’s What AT&T Is Giving Investors in the WarnerMedia Spinoff⁠—and How It Will Work

    AT&T Inc. detailed its plans for the spinoff of WarnerMedia on Friday, with investors eventually expected to receive a share of the new streaming-media entity for every four AT&T shares they own. AT&T  (ticker: T) is in the process of spinning off its WarnerMedia business in a combination with Discovery Inc.  (DISCA), which executives have said would allow AT&T to refocus attention on core telecommunications efforts. The company expects the deal to close in April, and executives declared plans for a stock dividend to its investors for April 5 at the close of business.

  • 3 Charts Show Why Nio Is a Buy After Earnings

    Chinese EV maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) is one of those, and its recent production has been affected by the global semiconductor shortage and other raw material challenges. Nio will begin delivering its ET7 luxury sedan next week. While investors were somewhat disappointed with Nio's guidance for March deliveries, the trend still continues to be higher.

  • Which Company Has the Biggest COVID Program? The Answer Isn't Moderna.

    When most of us think of coronavirus programs, we probably think of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) or Pfizer (NYSE: PFE). It's important to note that the following chart doesn't refer to vaccines only. Moderna isn't involved in the coronavirus treatment space.

  • Larry Fink says globalization is over — Here’s what it means for markets

    BlackRock's Larry Fink says the Russia-Ukraine war is bringing the era of globalization to an end. Here's what investors should keep in mind.

  • Italian restaurant chain announces return to Valley with new locations

    This is the second time the company has announced a comeback in the Valley in the past decade. Here's what it has planned so far.

  • China Stocks Slide as Shanghai Lockdown Deepens Growth Concerns

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks fell as a lockdown in Shanghai to combat a virus flareup raised worries over disruptions to business operations and the toll on economic growth. Most Read from BloombergLow-Priced Omega Speedmaster Prompts Global Swatch Store ChaosUkraine Update: Biden Not Seeking Regime Change; Talks on TapUkraine Update: Biden Says Putin ‘Cannot Remain in Power’Putin, Xi and the End of the World As We Know ItGerman Industry Powerhouse Shaken to Core by War in UkraineThe CSI 300 In

  • Second ‘black box’ found in China Eastern plane crash

    Firefighters taking part in the search found the flight data recorder on a mountain slope about 130 feet from the point of impact.

  • 2 Top Tech Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    The stock market had been on an amazing run for more than a decade following the collapse of the financial markets, and it was the technology sector leading the way. Savvy investors love pullbacks like this because it makes previously high-flying, high-priced stocks that were unattainable during their glory days much more affordable now.

  • Amazon Supposedly Asked Job Applicants to Solve This 'Hanging Cable' Problem

    Amazon supposedly asks job applicants to solve this "hanging cable" problem. Here's what it looks like—and how to solve it.

  • 8 Stocks That Are Still Negative Since the Pandemic Lows—and 1 That Finally Turned Positive

    Intel stock surged this week, lifting the chip giant's shares out of a group of S&P 500 stocks that are sporting losses since the pandemic low for the index.

  • 3 Stocks Warren Buffett Dumped During the Pandemic. Where Are They Now?

    Buffett and Berkshire sold some big names during the pandemic. Let's look at how those stocks are doing now.

  • Why Elon Musk's Berlin Gigafactory Was a Dumb Move

    Elon Musk's Tesla has been on something of a roll lately. "Tesla finally achieved GAAP profitability and cash flow positivity by building a plant in Shanghai and running the hell out of it," Collins wrote recently on Real Money, adding that "about one-third of its output [is] exported to Europe." Collins drew a sharp contrast between London, where he was writing and China.

  • U.S. Big Cap Stocks Turn Into World’s Top Haven as Risk Rises

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors are scrambling for safety as risks mount, from the war in Ukraine to rising interest rates and a global recession. They have found it in the U.S. stock market -- particularly the biggest American companies.Most Read from BloombergLow-Priced Omega Speedmaster Prompts Global Swatch Store ChaosUkraine Update: Biden Not Seeking Regime Change; Talks on TapUkraine Update: Biden Says Putin ‘Cannot Remain in Power’Putin, Xi and the End of the World As We Know ItGerman Industry P

  • Micron Testing 2020 Breakout Ahead of Report

    Another selloff here could be catastrophic, failing the breakout and establishing a new secular downtrend.

  • Why AMC Entertainment Turned In Another Stellar Week

    Shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) ended the week 28.1% higher than where they closed last Friday, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, after posting four out of five days of gains and continuing a winning streak that began nine days ago. The spark that ignited the rally was AMC's somewhat baffling purchase of a stake in Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ: HYMC), an all but defunct gold and silver miner in Nevada that shut down production in November because it was strapped for cash. Coupled with the investments, Hycroft has raised $195 million in two weeks.

  • The Stock Market Has Been Ripping. Three Reasons It Can Keep Gaining.

    The S&P 500 has risen about 9% from its lowest closing level of the year, even though the factors dragging stocks down are formidable.