Convening of extraordinary general meeting of Nykredit Realkredit A/S

·1 min read
To Nasdaq Copenhagen

Convening of extraordinary general meeting of Nykredit Realkredit A/S

Nykredit Realkredit A/S will hold an extraordinary general meeting on 18 November 2022 at 13:00 at the Company's offices at Kalvebod Brygge 1-3, DK-1560 Copenhagen V.

-o0o-

Agenda:

  1. The Board of Directors proposes the distribution of dividend of DKK 1,550,000,000.

The agenda of the Company's general meeting and the complete proposals have been submitted to Nykredit A/S, which holds all the shares in the Company.

Admittance to the general meeting is subject to collection of an admission card at least three days prior to the general meeting.

Copenhagen, 3 November 2022

The Board of Directors

Contact:
Questions may be addressed to Press Relations, tel +45 27 58 95 88.

Attachment


    (Bloomberg) -- Qualcomm Inc. will continue to provide the modem chips for the “vast majority” of iPhones in 2023, a turnabout for a company that had expected to lose the business to Apple Inc.’s homegrown components. Most Read from BloombergPowell Sees Higher Peak for Rates, Path to Slow Tempo of HikesMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildHow a Mysterious China Screenshot Spurred $450 Billion RallyRussia Resume