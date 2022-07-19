U.S. markets close in 1 hour 10 minutes

Conventus Flower Orthopedics Appoints Bradley Niemann as Chief Executive Officer

·4 min read

HORSHAM, Pa., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Conventus Flower Orthopedics, a privately held medical technology company that pioneered the Ready-for-Surgery™ single-use, sterile packaged foot and ankle solutions and launched the first-to-market flexible intramedullary distal fibula nail, today announced that Brad Niemann has been appointed as the Company's Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective immediately.

Conventus Flower Orthopedics logo

"The Board of Directors and Deerfield Management are pleased to have an incredible leader like Brad join Conventus Flower Orthopedics," said Rick Epstein, Chairman of the Board. "His proven leadership, strong operational expertise, and extensive experience managing significant growth will be invaluable to the Company as we continue to launch new, highly differentiated products."

Niemann's experience spans nearly 25 years of executive management in the medical device industry. Previously, he held multiple leadership positions at Orthofix International N.V, a global medical device company focused on musculoskeletal products and therapies. He joined Orthofix in 2012 as Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations. He was promoted to President, BioStim in 2013 and to President of Global Orthofix Spine in 2018. Prior to joining Orthofix, he held various leadership positions at DJO Global, Inc. including Senior Vice President of Recovery Sciences, where he led their commercial team and aided in M&A efforts.

"I am thrilled to join the Conventus Flower Orthopedics team," said Niemann. "There is an incredible energy among the Conventus Flower leadership team, and I am excited and honored to continue the momentum the team has established in the market. The Company's core products, innovative new products within the Flex-Thread™ portfolio, and the expanding pipeline set the organization up for continued growth."

"We are excited to share this fantastic news with our distribution teams and surgeon customers," said Jeff Zanni, Chief Commercial Officer. "Conventus Flower Orthopedics is rapidly capturing market share with our unique and differentiated technologies, and Brad's leadership will further accelerate our ability to provide measurable value to our end users."

ABOUT CONVENTUS FLOWER ORTHOPEDICS

Conventus Orthopaedics and Flower Orthopedics, d/b/a Conventus Flower Orthopedics is a privately held company best known for pioneering the Ready-for-Surgery™ single-use, sterile packaged foot and ankle solutions. In addition, Conventus Flower Orthopedics launched the first-to-market flexible intramedullary distal fibula nail, Flex-Thread™. The company also designs, engineers, manufactures, and distributes a wide range of upper and lower extremity implants. With multiple novel, new products currently in development, Conventus Flower Orthopedics is focused on improving patient outcomes with innovative solutions that address unmet needs in the market. For more information about Conventus Flower Orthopedics, please follow us on LinkedIn and visit www.flowerortho.com.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS 

Statements in this press release concerning the future business, operations and prospects of Conventus Flower Orthopedics, as well as statements using the terms "plans," "believes" or similar expressions are "forward-looking" statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon management's current expectations and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties. Information contained in these forward-looking statements is inherently uncertain, and actual performance and results may differ materially due to many important factors. Such factors include, among others, changes in competitive conditions and pricing in Conventus Flower Orthopedics' markets, decrease in the demand for Conventus Flower Orthopedics' products, delays in Conventus Flower Orthopedics' product research and development cycles, decreases in the use of Conventus Flower Orthopedics' principal product lines or in procedure volume, unanticipated issues in complying with domestic or foreign regulatory requirements related to Conventus Flower Orthopedics' current products or securing regulatory clearance or approvals for new products or upgrades or changes to Conventus Flower Orthopedics' current products, the impact of the United States healthcare reform legislation on hospital spending and reimbursement, any unanticipated impact arising out of the securities class action or any other litigation, inquiry, or investigation brought against Conventus Flower Orthopedics, increases in costs of Conventus Flower Orthopedics' sales force and distributors, and unanticipated intellectual property expenditures required to develop, market, and defend Conventus Flower Orthopedics' products. Conventus Flower Orthopedics cannot guarantee any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievement. Conventus Flower Orthopedics undertakes no obligation to update any of its forward-looking statements after the date of this press release.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/conventus-flower-orthopedics-appoints-bradley-niemann-as-chief-executive-officer-301589463.html

SOURCE Conventus Flower Orthopedics

    The Boeing Co.’s narrow-body 737 MAX continues to be its star at the Farnborough International Airshow in London. The manufacturer, which on Monday revealed an order for 100 MAX jets from Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL), on Tuesday announced a deal for up to 66 737s from private equity firm 777 Partners. "This new order marks another milestone in the robust growth of our aviation businesses and concurrently, our partnership with Boeing," Josh Wander, managing partner of 777 Partners, said in a press release.