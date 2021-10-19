U.S. markets close in 3 hours 21 minutes

Converge Public Strategies and HeraldPR Announce Strategic Partnership

·3 min read

New Brand to Advance Growth in Symbiotic Work Reaching Across Industry Strengths of Both Organizations

MIAMI, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami-headquartered Converge Public Strategies and New York-headquartered HeraldPR have announced that, effective Monday, October 18, 2021, HeraldPR will operate as part of the Converge Public Strategies brand.

ConvergePublicStrategiesandHeraldPR
ConvergePublicStrategiesandHeraldPR

The incorporation of HeraldPR's personnel will boost Converge Public Strategies' broader suite of corporate communications services. In addition to bolstering the firm's mainstay capabilities in issue advocacy, the combined communications division will offer a more robust suite of public relations services to clients in sectors such as technology, healthcare, insurance, transportation, hospitality, luxury, professional services, and beauty.

HeraldPR's deep experience and lengthy list of clients include the Gansevoort Hotel Group, beverage giant Diageo, Le Marais Steakhouse, Israel's Foreign and Tourism Ministries, Spencer Tunick, attorneys Alan Dershowitz and Duncan Levin, and companies such as NYC entertainment property Broadway Stages, Surface Media, Dujour Media Group, TransPerfect Global, The Glimpse Group, MyndVR and Alerion Aviation.

Warren Cohn, founder and CEO of HeraldPR, said, "The opportunity to join with Converge was a win-win. No public affairs firm in the country matches their momentum. It's a merger of HeraldPR's public relations and communications talents with Converge's growth trajectory nationwide and hard-won client trust."

Under the combined brand, Warren Cohn and Herald President Juda Engelmayer will serve as Co-Directors of Converge Public Strategies' expanded communications division. Engelmayer will lead crisis and corporate communications, having worked with and built a powerhouse roster of clients across the globe.

Jonathan Kilman, Founder and Chairman of Converge Public Strategies noted, "HeraldPR's move into Miami was a stroke of luck for all of us. Converge was looking to take its communications division to the next level and you can't get better than HeraldPR – their track record of success and 'whose who' client list speaks for themselves. We can now offer world-class communications services to our clients nationwide and beyond"

About Converge Public Strategies

Converge Public Strategies provides state, local and multistate government affairs, communications and digital services to private and public sector clients. With offices in both New York and Florida, Converge has become a go-to for companies including real estate technology company Zillow, electric aviation company Lilium, autonomous vehicle company Cruise and dock less moped sharing platform Revel Transit, among others.

About HeraldPR

Founded in 2012, HeraldPR is a New York City-based full-service public relations and digital marketing firm that specializes in traditional public relations, social media and digital advertising, company and personal branding, website development, and crisis management.

For more information about HeraldPR or Converge Public Strategies, please contact James Lambert, Account Director at HeraldPR, at j.lambert@heraldpr.com or at 504-256-0925.

Contact:
James Lambert
Account Director, HeraldPR
j.lambert@heraldpr.com
504-256-0925

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/converge-public-strategies-and-heraldpr-announce-strategic-partnership-301403670.html

SOURCE HeraldPR; Converge Public Strategies

