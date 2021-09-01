U.S. markets close in 6 hours 28 minutes

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. Announces Closing of Previously Announced Bought Deal Financing and Exercise of Over-Allotment Option

4 min read
In this article:
GATINEAU, QC and TORONTO, Sept. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Converge Technology Solutions Corp. ("Converge" or the "Company") (TSX: CTS) (FSE: 0ZB) (OTCQX: CTSDF) is pleased to announce the closing of its previously announced offering of common shares (the "Offering"). The Offering consisted of 24,552,500 common shares of the Company ("Offered Shares") at a price of $10.55 per Offered Share (the "Issue Price") for gross proceeds to the Company of $259,028,875, which includes the full exercise of the over-allotment option by the underwriters, before deducting underwriters' fees and estimated offering expenses.

Canaccord Genuity Corp., as sole bookrunner, and Scotia Capital Inc., and CIBC World Markets Inc., led the syndicate of underwriters for the Offering, which included Desjardins Securities Inc., Eight Capital, Cormark Securities Inc., Echelon Wealth Partners Inc., Laurentian Bank Securities Inc., Raymond James Ltd., Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc., and Paradigm Capital Inc.

Converge intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for acquisitions, working capital and other general corporate purposes.

The Offering was conducted in each of the provinces of Canada by way of a prospectus supplement dated August 26, 2021 to the Company's short form base shelf prospectus dated July 12, 2021 (the "Prospectus Supplement") and elsewhere on a private placement basis. The Prospectus Supplement was filed with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces of Canada on August 26, 2021 and is available on SEDAR under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.

The Offered Shares have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws. Accordingly, the Offered Shares may not be offered or sold within the United States, its territories or possessions, any state of the United States or the District of Columbia (collectively, the "United States") except in transactions exempt from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any Offered Shares within the United States.

About Converge

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. is a software-enabled IT & Cloud Solutions provider focused on delivering industry-leading solutions and services. Converge's regional sales and services organizations deliver advanced analytics, cloud, and cybersecurity offerings to clients across various industries. The Company supports these solutions with managed services, digital infrastructure, and talent expertise offerings across all major IT vendors in the marketplace. This multi-faceted approach enables Converge to address the unique business and technology requirements for all clients in the public and private sectors. For more information, visit convergetp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward–looking information" and "forward–looking statements" (collectively, "forward–looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation regarding Converge and its business. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could, "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward–looking statements. Forward–looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward–looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the intended use of the net proceeds of the Offering, the execution of Converge's growth strategy and timing and completion of acquisitions. Except as required by law, Converge assumes no obligation to update the forward–looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward–looking statements. For a detailed description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's annual information form, which is available on SEDAR under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com, and the consolidated financial statements of the Company for the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, together with the corresponding Management's Discussion and Analysis for additional risk factors described under "Risks and Uncertainties".

SOURCE Converge Technology Solutions Corp.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2021/01/c0301.html

