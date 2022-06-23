Converge Technology Solutions Corp. Reports AGM Voting Results and Welcomes Toni Rinow to the Converge Board of Directors
TORONTO and GATINEAU, Québec, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (“Converge” or the “Company”) (TSX:CTS) (FSE:0ZB) (OTCQX:CTSDF) a software-enabled IT & Cloud Solutions provider, is pleased to announce the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders held on Thursday, June 23rd 2022 in accordance with the Toronto Stock Exchange Company Manual. The results of the vote at the Company’s virtual annual meeting of shareholders held earlier today are set forth below.
i. Election of Directors
By resolution passed via ballot, the following 7 nominees were appointed as Directors of Converge to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders of Converge , or until their successors are earlier elected or appointed. The results of the ballot were as follows:
# Votes
% Votes
Shaun Maine
105,994,803
99.74%
279,869
0.26%
Thomas Volk
101,318,698
95.39%
4,893,474
4.61%
Brian Phillips
82,480,345
77.61%
23,794,327
22.39%
Nathan Chan
101,104,303
95.13%
5,170,369
4.87%
Ralph Garcea
100,556,568
94.68%
5,655,604
5.32%
Darlene Kelly
103,308,403
97.21%
2,966,268
2.79%
Toni Rinow
88,212,884
83.00%
18,061,788
17.00%
ii. Appointment of Auditors
By a resolution passed via ballot, Ernst & Young LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, were appointed as auditors of Converge until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders of Converge . The results of the ballot were as follows:
# Votes For
% Votes For
# Votes Withheld
% Votes Withheld
110,336,075
99.98%
19,646
0.02%
About Converge
Converge Technology Solutions Corp. is a software-enabled IT & Cloud Solutions provider focused on delivering industry-leading solutions and services. Converge’s global solution approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries. The Company supports these solutions with advisory, implementation, and managed services expertise across all major IT vendors in the marketplace. This multi-faceted approach enables Converge to address the unique business and technology requirements for all clients in the public and private sectors. For more information, visit convergetp.com.
