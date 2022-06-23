Converge Technology Solutions Corp. Reports AGM Voting Results and Welcomes Toni Rinow to the Converge Board of Directors

Converge Technology Solutions Corp.

TORONTO and GATINEAU, Québec, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (“Converge” or the “Company”) (TSX:CTS) (FSE:0ZB) (OTCQX:CTSDF) a software-enabled IT & Cloud Solutions provider, is pleased to announce the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders held on Thursday, June 23rd 2022 in accordance with the Toronto Stock Exchange Company Manual. The results of the vote at the Company’s virtual annual meeting of shareholders held earlier today are set forth below.



i. Election of Directors





By resolution passed via ballot, the following 7 nominees were appointed as Directors of Converge to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders of Converge , or until their successors are earlier elected or appointed. The results of the ballot were as follows:



Nominee

# Votes For

% Votes For # Votes

Withheld % Votes

Withheld Shaun Maine 105,994,803 99.74% 279,869 0.26% Thomas Volk 101,318,698 95.39% 4,893,474 4.61% Brian Phillips 82,480,345 77.61% 23,794,327 22.39% Nathan Chan 101,104,303 95.13% 5,170,369 4.87% Ralph Garcea 100,556,568 94.68% 5,655,604 5.32% Darlene Kelly 103,308,403 97.21% 2,966,268 2.79% Toni Rinow 88,212,884 83.00% 18,061,788 17.00%

ii. Appointment of Auditors





By a resolution passed via ballot, Ernst & Young LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, were appointed as auditors of Converge until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders of Converge . The results of the ballot were as follows:

# Votes For % Votes For # Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld 110,336,075 99.98% 19,646 0.02%

About Converge

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. is a software-enabled IT & Cloud Solutions provider focused on delivering industry-leading solutions and services. Converge’s global solution approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries. The Company supports these solutions with advisory, implementation, and managed services expertise across all major IT vendors in the marketplace. This multi-faceted approach enables Converge to address the unique business and technology requirements for all clients in the public and private sectors. For more information, visit convergetp.com.

Story continues

For further information contact:

Converge Technology Solutions Corp.

Email: investors@convergetp.com

Phone: 416-360-1495



