Converge Technology Solutions Corp. Reports AGM Voting Results and Welcomes Toni Rinow to the Converge Board of Directors

Converge Technology Solutions Corp.
·2 min read
TORONTO and GATINEAU, Québec, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (“Converge” or the “Company”) (TSX:CTS) (FSE:0ZB) (OTCQX:CTSDF) a software-enabled IT & Cloud Solutions provider, is pleased to announce the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders held on Thursday, June 23rd 2022 in accordance with the Toronto Stock Exchange Company Manual. The results of the vote at the Company’s virtual annual meeting of shareholders held earlier today are set forth below.

i.      Election of Directors


By resolution passed via ballot, the following 7 nominees were appointed as Directors of Converge to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders of Converge , or until their successors are earlier elected or appointed. The results of the ballot were as follows:


 Nominee


# Votes For


% Votes For

# Votes
Withheld

% Votes
Withheld

 

Shaun Maine

105,994,803

99.74%

279,869

0.26%

 

Thomas Volk

101,318,698

95.39%

4,893,474

4.61%

 

Brian Phillips

82,480,345

77.61%

23,794,327

22.39%

 

Nathan Chan

101,104,303

95.13%

5,170,369

4.87%

 

Ralph Garcea

100,556,568

94.68%

5,655,604

5.32%

 

Darlene Kelly

103,308,403

97.21%

2,966,268

2.79%

 

Toni Rinow

88,212,884

83.00%

18,061,788

17.00%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

ii.      Appointment of Auditors


By a resolution passed via ballot, Ernst & Young LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, were appointed as auditors of Converge until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders of Converge . The results of the ballot were as follows:

# Votes For

% Votes For

# Votes Withheld

% Votes Withheld

 

110,336,075

99.98%

19,646

0.02%

 

About Converge
Converge Technology Solutions Corp. is a software-enabled IT & Cloud Solutions provider focused on delivering industry-leading solutions and services. Converge’s global solution approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries. The Company supports these solutions with advisory, implementation, and managed services expertise across all major IT vendors in the marketplace. This multi-faceted approach enables Converge to address the unique business and technology requirements for all clients in the public and private sectors. For more information, visit convergetp.com.

For further information contact:
Converge Technology Solutions Corp.
Email: investors@convergetp.com
Phone: 416-360-1495


