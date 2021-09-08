Convergent Announces Settlement with the Washington State Attorney General

RENTON, Wash., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Convergent Outsourcing, Inc. (Convergent), one of America's leading collection agencies, announced today that it has successfully resolved litigation with the Washington State Attorney General (WA AG). The settlement resolves alleged conduct from 2013 to 2015 related to certain letters sent to Washington consumers that offered to settle out-of-statute accounts for a reduced amount. The WA AG contended that use of the word "settle" or "settlement" somehow implied that litigation was being threatened, even though Convergent does not litigate accounts. Convergent denies the allegations and corrected these letters over 5 years ago, but has agreed to resolve the matter to avoid unnecessary expense and protracted litigation.

Importantly, nothing in the settlement impacts the work Convergent is performing for its clients and does not require any operational changes. This settlement resolves a legacy distraction and enables Convergent to continue its focus of exceeding client expectations while treating consumers respectfully.

