U.S. markets close in 2 hours 37 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,507.51
    -12.52 (-0.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,994.16
    -105.84 (-0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,268.88
    -105.45 (-0.69%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,254.80
    -20.82 (-0.91%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.99
    +0.64 (+0.94%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.60
    -3.90 (-0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    24.06
    -0.31 (-1.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1827
    -0.0021 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3430
    -0.0270 (-1.97%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3775
    -0.0011 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2520
    -0.0070 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,336.08
    -1,119.56 (-2.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,194.26
    -5.21 (-0.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,095.53
    -53.84 (-0.75%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,181.21
    +265.07 (+0.89%)
     

Convergent Announces Settlement with the Washington State Attorney General

·1 min read

RENTON, Wash., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Convergent Outsourcing, Inc. (Convergent), one of America's leading collection agencies, announced today that it has successfully resolved litigation with the Washington State Attorney General (WA AG). The settlement resolves alleged conduct from 2013 to 2015 related to certain letters sent to Washington consumers that offered to settle out-of-statute accounts for a reduced amount. The WA AG contended that use of the word "settle" or "settlement" somehow implied that litigation was being threatened, even though Convergent does not litigate accounts. Convergent denies the allegations and corrected these letters over 5 years ago, but has agreed to resolve the matter to avoid unnecessary expense and protracted litigation.

Convergent
Convergent

Importantly, nothing in the settlement impacts the work Convergent is performing for its clients and does not require any operational changes. This settlement resolves a legacy distraction and enables Convergent to continue its focus of exceeding client expectations while treating consumers respectfully.

* * * *

Media Contacts:
Jeff Hunter
JHunter@ConvergentUSA.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/convergent-announces-settlement-with-the-washington-state-attorney-general-301371647.html

SOURCE Convergent Outsourcing, Inc. (Convergent)

Recommended Stories

  • These jobs are offering lucrative sign-on bonuses of up to $100,000 amid shortage of candidates

    A shortage of talent has pushed companies to offer sign-on bonuses of up to $100,000 for some high-end speciality jobs, an analysis of job advertisements from 4,000 of the world’s largest companies concluded. Sign-on bonus have increased across all sectors by 454%, rising to 57,123 advertised positions in August 2021 from 10,312 in August 2020, according to research released Tuesday by GlobalData an analytics company. President Biden blamed the coronavirus delta variant.

  • Force Majeure at Top Fertilizer Plant Has Prices Soaring

    (Bloomberg) -- Fertilizer prices are soaring after the world’s largest nitrogen facility had to declare a force majeure.CF Industries Holdings Inc. said on Sept. 3 that it can’t fill orders from its Donaldsonville, Louisiana, nitrogen complex, which was closed ahead of Hurricane Ida, according to a letter seen by Bloomberg. That’s stoking fears of production losses at a time when supplies are already tight.Fertilizer prices are already high, and that’s adding to increasing costs for farmers, who

  • 3 Reasons Target Stock May Crush the Market Again

    Target (NYSE: TGT) delivered more than items to your door or to you at the curb last year. Target's investment in contactless delivery and pickup options and online sales had paid off. After that, the big concern was that Target's sales would stagnate once consumers returned to their usual routines.

  • 401(k) vs. Pension Plan: What’s the Difference?

    A 401(k) plan and pension are both employer-sponsored retirement plans. The biggest difference between the two is that a 401(k) is a defined-contribution plan and a pension is a defined-benefit plan. A defined-contribution plan allows employees and employers (if they choose) to contribute and invest funds to save for retirement, while a defined-benefit plan provides a specified payment amount in retirement.

  • Here's Why PepsiCo Is More Recession-Proof Than Coca-Cola

    According to the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER), a recession is the period between a peak of economic activity and its subsequent trough, or lowest point. Again, according to NBER, the most recent recession in the U.S. was between February and April of 2020. Interestingly, some companies are better prepared to deal with recessions.

  • Dogecoin – Daily Tech Analysis – September 8th, 2021

    Following Tuesday’s meltdown, Dogecoin would need to break back through to $0.30 levels to restore confidence…

  • Intel Expects Huge Growth in Auto Chips. It’s Bulking Up in Europe.

    CEO Pat Gelsinger predicted that the market for car chips will double by 2030. He detailed plans for at least two European facilities.

  • Mandating Employee Vaccinations? Think it Through!

    The process by which vaccination policies are made is as important as the policies themselves, writes the CEO of the Society for Human Resource Management.

  • Qualcomm CEO open to working with foundry partners in Europe

    Semiconductor supplier Qualcomm is open to working with foundries in Europe if incentive programmes to boost automotive chip production on the continent attract the right partners, Chief Executive Cristiano Amon said. Foundries in Europe are now geared towards mass production of semiconductors, Amon told Reuters at the IAA car show in Munich, but there is a welcome debate under way about investing in high-end production that is interesting to Qualcomm.

  • Ford plant spilled 1,400 gallons of gas into city sewers, forcing evacuations and production halt

    After a gas leak at a Michigan plant, Ford Motor Co. has halted production and is helping nearby residents who have been advised to evacuate.

  • Why Mechel PAO Stock Popped 41% Today

    Mechel PAO (NYSE: MTL) stock is flying through the roof Tuesday, gaining a whopping 41% within the first few minutes of the market's opening. Mechel PAO is among the world's largest metallurgical and coking coal miners, and is the largest manufacturer of steel products in Russia. Steel prices have skyrocketed in recent months while coking coal and ferrosilicon prices are hovering near all-times highs in China as of this writing.

  • Gazprom Plans to Start Nord Stream 2 Gas Pipeline Next Month

    (Bloomberg) -- Gazprom PJSC is planning to start flowing natural gas through one of the world’s most controversial pipelines next month, according to people with direct knowledge of the company’s plan. The Russian gas giant wants to begin shipping the fuel through the first leg of the Nord Stream 2 link to Germany on Oct. 1, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private. The timing of actual flows into Europe’s gas grid will still depend on a decision by the

  • California settles climate lawsuit with fossil fuel giant SoCalGas

    The Sempra Energy subsidiary is a powerful opponent of efforts to eliminate natural gas.

  • U.S. markets regulator takes aim at Coinbase lending product

    WASHINGTON/HONG KONG (Reuters) -The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has told Coinbase Global Inc that it plans to sue the cryptocurrency exchange if it goes ahead with plans to launch a programme allowing users to earn interest by lending digital assets, Coinbase said. The top U.S. markets regulator has issued Coinbase with notice it intends to legally charge the company, Coinbase's chief legal officer, Paul Grewal, said a statement on Tuesday.

  • Top Steel Stocks for Q4 2021

    The steel industry is part of the basic materials sector and consists of companies involved in steel production, mining, and related activities. Although steel historically has been a major U.S. industry, the number of steel mills that produce the metal has declined sharply in the past several decades due to foreign competition.

  • Money, mimicry and mind control: Big Tech slams ethics brakes on AI

    In September last year, Google's cloud unit looked into using artificial intelligence to help a financial firm decide whom to lend money to. It turned down the client's idea after weeks of internal discussions, deeming the project too ethically dicey because the AI technology could perpetuate biases like those around race and gender. Since early last year, Google has also blocked new AI features analyzing emotions, fearing cultural insensitivity, while Microsoft restricted software mimicking voices and IBM rejected a client request for an advanced facial-recognition system.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: Software Companies Make AI Acquisitions

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Intel to invest up to 80 billion euros in boosting EU chip capacity-CEO

    (Reuters) -Intel Corp on Tuesday said it could invest as much as 80 billion euros in Europe over the next decade to boost the region's chip capacity and will open up its semiconductor plant in Ireland for automakers. Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger, speaking at Munich's IAA auto show, also said the company would announce the locations of two major new European chip fabrication plants by the end of the year. There is speculation about possible production sites, with Germany and France seen as leading contenders while Poland, where Intel also has a presence, also in the picture.

  • Do all state and local workers receive lifetime annuities?

    The conventional wisdom is that all state and local government workers receive a lifetime annuity from their employer pension plan. My colleagues JP Aubry and Kevin Wandrei recently collected data on payout options under state and local retirement plans to answer the question more definitively. Joint-survivor life annuity: The retiree receives benefits for life.

  • Crude Oil Prices Halt Overnight Losses Due To Supply Squeeze

    Since the pandemic’s depths, oil’s sizzling rally has been interrupted as delta spreads, curtailing fuel consumption. It is expected that the market will tighten through the end of the year after China, the world’s largest oil importer has contained its outbreak of variants