ConvergeOne Receives Dell 2020 NA Partner of the Year Award: Excellence in Expansion

·3 min read

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ConvergeOne, a leading services-led technology provider of cloud, collaboration and digital infrastructure solutions, today announced that it has been recognized with the Dell 2020 North America (NA) Partner of the Year Award: Excellence in Expansion.

ConvergeOne Logo. (PRNewsFoto/NACR) (PRNewsFoto/)
ConvergeOne Logo. (PRNewsFoto/NACR) (PRNewsFoto/)

ConvergeOne was recognized during Dell Technologies World on May 5, 2021 and received the award due to its commitment to protecting customers from cyber threats and ransomware attacks by providing services for the Dell EMC PowerProtect Cyber Recovery solution.

"Our customers are facing an increasingly dangerous cyber landscape, with new threats being reported daily. ConvergeOne understands the critical importance of helping our customers not only prevent ransomware attacks, but also minimize the impact of an attack. We are honored to be recognized by Dell for our commitment to our customers in the Cyber Recovery space," said D. Robert Martin, President, Field Organization, ConvergeOne. "We are proud to partner with Dell to develop reliable solutions that provide both essential Cyber Recovery and backup services that protect our customers from all angles."

With Dell EMC Data Protection, ConvergeOne implements Cyber Recovery solutions that help customers proactively protect, detect and—most importantly—recover in the event of a ransomware attack. Cyberattacks continue to be a primary source of concern for organizations. According to research from Cybersecurity Venture, a new organization will fall victim to a ransomware attack every 11 seconds this year.

ConvergeOne and Dell share customer-centric values, as exemplified by ConvergeOne's 2020 Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 71, which is almost double the 2020 IT service industry average of 38, as reported by ClearlyRated. For the third consecutive year, this score places ConvergeOne in NPS's "World Class" category, a designation reserved for only the most customer-focused companies.

About ConvergeOne

ConvergeOne is a proven, services led, cloud solution provider that utilizes intellectual property and unique methodologies to create value for our customers to develop progressive solutions that connect people with purpose. Over 13,000 enterprise and mid-market customers trust ConvergeOne with cloud, collaboration, enterprise networking, data center and cybersecurity solutions to achieve business outcomes. Our investments in cloud infrastructure and professional and managed services provide transformational opportunities for customers to achieve financial and operational benefits with leading technologies. Our 2020 NPS of 71, placing us in the World Class category for the third consecutive year, is a testament to our ability to provide customers with the highest level of customer satisfaction, responsiveness and expertise. ConvergeOne has partnerships with more than 300 global industry leaders, including Avaya, Cisco, IBM, Genesys, Microsoft and AWS to customize specific business outcomes. We deliver solutions with a full lifecycle approach including strategy, design and implementation with professional, managed and support services. ConvergeOne holds more than 5,300 technical certifications across hundreds of engineers throughout North America, including three Customer Success Centers. More information is available at convergeone.com.

ConvergeOne Media Contact

Gabrielle Lukianchuk, Vice President, Marketing, ConvergeOne
678.781.0937
glukianchuk@convergeone.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/convergeone-receives-dell-2020-na-partner-of-the-year-award-excellence-in-expansion-301298374.html

SOURCE ConvergeOne

