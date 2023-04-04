Conversational AI in Healthcare Report 2023: The Utility of Chatbots and Voice AI Is Poised for Rapid Acceleration
Dublin, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Conversational AI in Healthcare" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The impact of the digital revolution continues to disrupt the healthcare industry. This includes evolving digital technological capabilities, new business models and marketing approaches, the healthcare consumerism trend, the changing regulatory environment, and competitive threats from new market entrants, such as digital-native companies - particularly start-ups and big tech. Conversational artificial intelligence (AI), which consists of voice and text applications that automate human information gathering and communications, represents a growing opportunity for healthcare organizations to improve clinician efficiency, operational and administrative efficiency, healthcare quality and outcomes, and patient and clinical worker satisfaction.
Conversational AI is part of the digital front door in healthcare, which is the virtual manifestation of a healthcare organization.
This study will explore both payer and provider healthcare organizations adopting conversational AI chatbots and voice applications. Focus areas of analysis include segmenting and sizing the conversational AI in the healthcare market, forecasting revenue by type of conversational AI and global region, and identifying the main companies that provide solutions to healthcare organizations. The study concludes with a discussion of three top growth opportunities. The study period is 2021 to 2027.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
The Strategic Imperative 8T
The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Conversational AI in the Healthcare Industry
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline EngineT
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
Scope of Analysis
Segmentation
Chatbot Technology Adoption Forecast
Voice AI Technology Adoption Forecast
Digital Front Door supporting Technology Infrastructure across the Care Continuum
Noteworthy Opportunities
Key Competitors
Established Companies and Start-ups in the Healthcare Conversational AI Landscape
Growth Metrics
Growth Drivers
Growth Drivers Analysis
Growth Restraints
Growth Restraint Analysis
Forecast Assumptions
Revenue Forecast
Revenue Forecast for Conversational AI in Healthcare
Revenue Forecast by Region
Revenue Forecast Analysis
Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
Competitive Environment
Revenue Share
Revenue Share Analysis
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis-AI Chatbots in Healthcare
Growth Metrics
Revenue Forecast
Revenue Forecast by Region
Revenue Forecast Analysis
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis-Voice AI in Healthcare
Growth Metrics
Revenue Forecast
Revenue Forecast by Region
Voice AI Forecast Analysis
5. Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1-Chatbots
Growth Opportunity 2-Ambient Voice with AI Transcription
Growth Opportunity 2-Ambient Voice with AI Transcription
Growth Opportunity 3-Voice with Human Transcription
6. Next Steps
Your Next Steps
List of Exhibits
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/82jrrl
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900