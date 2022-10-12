Conversational AI Market to Garner USD 37.94 Billion with Growing CAGR of 24.04 % by 2029, Share, Size, Growth, Key Players, and Trends forecast

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Conversational AI Market" from Data Bridge Market Research, This research helps businesses thrive by offering in-depth market analyses and insights. This Conversational AI market report provides detailed profiles of the key players to bring out a clear view of the competitive landscape of the Conversational AI industry outlook. It also covers market new product analysis, financial overview, strategies and marketing trends. The industry is entrenched to see a changing development due to change in consumer request, situation of import/export and investigation of developing sectors. This Conversational AI business report presents the segments details figures, graphs, chart and tables which will offer an extensive overview of the market. The examination of advancement openings, regional analysis, and attentive study will prompt revenue estimation.

Global conversational artificial intelligence (AI) market was valued at USD 6.77 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 37.94 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 24.04% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and pestle analysis.

From the name itself, it is clear that conversational artificial intelligence (AI) is a technology in the form of virtual agents/ assistants or catboats that are used by businesses/ organizations to communicate and interact with a complex system in a user-friendly, fast and reliable manner. Conversational artificial intelligence (AI) is based on a mix of technologies such as machine learning, natural language processing and artificial intelligence which help to improve the response quality over time with improvement in learning.

Customer satisfaction is one of the primary objectives of any given business or organization. Maximizing customer satisfaction along with improving the customer retention quotient is what major industries are focusing. The advanced technologies in the market allow customer handling via chatbots and virtual assistants effectively without hampering the business processes. One such technology is conversational artificial intelligence (AI).

Rising adoption of advanced technologies

It is projected that a new form of communication will develop as a result of the rapid uprooting of current mobile and web services by speech-based and AI-powered messaging apps. Chatbots and other digitalized platforms are used in conversational artificial intelligence to provide clients with a platform where they can solve their problems and communicate with virtual assistants.

Increasing trend of digitalization

Additionally, the increasing trend of digitalization further offers numerous growth opportunities within the market. The rising number of BPOs, increased penetration rate of smartphones and other consumer electronics and complete digitization of operations will also work in favor of the market.

Some of the major players operating in the Conversational AI market are:

Google, LLC (U.S.)

Microsoft (U.S.)

IBM (U.S.)

Amazon Web Services, Inc. (U.S.)

Baidu (China)

Oracle (U.S.)

SAP SE (Germany)

FIS (U.S.)

Artificial Solutions (Sweden)

Kore.ai, Inc. (U.S.)

Conversica, Inc. (U.S.)

Inbenta Holdings Inc. (U.S.)

Creative Virtual Ltd. (U.S.)

SoundHound AI, Inc. (U.S.)

Avaamo (U.S.)

Jio Haptik Technologies Limited (U.S.)

Solvvy (U.S.)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.)

Kasisto (U.S.)

Gupshup (U.S.)

Recent Developments

Vertex AI, a managed machine learning (ML) platform that enables businesses to expedite the development and maintenance of artificial intelligence (AI) models, will be generally available starting in March 2021, according to Google Cloud.

Microsoft said in April 2021 that it would buy Nuance Communications, a leader in AI-based technologies, for USD 19.7 billion in an all-cash deal. Microsoft's voice recognition and transcription technology capabilities will be enhanced with the acquisition of Nuance.

In September 2021, Astro will be released as a brand-new and distinctive type of robot that can assist users with various duties, including home monitoring and staying in touch with loved ones.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Conversational AI market

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, and geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market

Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Conversational AI Market

Market Dynamics: Conversational AI Market

The trend of AI-powered customer support services

Growing awareness about the benefits of virtual robots and AI-powered chatbots to maximize the customer satisfaction and engagement rates, streamline the business processes and gain deeper business insights is positively influencing the market growth rate. Further, the integration of natural language processing and automated speech recognition technologies will spread positive word of mouth in the global territories.

Growth and expansion

Growth and expansion of various end-user verticals such as banking, financial services, and insurance, retail and e-commerce, healthcare and life sciences, travel and hospitality, telecom, media and entertainment and others is fostering the market growth rate. Increased focus of these industries towards improving the customer care services will carve down greater opportunities.

Furthermore, the factors such as rising urbanization, industrialization and mounting need to extract in-depth insights from growing volumes of data and achieve benchmarking during the forecast period are some other important market drivers. Additionally, rising investment by the enterprises on integrated technologies combined with reduced costs for chatbots development are anticipated to drive the market's growth rate.

Consider Data Bridge Market Research for this Report which would Help Impact Your Revenues Positively

This study offers the latest product news, trends, and updates from the industry's leading players who have leveraged their market position.

It also offers strategic plans and standards to arrive at informed business decisions adopted by the main players, thereby advocating your go to market strategies.

In addition, it offers insights into the dynamics of customer behaviour that can help the organization better curate market strategies

Usage of exclusive tailor-made tools along with primary research, secondary research and our in-house data model helps us in extracting the exact market numbers

Mapping the customer in 3P grid comprising of Purpose, Planning and Positioning, thereby delivering a solution by keeping the prospecting client at the sweet spot

The market research report includes all of the market's valuable elements, such as sales growth, product pricing & analysis, growth opportunities, and recommendations for addressing market challenges

The report covers all the primary mergers & acquisitions, alliances, and collaborations that have generated additional opportunities for market players or in some cases, challenges

Key Industry Segmentation: Global Conversational AI Market

The growth amongst below segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications

Component

Platform

Services

Training and Consulting

Support and Maintenance

Deployment and Integration

Type

Intelligent Virtual Assistants

Chatbots

Technology

Machine Learning and Deep Learning

Natural Language Processing

Automated Speech Recognition

Deployment Model

On-Premises

Cloud

Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Application

Customer Support

Personal Assistant

Branding and Advertisement

Customer Engagement and Retention

Onboarding and Employee Engagement

Data Privacy and Compliance

Others

Business Function

Sales and Marketing

Finance

HR

Operations

IT Service Management

Mode of Integration

Web-based

App-based

Telephonic

End User

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Retail and Ecommerce

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Travel and Hospitality

Telecom

Media and Entertainment

Others

Regional Analysis/Insights: Conversational AI Market

The countries covered in the conversational artificial intelligence (AI) market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the conversational artificial intelligence (AI) Industry due to the presence of major players in this region and the growing demand for enhancing customer support service to enhance customer satisfaction and improve retention rates. Prevalence of advanced infrastructure in combination with surging adoption rates of augmented and virtual reality technologies are some other important factors determining the dominance of this region.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 due to the rising awareness of innovative customer support technologies and services in the developing economies such as China and India. Moreover, escalating IT infrastructure in the region coupled with rapidly growing healthcare consciousness among the people will yet again bolster the growth of the market in this region.

Table of Content:

Section 01: executive summary

Section 02: scope of the report

Section 03: research methodology

Section 04: Introduction

Section 05: market landscape

Section 06: market sizing

Section 07: five forces analysis

Section 08: market segmentation by Type

Section 09: market segmentation by Application

Section 10: customer landscape

Section 11: market segmentation by end-user

Section 12: regional landscape

Section 13: Decision framework

Section 14: drivers and challenges

Section 15: market trends

Section 16: competitive landscape

Section 17: company profiles

Section 18: Appendix

