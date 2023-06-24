Conversational AI Tools Could Change The Shopping Experience Forever

According to Capterra's Retail Chatbot Evaluation, 67% of retail customers using ChatGPT expressed satisfaction with the artificial intelligence (AI) bot’s understanding of their queries, contrasting with 25% for conventional rule-guided retail chatbots.

Only 19% of users reported the need to “always” or “often” simplify their questions to ensure comprehension by the AI system. These findings underscore the potential for using AI bots to create deeply personalized and tailored digital shopping experiences as well as blended experiences.

More From Capterra's study

Many stores are moving in this direction, with Amazon.com Inc. at the forefront of these developments. The e-commerce giant is experimenting with a hybrid model that merges online shopping with visits to physically automated stores.

With the table set, it's time to examine some of the other takeaways from Capterra's Retail Chatbot Evaluation study.

In addition to surveying more than 1,000 U.S. consumers, the study incorporates information from interviews with retailers.

Here are the key takeaways:

1. Standard chatbots often fall short of customer expectations, with over half (53%) of users rating their interactions with retail support chatbots as “mediocre” or “unsatisfactory.”

2. Traditional chatbots struggle with sales efficiency. Only 17% of retail chatbot consumers have employed a bot to look for products, and an even smaller percentage (7%) have used it to garner product suggestions.

3. ChatGPT enhances the standard retail chatbot experience. Sixty-seven percent of ChatGPT users often or always feel comprehended by the bot, a striking contrast to the 25% of retail chatbot users who report the same.

4. Despite impressing its users, ChatGPT isn’t (yet) fully used in the online shopping arena. Over half (56%) of those who have interacted with ChatGPT for any reason note that they're likely to shop from a store offering a similar tool. A small fraction (11%) have employed the bot explicitly for shopping-related tasks.

This is in addition to 55% of traditional retail chatbot users stating that they don't trust the bots to solve their problems.

While there's still a lot of progress to be made, these statistics show that conversational AI tools are quickly changing the way people shop.

