07:00 London, 09:00 Helsinki, 2 September 2022 - Afarak Group SE ("Afarak" or "the Company") (LSE: AFRK, NASDAQ: AFAGR)
CONVERSION OF AFARAK INTO AN EUROPEAN COMPANY (SE) HAS BEEN REGISTERED
Stock Exchange Release
The Company announces that the conversion of Afarak into a European Company (SE) has today been registered in the Trade Register and the Company has therefore also changed its name to Afarak Group SE.
Conversion into an SE does not affect the Company’s domicile, location of the head office or the employees’ employment contracts. The role of shareholders will also remain unchanged.
Helsinki, September 2, 2022
AFARAK GROUP SE
Board of Directors
For additional information, please contact:
Guy Konsbruck, CEO, +356 2122 1566, guy.konsbruck@afarak.com
Financial reports and other investor information are available on the Company's website: www.afarak.com.
Afarak Group is a specialist alloy producer focused on delivering sustainable growth with a Speciality Alloys business in southern Europe and a FerroAlloys business in South Africa. The Company is listed on NASDAQ Helsinki (AFAGR) and the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (AFRK).
