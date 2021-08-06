U.S. markets open in 5 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,418.25
    -3.25 (-0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,922.00
    -21.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,145.50
    -22.25 (-0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,230.50
    -2.20 (-0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.38
    +0.29 (+0.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,802.00
    -6.90 (-0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    25.18
    -0.11 (-0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1826
    -0.0011 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2170
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.46
    -0.51 (-2.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3920
    -0.0011 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7210
    -0.0320 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,663.68
    +1,900.10 (+4.90%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    999.78
    +23.89 (+2.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,114.31
    -6.12 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,820.04
    +91.94 (+0.33%)
     

Conversion of Convertible Notes Pursuant to Financing Arrangement Between Valoe Corporation and Winance

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Valoe Oyj
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Valoe Corporation Stock Exchange Release 6 August 2021 at 9.50 Finnish time

The Board of Directors of Valoe Corporation (the "Company") has, pursuant to the terms and conditions of the financing arrangement between Valoe Corporation and Winance announced on 22 April 2020, resolved to approve the request of Winance to convert a proportion of EUR 100,000 of the convertible notes to the shares in the Company at conversion price of EUR 0.07 per share. The conversion shall be executed by transferring a total of 1,428,571 treasury shares to Winance. After the transfer, the Company will have in total 30,928,474 treasury shares.

In Mikkeli 6 August 2021

Valoe Corporation

Board of Directors

For more information:

Iikka Savisalo, President and CEO, Valoe Corporation
Tel. +358 40 521 6082
email: iikka.savisalo@valoe.com

Distribution:
NASDAQ OMX, Helsinki
Main media
www.valoe.com

Valoe Corporation specializes in the clean energy, especially in photovoltaic solutions. Valoe provides automated production technology for solar modules based on the company’s own technology; production lines for modules; solar modules and special components for solar modules. Valoe's head office is located in Mikkeli, Finland.


Recommended Stories

  • Why Fiverr's Stock Dropped 24.8% Today

    Management said the relatively weak results are the result of more normal business activity and less remote work, which is hurting the freelance market. This is a short-term hit to Fiverr, and it makes sense the stock is down big given the fact the company has a market cap of $6.3 billion and expects revenue of just $280 million to $288 million this year.

  • Ballard Reports Q2 2021 Results

    Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) (TSX: BLDP) today announced consolidated financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. All amounts are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted and have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

  • Novavax data shows four-fold jump in antibody levels via booster shots

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down Novavax's latest earnings report as well as the company's latest vaccine research.&nbsp;

  • Robinhood tanks 27% after shareholders file to sell

    Robinhood (HOOD) shares tanked 27% to close the session at $50.27 after several wild sessions.

  • Alibaba Said to Warn of Higher Taxes as Crackdown Widens

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. has warned investors that years-long government tax breaks for the internet industry will start to dwindle, adding billions of dollars in costs for China’s largest corporations as Beijing extends its campaign to rein in the sector.China’s No.1 e-commerce company told some investors during post-earnings calls this week that the government stopped treating some of its businesses as so-called Key Software Enterprises (KSE) -- a designation that conferred a

  • Why Shares of Sundial Growers Soared on Thursday

    Shares of Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) were up by more than 5% on Thursday. The cannabis stock was the fourth-most-traded stock on the Robinhood Top 100 list on Thursday. Sundial, a favorite meme stock, has been notoriously volatile.

  • Why Etsy Stock Sank Today

    Shares of Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) fell 9.7% on Thursday, following the release of the online marketplace's second-quarter results. A 13% rise in gross merchandise sales -- essentially the dollar value of items sold on Etsy's platform -- helped to drive a 23.4% year-over-year increase in revenue, to $528.9 million. Looking ahead, management expects Etsy to generate revenue of $500 million to $525 million in the third quarter, which would be a year-over-year increase of roughly 13.5% at the midpoint.

  • Why Carnival Corporation and Norwegian Cruise Line Stocks Popped Today

    As the trading day winds to a close here at 3:45 p.m. EDT, shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) stock are up 6.9% over yesterday's close, and rival Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH) is close behind with a 6.3% gain. Investors in both these cruise line stocks, however, may owe their good fortune to a third: Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL). In case you haven't heard, Royal Caribbean reported its fiscal Q2 earnings results yesterday.

  • Why Royal Caribbean Stock Jumped 7.5% Today

    Cruise-operator Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL) released its second-quarter financial report yesterday, and investors reacted by continuing a trend that the stock has experienced for about a week -- ending the day lower. Recent reopening pessimism related to the quickly spreading COVID-19 delta variant has shifted some investor sentiment away from reopening names that had been recovering. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data shows the vaccination rate -- based on the seven-day average of daily reported first doses -- has more than doubled since the start of July in some states that have trailed the national average rate, as reported by CNBC.

  • Why Cardinal Health Is Down Nearly 13% Today

    Investors are reading a lot (perhaps too much) into an accounting decision made in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Here's Why ChargePoint Holdings Stock Plummeted 31.9% Last Month

    Shares of ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) sank 31.9% in July, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. ChargePoint Holdings' announcement and completion of a secondary share offering also appears to have spooked investors. ChargePoint Holdings announced on July 14 that its underwritten secondary public offering of 12 million shares by certain stockholders would be priced at $23.50 per share.

  • This Growth Stock Is Riding the Online Gambling Boom

    This payments company serves the global iGaming industry, and it's bringing its expertise to the U.S.

  • Carvana soar past Q2 earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre explains why Carvana stock's after hours pop on Thursday afternoon.&nbsp;

  • Novavax Readies Its Vaccine to Fight Covid World-Wide

    Novavax had no sales to report for its June quarter. But the company has a vaccine that has done well against Covid-19 in trials, and it expects authorizations around the globe.

  • 10 High Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in August

    In this article, we will be looking at 10 high yield dividend stocks to buy in August. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to the 5 High Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in August. As we enter into a new month this year, it is only […]

  • Novavax stock drops as wider-than-expected loss overshadows vaccine booster data

    Novavax Inc. shares fell in the extended session Thursday after the biotech’s wider-than-expected loss on the quarter overshadowed positive results for its COVID-19 vaccine booster. Novavax (NVAX) shares fell 9% after hours, following a 5.5% gain in the regular session to close at $236.20. Revenue soared to $298 million from $35.5 million in the year-ago quarter because of services performed for the U.S. government and under Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations agreements.

  • Beyond Meat shares dip 4% on bigger-than-expected loss, Q3 warning

    Beyond Meat Inc. stock fell 4% in extended trading Thursday after the plant-based meat maker posted a wider-than-expected fiscal second-quarter loss and issued a third-quarter warning. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had expected a net loss of 23 cents a share on revenue of $141 million.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest CEO and founder Cathie Wood doesn't like standing still. This week, she added to her positions in Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD), PagerDuty (NYSE: PD), and UiPath (NYSE: PATH). Robinhood may seem to be a quintessential Wood stock, as the online trading platform has been disrupting the retail investing game with its zero-commission transactions and its mission to level the playing field for small investors.

  • Zillow predicts its first $2 billion quarter and blows away earnings expectations

    Zillow Group Inc. on Thursday forecast large growth in its newer home-flipping business and its first $2 billion quarter of sales, but the costs of that effort seem to be cutting into profit and hurting the stock. Zillow (ZG) reported second-quarter earnings of $9.6 million, or 4 cents a share, on revenue of $1.31 billion, up from sales of $768 million in the same quarter a year ago, when the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on many companies’ finances. Zillow closed the day’s regular session with a 0.1% decrease to $110.30.

  • Magnite, Inc (MGNI) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    As a reminder, the comparisons you will see in the 10-Q, as reported include the financial results of SpotX for May and June of 2021, but for the second quarter of 2020, the results do not include SpotX given the acquisition date of April 30, 2021. During the course of this call, when we refer to results and associated year-over-year comparisons with the phrase as reported, we are referring to the basis as reported in our 10-Q.