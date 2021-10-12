U.S. markets open in 5 hours 54 minutes

Conversion of Convertible Notes Pursuant to Financing Arrangement Between Valoe Corporation and Winance

Valoe Oyj
·1 min read
Valoe Corporation Stock Exchange Release 12 October 2021 at 10.15 Finnish time

The Board of Directors of Valoe Corporation (the "Company") has, pursuant to the terms and conditions of the financing arrangement between Valoe Corporation and Winance announced on 22 April 2020, resolved to approve the request of Winance to convert a proportion of EUR 50,000 of the convertible notes to the shares in the Company at conversion price of EUR 0.07 per share. The conversion shall be executed by transferring a total of 714,285 treasury shares to Winance. After the transfer, the Company will have in total 13,007,368 treasury shares.

In Mikkeli 12 October 2021

Valoe Corporation

Board of Directors

For more information:

Iikka Savisalo, President and CEO, Valoe Corporation
Tel. +358 40 521 6082
email: iikka.savisalo@valoe.com

Distribution:
NASDAQ OMX, Helsinki
Main media
www.valoe.com

Valoe Corporation specializes in the clean energy, especially in photovoltaic solutions. Valoe provides automated production technology for solar modules based on the company’s own technology; production lines for modules; solar modules and special components for solar modules. Valoe's head office is located in Mikkeli, Finland.


    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares are trading higher Monday after CEO Elon Musk said Saturday the company plans to start rolling cars off the production line at its new factory Giga Berlin. Cars may begin to roll off the line as early as next month, and plans are made to produce 5,000 to 10,000 a day. Tesla shares are up 1.2% at $794.90 at publication time. See Also: Tesla Plans To Roll Out First Cars From Berlin Next Month, Elon Musk Warns Of Volume-Production Challenges Tesla Daily Chart Analys