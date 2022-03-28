Conversion Gods’ Professional Copywriting Services Help Turn Leads into Sales, Profits, and Income

Conversion Gods

Peterborough, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As an entrepreneur, you already know the importance of using sales copy to convert browsers into buyers. But what happens if you don’t feel confident writing the copy yourself, you don’t have the time, or you struggle with the “blank page blues”? In that case, you’re better off hiring an expert who can not only help your business make a dramatic impact on people…

… but turn your traffic and clicks into cash using the power of A-level sales copy.

The Conversion Gods team delivers professional, high-quality copywriting services that includes video sales letters, long-form sales pages, persuasive email sequences and article landers, that can generate new business revenue, practically on demand.

Why Conversion Gods?

Because direct response copywriting plays such a crucial role in advertising online, it’s important to choose the writer you work with carefully. Ideally, you want a consultant who can be trusted to deliver top quality sales copy that performs, while at the same time protecting and enhancing your brand. Good copywriters have an uncanny ability to capture the voice of your brand, speak directly to your target audience, and – most importantly – convert browsers into buyers.

The Conversion Gods team is run by Matt O’Connor—an accomplished sales page copywriter and marketing consultant with 15 years experience. Matt offers copywriting services with a laser focus on conversions. Turning your advertising dollars into pure profit.

Having consulted with some of the biggest names and brands in the digital marketing world (including AWeber, Athletic Greens, Ramit Sethi, and Neil Patel), Matt’s sales videos and long-form pages have smashed clients’ expectations and delivered real growth.

In fact, Matt’s copy and marketing advice has helped grow businesses to 7 and even 8-figures in less than a year.

With his guidance and copywriting skills, clients have achieved:

Consistent $2-$7 EPCs

$1 million per month info-product empires

5-10% conversion rates on cold traffic in competitive markets

40-80% opt-in rates

If you’re looking for persuasive copy that compels, captures, and converts, be sure to check out Conversion Gods and see how Matt and his team can help.

Providing on-going marketing consulting as well as premium copywriting, the Conversion Gods site also offers a wealth of information that can elevate your own copywriting skills, whether you’re a seasoned content creator or a business owner who wants to boost their conversions.

If you visit the Conversion Gods site, you’ll find topics ranging from understanding your potential customers on a deeper level, to copywriting tips and tricks you can put to work for you right away – and so much more. You can also get access to a free special report “Your VSL Sucks!” that takes a deep dive into some of the web’s most profitable sales videos.

More Information

Conversion Gods was founded by copywriting expert and marketing consultant Matt O’Connor in order to help businesses grow, reach their target audiences and turn leads into sales, profits, and income.

To find out more about Conversion Gods, head over to the website at conversiongods.com. Alternatively, get in touch with the team directly at matt@conversiongods.com.

