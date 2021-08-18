U.S. markets open in 1 hour 46 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,439.00
    -4.50 (-0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,181.00
    -78.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,008.75
    +11.25 (+0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,173.40
    -1.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.40
    +0.81 (+1.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,785.60
    -2.20 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    23.67
    +0.01 (+0.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1715
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2580
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.91
    +1.79 (+11.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3756
    +0.0016 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7910
    +0.2160 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,896.95
    -2,089.39 (-4.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,119.52
    -61.83 (-5.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,159.93
    -21.18 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,585.91
    +161.44 (+0.59%)
     

Conversion Logix® Makes the Inc. 5000 List for the Sixth Consecutive Year, Ranking No.1,285 With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 374%

·2 min read

Digital Marketing and Lead Attribution Technology Provider Recognized for Significant Revenue Growth

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Conversion Logix made the Inc. 5000 list at No.1,285 among the nation's most prestigious ranking of fast-growing private companies. The list represents private companies that had the largest revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. 2021 marks the sixth consecutive year Conversion Logix has been recognized on the list.

Conversion Logix&#xae; Makes the Inc. 5000 List for the Sixth Consecutive Year, Ranking No.1,285 With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 374%
Conversion Logix® Makes the Inc. 5000 List for the Sixth Consecutive Year, Ranking No.1,285 With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 374%

"It's an honor to be recognized by the Inc. 5000 for the company's tremendous history of growth. We are incredibly grateful to the clients and partners that have helped us achieve this success," said Sarah Gaeta, CEO of Conversion Logix.

In its eleven-year history, Conversion Logix has received regional and national recognition as a fast-growing private company by the Austin Business Journal, Puget Sound Business Journal, and Inc. 5000. Within the past three years, the size of the organization has more than doubled. Gaeta attributes this history of growth to the company's continued focus on innovation and customer service in the digital marketing and attribution space.

"In 2020 we saw an increase in demand for digital marketing and lead generation software as businesses responded to shifts in consumer behavior. As a digital marketing and lead generation software provider with a concierge-level marketing agency, we've been able to meet this growing demand in the marketplace while maintaining an unparalleled level of customer service. Our focus on delivering a personalized client experience coupled with our investment in lead attribution and scheduling software has enabled us to share better insights with our clients and develop higher performing campaigns," stated Gaeta.

In addition to adding digital agency services and investing in software development, Conversion Logix plans to expand its business through new strategic partnerships. The company recently launched The Conversion Cloud® Partner Program, which gives marketing agencies the ability to license custom branded lead generation and attribution software to increase their clients' campaign performance and deliver valuable campaign insights.

About Conversion Logix

Conversion Logix®, LLC provides digital marketing services and licenses lead generation software to industry leaders in the multifamily housing, senior living, automotive dealership, and small business markets. Our people work across the industry sectors that drive and shape today's small business marketplace. Conversion Logix has been ranked on the Inc. 5000 and Austin Business Journal's Fast 50 Growing Companies. Conversion Logix is a Premier Google Partner, Facebook Marketing Partner, and developed The Conversion Cloud®, a lead generation software suite designed to help businesses get more leads, appointments, and sales. Learn how Conversion Logix is transforming local business marketing at www.conversionlogix.com.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/conversion-logix-makes-the-inc-5000-list-for-the-sixth-consecutive-year-ranking-no1-285-with-three-year-revenue-growth-of-374-301357596.html

SOURCE Conversion Logix

Recommended Stories

  • Which jobs pay $100K or more? This list might surprise you

    A Reddit thread explores which occupations pay $100,000 year or more --- and many blue-collar jobs make the list.

  • Can My IRA Be Taken in a Lawsuit?

    Find out how your IRA can be taken in a lawsuit, including why IRAs are not fully protected like 401(k) plans and how IRA exemptions vary by state.

  • Tencent beats estimates with gaming and advertising uplift

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Chinese gaming and social media giant Tencent Holdings beat forecasts with a 29% jump in second-quarter profit, helped by an increase in revenue from popular games and growth in online advertising sales. Robust demand for games such as "Honor of Kings" and "PUBG mobile" offset a decrease in revenues from its battle royale title "Peacekeeper Elite". Profit was also boosted by an increase in the fair value assessment of some of the companies Tencent has invested in.

  • Oil Climbs After Four-Day Slump With U.S. Stockpiles in Focus

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil snapped a run of declines as a U.S. industry report pointed to a drop in domestic crude stockpiles.West Texas Intermediate rose 0.5% after a four-day losing run that was the longest since March. The American Petroleum Institute reported that crude inventories fell 1.16 million barrels last week, including a draw at the key storage hub in Cushing, Oklahoma, according to people familiar with the data. The dollar also weakened, making commodities priced in the currency more attra

  • 3 Stocks I'm Never Selling

    The best investors in the world swear by holding high-quality companies for decades on end. These stocks fit that bill.

  • Spirit Airlines revenue loss, BHP’s $5.7 billion Potash project, Bezos sues U.S. government

    Julie Hyman breaks down Tuesday’s business headlines, including: Spirit Airlines suffering a $50 million loss in revenue after having to cancel 2,800+ flights, BHP selling its oil-and-gas business to Australia’s Woodside Petroleum as it makes the shifts to a lower-carbon world, and Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin suing the U.S. government after the company lost a NASA contract to Elon Musk’s SpaceX.

  • Dogecoin – Daily Tech Analysis – August 18th, 2021

    Following two consecutive days of heavy losses, Dogecoin would need to move through the day’s pivot to avoid a sell-off…

  • Hedge Funds Blindsided by China Risk With New Warning

    (Bloomberg) -- Ray Dalio insists that the swings in Chinese markets are little more than “wiggles.” But for a certain subset of hedge-fund managers, the consequences of Beijing’s crackdown might seem more like an earthquake.Philippe Laffont’s Coatue Management, Gabe Plotkin’s Melvin Capital Management and Andreas Halvorsen’s Viking Global Investors added new positions in Beijing-based JD.com Inc. in the second quarter, only to see its American depositary receipts tumble 19% since June 30. Over a

  • Shiba Inu Tries To Settle Above The Resistance At $0.000009

    Shiba Inu attempts to gain additional upside momentum while Dogecoin moves higher.

  • First Solar Starts Building Third Ohio Facility, Expects To Create 1,200 Jobs

    First Solar Inc (NASDAQ: FSLR) has began constructing its third manufacturing facility in Ohio worth $680 million as planned. The new 3.3-gigawatt facility will likely commence operations in the first half of 2023. The facility will scale the company's Northwest Ohio footprint to a total annual capacity of 6 GW, becoming the largest fully vertically integrated solar manufacturing complex outside China. It has the potential to create over 700 permanent jobs and 500 construction jobs. According to

  • Retirement Without Savings?

    Everyone knows that you should save for retirement, but many don’t do it at all. Unfortunately, retirement without savings isn’t pretty.

  • Why Walmart’s e-commerce growth is cooling off while Amazon is still on fire

    ﻿Throughout 2020, when the pandemic pushed shoppers online in giant numbers, Walmart’s e-commerce sales soared. The world’s largest retailer worked fast to adjust, developing software and capabilities to serve customers across its stores and digital channels that it’s now selling to other retailers. Last year, Walmart’s US e-commerce sales grew 97% (pdf) in the second quarter compared to the same period in 2019, the fastest rate on record for the world’s largest retailer.

  • There are new federal rules involving 401(k) rollovers to IRAs. Here's what to know

    The new federal guidelines focus on potential conflicts of interest and what obligations your adviser owes you to help you make wise financial choices

  • Is Hulu Becoming Too Successful for Disney?

    Hulu has become more successful than Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) management anticipated since it took full control of the streaming video company in 2019. Hulu generated a profit in the company's third quarter, putting it well ahead of management's schedule for full-year profitability in fiscal 2023. Not only that, it could mean Disney has to pay an even bigger premium to take full ownership of Hulu in 2024.

  • Warren Buffett bucks Wall Street with more Kroger stock

    Kroger can be considered another value pick for Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway, but it is also a long-term play on the transformation of food shopping.

  • Why you should test-drive your retirement

    Work gives us a sense of meaning, accomplishment, identity, social connections and a structure for our days. How will you replace all this once you retire?

  • Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) Is Experiencing Growth In Returns On Capital

    Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key...

  • iOS 15: Apple gives users option to reverse controversial new Safari redesign entirely

    Apple has reversed a controversial part of its new iOS 15 update yet further, almost entirely reversing it. When the company introduced the new iPhone and iPad software in June, one of the chief features was a new design for Safari. It changed how tabs work and moved the address bar to the bottom of the screen.

  • Vaccine Hesitancy Costing Many Steelworkers a $3,000 Bonus

    (Bloomberg) -- The second largest American steelmaker is struggling to meet a vaccine threshold that would give a potential $3,000 bonus to each worker.Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. promised a $1,500 bonus to all of their 25,000 employees who receive a jab, with the cash bonus increasing to $3,000 if an individual’s work site hits 75%, according to company spokeswoman Patricia Persico. The program is based on vaccination rates per site, with “more than” 20 of 46 locations above the 75% rate. The company

  • This Is the Only Video Game Stock You Need

    The video game business has changed a lot in the last decade as consoles have given way to mobile games and the number of developers has exploded. Companies like Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI), Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA), and Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ: TTWO) used to spend years developing and testing games before releasing them to the public. The company makes the most popular game engine in the world and is expanding its presence in VR, AR, animation, and much more.