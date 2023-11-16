Converted from casket factory to affordable housing, Brooke Street Lofts in Fond du Lac is now accepting residents

Construction converting the Northern Casket Company into Brooke Street Lofts restored much of the old factory's original structure.

FOND DU LAC — Three years in the making, Brooke Street Lofts is open for residency, filling a small gap in the area's housing shortage.

Commonwealth Companies first eyed the former Northern Casket Company, 16 N. Brooke St., and the former Winnebago Cheese Factory, 233 W. Division St., for adaptive reuse into affordable housing in 2020, renovating the buildings in partnership with Wisconsin Partnership for Housing Development.

The development was funded with the help of $35.1 million in federal and state housing tax credits from the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority and another $3.6 million from the state's Neighborhood Investment Fund grant.

At the ribbon-cutting ceremony, state Secretary Kathy Blumenfeld, WHEDA CEO Elmer Moore, City Manager Joe Moore and City Council President Keith Heisler spoke about the process of the project and the importance of filling the housing gap with accessible and affordable housing.

"We hope to do this (kind of ribbon-cutting) again, 10 times more often," Elmer Moore said.

Schools, churches and manufacturing buildings are most likely to end up blighted after they close, according to Joe Moore, and redevelopment opportunities for those properties are valuable to their communities.

Past examples include the Parish School Apartments and the Cellar District restaurant, which opened in 2021 in the former Immanuel Trinity Lutheran Church.

The construction incorporated the original factory flooring, exposed bricks and other aspects of the factories into the design of the apartments and shared spaces.

The hallways of the Brooke Street Lofts keep much of the "historic charm" and the same exposed brick of the original Northern Casket Company.

To qualify for affordable housing at Brooke Street Lofts, a resident's gross annual income must be at or below 60% of County Median Income.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the median household income in Fond du Lac County was projected at $66,390 in 2021, and 60% of that would be about $39,800.

Brooke Street Lofts offers 62 one-, two- and three-bedroom units, and as of its opening, rent ranges from $473 for a one-bedroom apartment to $1,312 for a three-bedroom apartment. However, rent prices are subject to change regularly.

In addition to the "historic charm and contemporary finishes" maintained during construction and listed on the complex's website, amenities include in-unit washers and dryers, walk-in closets and access to elevators, off-street parking, a community room, fitness center and business center.

Both buildings were part of early-century manufacturing hub in Fond du Lac

The main building of Brooke Street Lofts is listed under the state and national registers of historic places, originally built in 1892 and finished to its current facade in 1919 as the Northern Casket Company, according to the Wisconsin Historical Society.

The original 19th-century building was a two-story willow dishware factory until about 1898, after which it was occupied by a canning company, and then the Nehrbass Casket Company, which was the first to make additions to the building.

The former Northern Casket Company at 16 N. Brooke St. prior to its historic redevelopment in 2020.

The Northern Casket Company, established in 1872, bought the Nehrbass Casket Company and started expanding between 1908 and 1915. By 1919, the company added land and a third story, and little has changed in the structure ever since.

Brooke Street was also historically home to the W.J. Nuss and the Moore and Galloway lumber companies, among several other manufacturing and rail companies that made the district known for its industrial significance.

Northern Casket Company operated until about 1963, then was briefly vacant until Wells Manufacturing Company purchased the building a year later for its engineering department.

The Winnebago Cheese Factory went through several periods of construction between the 1910s and the 1940s, according to the Wisconsin Historical Society. The company was in operation until 1957, after which the building was still used as a cheese factory under a few different names until the 1980s.

Winnebago Cheese Factory, view of north and east facades from Moore Street - looking southwest.

Both buildings fell blighted over the years since their occupation, and a fire had even damaged the casket company building in 2020.

Daphne Lemke is the Streetwise reporter for the Fond du Lac Reporter. Contact her at dlemke@gannett.com.

