Conveyor Belt Market Size to Grow by USD 2.82 billion with 50% of the contribution from APAC - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market analysis report titled Conveyor Belt Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been added to Technavio's catalog. The report predicts the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 5.18%. The analysts have categorized the global conveyor belt market as a part of the global industrial machinery market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the conveyor belt market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period. One of the key factors driving the global conveyor belt market growth is the increasing demand for automation in material handling due to the rising need for handling materials, especially bulky materials, as they vary in texture and size. In addition, the increasing demand for steel cord conveyor belts is one of the key conveyor belt market trends that is expected to impact the industry positively in the forecast period. However, one of the key challenges to the global conveyor belt market growth is the storage and handling challenges of conveyor belts.

Conveyor Belt Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Conveyor Belt Market Segmentation Highlights

Type

Geography

Conveyor Belt Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our conveyor belt market report covers the following areas:

Conveyor Belt Market Vendor Analysis

The conveyor belt market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as investment in R&D to compete in the market. This statistical study of the conveyor belt market encompasses successful business strategies deployed by the key vendors. To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post COVID-19 impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The conveyor belt market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the conveyor belt market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Conveyor Belt Market, including some of the vendors.

ACMI SPA: The company offers conveyor belt that includes conveyor belts and conveying systems, which is used in handling equipment to move goods, products, raw goods, and other materials from one location to another.

Bastian Solutions LLC: The company offers material handling automation services and specializes in designing and developing supply chain software and technologies.

FLSmidth AS: The company offers a conveyor belt that includes Digital Assort System and a surfing sorter.

Heat and Control Inc.: The company offers conveyor belt that includes easy stream conveyors and paller conveying systems.

Indpro Engineering Systems Pvt Ltd.: The company offers a conveyor belt that includes an overhead conveyor which is used to free up valuable floor space by moving to convey systems up above work areas.

Beumer Group GmbH and Co. KG:

Carolina Material Handling Inc.

Daifuku Co. Ltd.

FIVES SAS

Guoqi Machinery Co, Ltd.

Hytrol Conveyor Co.

Telschig GmbH

VIBRA MASCHINENFABRIK SCHULTHEIS GmbH and Co.

YUH CHERN MFG CO, LTD.

Apollo Group B.V.

Conveyor Eng. and Mfg.

Eriez Magnetics India Pvt Ltd

ICONVEY and HONGSBELT

TECHFLOW ENTERPRISES PVT LTD.

VAC-U-MAX

Conveyor Belt Market Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist conveyor belt market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the conveyor belt market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the conveyor belt market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of conveyor belt market vendors

Conveyor Belt Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.18% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 2.82 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.61 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 50% Key consumer countries US, Japan, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ACMI SPA, Bastian Solutions LLC, Beumer Group GmbH and Co. KG, Carolina Material Handling Inc., Daifuku Co. Ltd., FIVES SAS, FLSmidth AS, Guoqi Machinery Co, Ltd., Heat and Control Inc., Hytrol Conveyor Co., Indpro Engineering Systems Pvt Ltd., Telschig GmbH, VIBRA MASCHINENFABRIK SCHULTHEIS GmbH and Co., YUH CHERN MFG CO, LTD., Apollo Group B.V., Conveyor Eng. and Mfg., Eriez Magnetics India Pvt Ltd, ICONVEY and HONGSBELT, TECHFLOW ENTERPRISES PVT LTD., and VAC-U-MAX Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Type

5.3 Unit handling - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Bulk handling - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 ACMI SPA

10.4 Daifuku Co. Ltd.

10.5 FIVES SAS

10.6 Guoqi Machinery Co, Ltd.

10.7 Heat and Control Inc.

10.8 Hytrol Conveyor Co.

10.9 Indpro Engineering Systems Pvt Ltd.

10.10 Telschig GmbH

10.11 VIBRA MASCHINENFABRIK SCHULTHEIS GmbH and Co.

10.12 YUH CHERN MFG CO, LTD.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

