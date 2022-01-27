U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,284.00
    -57.50 (-1.32%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,665.00
    -390.00 (-1.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,942.75
    -215.75 (-1.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,938.90
    -33.80 (-1.71%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.62
    -0.73 (-0.84%)
     

  • Gold

    1,814.90
    -14.80 (-0.81%)
     

  • Silver

    23.36
    -0.44 (-1.86%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1226
    -0.0019 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8480
    +0.0650 (+3.65%)
     

  • Vix

    31.96
    +0.80 (+2.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3436
    -0.0026 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.6100
    -0.0500 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    35,865.82
    -1,502.24 (-4.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    817.06
    -38.76 (-4.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,469.78
    +98.32 (+1.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,210.77
    -800.56 (-2.96%)
     

Conveyor Sorting Systems Market size to grow by USD 899.83 million| Market Insights Highlight Advantages of Conveyor Sorting Systems as Key Driver | Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the report "Conveyor Sorting Systems Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025", the market will witness a YOY growth of 3.97% in 2021 at a CAGR of 5.43% during the forecast period.

Attractive Opportunities in Conveyor Sorting Systems Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Conveyor Sorting Systems Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

For more insights on YOY and CAGR, Read our FREE Sample Report

The report also covers the following areas:

Vendor Insights

The conveyor sorting systems market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The key players must strengthen their strategies to maintain their market shares; the competitive environment in this market is expected to intensify during the forecast period with the increase in R&D innovations, new product launches, and the entry of new players to capitalize on the growing demand for conveyor sorting systems.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • BEUMER Group GmbH & Co. KG

  • Daifuku Co. Ltd.

  • FIVES Group

  • Honeywell International Inc.

  • Hytrol Conveyor Co.

  • Interroll Holding AG

  • KION GROUP AG

  • Siemens AG

  • Toyota Industries Corp.

  • Vanderlande Industries BV

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read Free Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis

APAC will provide maximum growth opportunities in conveyor sorting systems market during the forecast period. According to our report, the region will contribute to 39% of the global market growth and is expected to dominate the market through 2025. China and Japan are the key markets for conveyor sorting systems market in the region.

Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with the detailed analysis of the top regions. View Our Report Snapshot

Key Segment Analysis

The report is segmented by end-user into the following: logistics and transportation industry, food and beverage industry, pharmaceutical industry, and others.

View FREE Sample: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

Key drivers such as advantages of conveyor sorting systems have been included in the conveyor sorting systems market, with emerging growth regions, which will offer immense business opportunities. Over the years, there has been an increase in the adoption of conveyor sorting systems by end-users depending on factors such as throughput rate requirements, weights, shapes, and sizes of products to be sorted and the packaging format needed.

However, challenges such as high cost of implementation will impede market growth. Since conveyor sorting systems involve the use of sensors, software, and advanced technologies, their prices are considerably high and require a large initial one-time payment. Also, investments in trailers and docks, as well as in their modification, add to the costs.

Download free sample for highlights on market Drivers & Challenges impacting the conveyor sorting systems.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Conveyor Sorting Systems Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist conveyor sorting systems market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the conveyor sorting systems market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the conveyor sorting systems market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of conveyor sorting systems market vendors

Related Reports:

Automated Food Sorting Machines Market by Product, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Conveyor Belt Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Conveyor Sorting Systems Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.43%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 899.83 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.97

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 39%

Key consumer countries

China, US, Germany, France, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

BEUMER Group GmbH & Co. KG, Daifuku Co. Ltd., FIVES Group, Honeywell International Inc., Hytrol Conveyor Co., Interroll Holding AG, KION GROUP AG, Siemens AG, Toyota Industries Corp., and Vanderlande Industries BV

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/conveyor-sorting-systems-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-899-83-million-market-insights-highlight-advantages-of-conveyor-sorting-systems-as-key-driver--technavio-301467681.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla tops earnings estimates, stock falls after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian breaks down Tesla earnings and how supply chain challenges are striking the electric vehicle company.

  • Why AT&T Stock Sank More Than 8% Today

    Shares of telecommunications giant AT&T (NYSE: T) tumbled in Wednesday afternoon trading, despite the company reporting an earnings beat in the morning. Ahead of the fourth-quarter release, analysts had forecast AT&T would report $0.76 per share in adjusted earnings on $40.4 billion in revenue. Revenue came in just under $41 billion, and AT&T earned $0.78 per share on a pro forma basis.

  • It’s Jerome Powell time — and one Wall Street bank warns the S&P 500 could fall another 20%. Goldman Sachs says the bull market will continue.

    Markets have reeled since the Federal Reserve announced, through the release of the December minutes, that the central bank would like to take a big whack at its $9 trillion balance sheet rather than keep it at that lofty level. Value stocks, they argue, will continue to be boosted by the transition from quantitative easing to quantitative tightening, as the Fed pivots from fighting deflation to fighting inflation. By and large, the Goldman team says most of the moves in the market have been explained by fundamentals, but it says some defensive sectors, including food and beverages, household goods and personal products, may have rerated too much, while semiconductors may have sold off by too much.

  • Warren Buffett’s advice for a volatile market: patience pays

    Certainly you’ve been watching the stock market over the past few days. The recent stock market volatility, following years of up markets, is nevertheless the most widely forecast financial reversal in recent history. For them I offer a fundamental insight, one which can escape even seasoned investors.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting With These 3 Stocks

    Technology stocks have continued to see heavy selling activity in 2022. Cathie Wood has been buying the dip in three names in particular.

  • Jeremy Grantham Has an Even Scarier Prediction Than His Crash Call

    (Bloomberg) -- Jeremy Grantham got the market’s attention with his “super bubble” call on U.S. stocks. Now he wants to get an even more alarming and urgent message out, one his critics may find harder to accept. Most Read from BloombergA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneStock Rebound Fails and Futures Plunge on Earnings: Markets WrapMark Zuckerberg’s Stablecoin Ambitions Unravel With Diem Sale TalksAstronomers Spot Never-Before Seen Object at 4,000 Light-Years AwayNvi

  • U.S. Futures, Stocks Sink on Hawkish Fed Outlook: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equity futures and Asian stocks slid Thursday as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s signal of a March interest-rate liftoff and the possibility of unexpectedly aggressive tightening whipsawed markets.Most Read from BloombergPowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneStocks Halt Rally as Bond Yields Spike After Fed: Markets WrapScientists Identify Factors That Appear Linked to Long CovidAstrono

  • Here's The 'New AT&T' If You Want A Rock-Solid Dividend

    AT&T's days as a top dividend S&P 500 stock are numbered. But luckily, lovers of rising and high dividends have a new king.

  • Tesla Beats on Profit But No Cybertruck, New Vehicles This Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. set a record for profit but warned that supply chain problems will keep it from introducing new vehicle models this year while it focuses on expanding production of its current lineup.Most Read from BloombergPowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneStocks Halt Rally as Bond Yields Spike After Fed: Markets WrapScientists Identify Factors That Appear Linked to Long CovidAstronomers Spot Nev

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall After Fed Chief Powell Wipes Out Market Gains; Tesla Leads Earnings Movers

    The stock market erased big gains as Fed chief Jerome Powell signaled rate hikes and more. Tesla beat views.

  • 3 Buffett Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in 2022

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is one of the world's greatest investors. Between Dec. 31, 1964 and Dec. 31, 2021, he oversaw the creation of more than $600 billion in market value and led Berkshire's Class A shares (BRK.A) to aggregate gains in excess of 3,600,000%! Of the more than three-dozen securities Berkshire Hathaway owns in its $350 billion investment portfolio, three stand out as wholly avoidable in 2022.

  • Why Gatos Silver Stock Lost 64% of Its Value at the Open Today

    The precious-metals miner provided an update on reserves at its main mine, and it was not a pleasant read.

  • Tesla sees supply chain issues throughout 2022, posts record revenue

    SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) -Tesla Inc on Wednesday forecast supply chain issues would persist throughout 2022 and limit electric vehicle production, while posting record quarterly revenue that beat Wall Street expectations. The outlook showed that even Tesla cannot avoid the shortages that were pitfalls for many larger automakers last year. CFRA analyst Garrett Nelson said the supply chain comments were simply cautionary.

  • When Cathie Wood Loses, He Wins, and It Started With a Tweet

    (Bloomberg) -- The stray tweet stood out: Why not start a fund to bet against Cathie Wood, the star investor who’s been stumbling so hard?Most Read from BloombergPowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneStocks Halt Rally as Bond Yields Spike After Fed: Markets WrapScientists Identify Factors That Appear Linked to Long CovidAstronomers Spot Never-Before Seen Object at 4,000 Light-Years Away“Holy crap, that’s a grea

  • These 3 Stocks Are Great Long-Term Value Picks, Say Analysts

    The stock market is a game for the long haul. As Warren Buffett has said, “If you aren't thinking about owning a stock for ten years, don't even think about owning it for ten minutes.” Buffett would probably argue that investors should stick to their guns despite the correction we’re seeing today. The NASDAQ is down 13% so far this year, while the S&P is just a whisker north of correction territory, at a 9% loss. Yes, we have market headwinds right now – but the long-term trend has been bullish,

  • Analysis-Fed tightening a sign to get the 'heck out' of U.S. stocks

    U.S. stock markets, after enjoying their best three-year run in more than two decades, may soon have to cede the top spot. With the Fed preparing to raise interest rates https://www.reuters.com/business/finance/inflation-fighting-fed-likely-flag-march-interest-rate-hike-2022-01-26 for the first time in almost four years, capital is starting to fan out of rate-sensitive U.S. shares into other parts of the world where markets are cheaper and potentially more resilient. The S&P 500's near 10% drop so far this year has surpassed losses on most non-U.S. indexes and some reckon that recent investment outflows from the market, first in a month according to BofA, are only the beginning.

  • 8 tech stocks poised to bounce after Nasdaq plunge, according to AI platform

    Shares of Nvidia Corp. tops a list of tech shares that would be expected to bounce back strongly over the next month, according to an artificial-intelligence screening platform.

  • AT&T Stock 2022 Rally Fizzles Amid Questions Over Discovery Deal

    The telecom giant beat fourth-quarter earnings and revenue estimates. AT&T stock, which has rallied in 2022, reversed down on the news.

  • Teradyne stock plunges nearly 20% after earnings guidance misses

    Teradyne Inc.'s first-quarter financial guidance fell short of Wall Street projections, sending shares down nearly 20% in after-hours trading to $115.03.

  • Is Investing in Meta Platforms (FB) Still Worth the Price?

    Rowan Street Capital LLC, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be seen here. In its letter, the fund said that the recent quarter was particularly tough in terms of market performance for most digital economy stocks and for its focused strategy, where its portfolio declined -12.3%. […]