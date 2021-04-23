Convicted Post Office workers have names cleared
Judges have quashed the convictions of 39 former postmasters after the UK's most widespread miscarriage of justice.
They were convicted of stealing money, with some imprisoned, after the Post Office installed the Horizon computer system in branches.
The system was flawed and postmasters and postmistresses have spent years trying to clear their names.
Judges said the Post Office sought to reverse the burden of proof when prosecuting the postmasters.
Shunned
Following the convictions including theft, fraud and false accounting, some former postmasters went to prison, were shunned by their communities and struggled to secure work
Some lost their homes and even failed to get insurance owing to their convictions. Some have since died.
They always said the fault was in the computer system, which had been used to manage post office finances since 1999.
At the Royal Courts of Justice in London, Lord Justice Holroyde said the Post Office "knew there were serious issues about the reliability of Horizon" and had a "clear duty to investigate" the system's defects.
But the Post Office "consistently asserted that Horizon was robust and reliable" and "effectively steamrolled over any subpostmaster who sought to challenge its accuracy", the judge added.
The Court of Appeal also allowed the appeals on the basis that their prosecutions were an affront to justice - that allows the possibility of further claims for compensation against the Post Office.
The judgement was met with cheers from former postmasters outside court.