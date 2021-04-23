Convicted Post Office workers have names cleared

U.S. markets open in 2 hours 56 minutes

Judges have quashed the convictions of 39 former postmasters after the UK's most widespread miscarriage of justice.

They were convicted of stealing money, with some imprisoned, after the Post Office installed the Horizon computer system in branches.

The system was flawed and postmasters and postmistresses have spent years trying to clear their names.

Judges said the Post Office sought to reverse the burden of proof when prosecuting the postmasters.

Shunned

Following the convictions including theft, fraud and false accounting, some former postmasters went to prison, were shunned by their communities and struggled to secure work

Some lost their homes and even failed to get insurance owing to their convictions. Some have since died.

They always said the fault was in the computer system, which had been used to manage post office finances since 1999.

At the Royal Courts of Justice in London, Lord Justice Holroyde said the Post Office "knew there were serious issues about the reliability of Horizon" and had a "clear duty to investigate" the system's defects.

But the Post Office "consistently asserted that Horizon was robust and reliable" and "effectively steamrolled over any subpostmaster who sought to challenge its accuracy", the judge added.

The Court of Appeal also allowed the appeals on the basis that their prosecutions were an affront to justice - that allows the possibility of further claims for compensation against the Post Office.

The judgement was met with cheers from former postmasters outside court.

  • Driver slams into Fresno house during high-speed chase

    A high-speed chase ended with a driver crashing through a backyard and slamming into a central Fresno home on Thursday morning.

  • 'He was guilty.' Extra juror in favor of Chauvin conviction

    An alternate juror at the trial of Derek Chauvin said she agreed with the jury's decision to convict him in George Floyd's death, saying she saw Chauvin as the leader of officers at the scene and that he brushed off warnings by bystanders that Floyd was in danger. “I felt he was guilty,” Lisa Christensen said on “CBS This Morning” in a story aired Thursday. Christensen was one of two alternates dismissed by Judge Peter Cahill after Monday's closing arguments.

  • Miners seek gold under the desert sands after Egypt changes rules

    Mining companies awarded blocks in Egypt's Eastern Desert are set to start exploring for gold under a legislative overhaul that seeks eventually to unlock vast untapped mineral resources. Despite plentiful reserves and a rich mining history that gave rise to elaborate Pharaonic gold jewellery, Egypt has just one commercial gold mine in operation. Now, the country is banking on high gold prices and amended mining laws that scrap red tape and a profit-sharing rule, unpopular in the industry, to lure interest.

  • Stocks Drop on Biden Plan to Lift Capital-Gain Tax: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks had their biggest slide in five weeks after President Joe Biden was said to propose almost doubling the capital-gain tax for the wealthy. The dollar advanced.The S&P 500 turned lower after Bloomberg News reported that for those earning $1 million or more, the new top rate, coupled with an existing surtax on investment income, means that federal tax rates for rich investors could be as high as 43.4%. Speculation arose that some traders may sell shares before any change is made to capture the lower rate.“Sticker shock over some of these tax figures will be hard to shake off for some investors,” Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda, wrote in a note. “Some traders are looking for an excuse to lock in profits and they might choose to use this tax story as their catalyst.”Equities whipsawed throughout the session amid mixed economic data and renewed concern the pandemic was worsening. All major groups in the S&P 500 fell, led by material, energy and tech shares. AT&T Inc. jumped after beating earnings estimates. Intel Corp. -- the biggest chipmaker -- slid in afterhours trading as it reported a drop in data-center revenue and a steep slump in gross profit margin.Elsewhere, Bitcoin declined for the sixth time in seven days, extending losses after the higher capital gains proposal was revealed. Investors already face a capital-gains tax if they hold the cryptocurrency for more than a year.Here are some key events to watch this week:U.S. releases new home sales data Friday.These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 fell 0.9% at 4 p.m. New York time.The Stoxx Europe 600 Index advanced 0.7%.The MSCI All-Country World Index declined 0.2%.CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index gained 0.2%.The euro declined 0.2% to $1.2014.The Japanese yen appreciated 0.1% to 107.98 per dollar.BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries fell one basis point to 1.54%.Germany’s 10-year yield rose one basis point to -0.25%.Britain’s 10-year yield was unchanged at 0.74%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.5% to $61.66 a barrel.Gold fell 0.5% to $1,783.50 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Oil Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Mixed Trade but Bearish News Outweighing Bullish News

    Adding to the bearish sentiment was the progress on negotiations between Iran and world powers to resurrect the 2015 nuclear accord.

  • Market Wrap: Bitcoin Price, Dominance Slips; Ether Hits Fresh Record High Over $2.6K

    As BTC's price continues lower, one possible benefit is a decrease in the crypto's volatility.

  • European Equities: Prelim Private Sector PMIs for April and Corporate Earnings in Focus

    It’s a busy day ahead, with economic data from the Eurozone and the U.S and corporate earnings to provide. Biden tax plans weighed on the DAX futures early on…

  • Stocks Rebound as Dip Buyers Fuel Reopening Trade: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks snapped a two-day drop as dip buyers emerged, fueling a rally in companies that stand to benefit the most from an economic revival. The dollar fell, while Treasuries stabilized.Most major groups in the S&P 500 rose, with raw-material, energy and financial shares leading the charge. A gauge of small caps climbed more than 2%, outperforming major benchmarks. CSX Corp. paced gains in the Dow Jones Transportation Average after a strong revenue outlook. Netflix Inc. tumbled on disappointing subscriber figures. The Canadian dollar advanced as the nation’s central bank said it’ll pare back asset purchases and move up its expected timeline for potential rate hikes.Equities rebounded as traders sifted through corporate results for signs on whether an anticipated jump in profits would bring with it forecasts for stronger growth. Earlier losses were driven by concern over a flare-up in coronavirus cases around the world that could jeopardize an economic rebound, with stocks trading near their all-time highs.“Investors are trying to figure out what’s going to accelerate through the reopening based on earnings and guidance, while simultaneously keeping an eye on any reports of a coronavirus resurgence globally,” said Mike Loukas, chief executive officer at TrueMark Investments. “It’ll be a tug-of-war for direction on certain days.”Earnings season may be just the spark the Russell 2000 needs, with the index trailing major benchmarks this month. The gauge’s revenue is set to grow by 8.7%, beating the S&P 500’s by 226 basis points, wrote Bloomberg Intelligence’s Michael Casper and Gina Martin Adams. The small-cap measure’s cyclical sectors -- led by raw-material, financial and consumer-discretionary companies -- are expected to drive the sales growth, according to analysts’ consensus estimates.Here are some key events to watch this week:European Central Bank rate decision and President Christine Lagarde briefing on Thursday.U.S. releases new home sales data Friday.These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 climbed 0.9% at 4 p.m. New York time.The Stoxx Europe 600 Index rose 0.7%.The MSCI All-Country World Index gained 0.4%.CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index decreased 0.2%.The euro was little changed at $1.2035.The Japanese yen was little changed at 108.08 per dollar.BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 1.56%.Germany’s 10-year yield was unchanged at -0.26%.Britain’s 10-year yield climbed one basis point to 0.74%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude fell 2.6% to $61.05 a barrel.Gold gained 0.9% to $1,794.40 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Analysis - BOJ faces communication dilemma as weak inflation leaves Kuroda with complex policy

    Eight years of stimulus attempts to spur weak inflation have left the Bank of Japan with one of the most complex monetary policy frameworks in the world, heightening communication challenges for Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, who was once known for his bold, simple messages. And yet, the BOJ lacks a strategy for changing public perceptions on future prices, beyond clinging to a commitment on money printing that had so far failed to prop up inflation. The BOJ's struggle highlights the challenge global central banks face in telegraphing their policy intentions to financial markets after their mandates broadened during the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • BOJ Has Hit Normalization Limit Under Kuroda, Ex-Official Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Japan has done everything it can to normalize policy under Governor Haruhiko Kuroda’s watch and is now set to ride out the rest of his term without any major changes, according to a former senior central bank official.“The BOJ has reached the end of the line on normalization for now,” said Hideo Hayakawa, referring to a series of tweaks to the central bank’s stimulus framework in March that enabled it to cut back its asset buying.“Unless the current leadership suddenly says it’s gotten policy wrong all this time, it’s pretty much done all it can,” the former executive director said in an interview, adding that the pandemic has underlined the importance of fiscal policy in helping the economy rather than a monetary approach.Hayakawa’s comments suggest that the BOJ will remain in a holding pattern on policy until at least April 2023 when Kuroda is scheduled to leave. They also tally with the view of some economists that the central bank’s adjustments were intended to make it easier to dial back stimulus.BOJ Seen Tweaking Economic Forecasts, Standing Pat: SurveyThe BOJ says the fine-tuning was aimed at making its stimulus more sustainable over the longer term after its biggest policy review since 2016. Around half of economists agree that the tweaks shored up the stimulus framework, but about 40% see them as a step toward policy normalization, according to a Bloomberg survey.A key point of the adjustments was making the buying of exchange-traded funds more flexible, Hayakawa said. The BOJ had already made its bond buying more flexible by changing its focus to interest rates in 2016 and by removing a purchase guideline last year, he said.The ETF buying had attracted increasing criticism that the bank was helping prop up stock prices already at three-decade highs.The bank demonstrated its new flexibility on Tuesday when it didn’t buy ETFs for the first time since at least 2016 even after the Topix stock index fell more than 1% in the morning session. On Wednesday the bank did buy ETFs, but only after stocks dropped 2.2% in the morning.“It’s not worth making problems bigger and bigger through massive bond or ETF buying,” said Hayakawa, who left the bank in 2013 and has generally taken a skeptical view of Kuroda’s efforts to reflate the economy. “Those purchases aren’t bringing the bank any closer to its inflation target.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bridgestone Nearing U.S. Deal, Narrows List to a Few Candidates

    (Bloomberg) -- Bridgestone Corp. is on track to restore quarterly sales close to pre-pandemic levels in despite a global chip shortage, paving the way for a merger or acquisition this year, Chief Executive Officer Shuichi Ishibashi said.Demand is strong in the U.S., where Japanese tiremaker has narrowed its list of potential acquisition targets to a few information-technology firms, Ishibashi said in an interview Tuesday. Asked whether Bridgestone would upgrade its outlook, the CEO said that while he’s not supposed to comment ahead of an earnings announcement in May, it’s clear that the company is on a recovery path.Bridgestone, which is pushing into fleet management and connected car services, paid 910 million euros ($1.1 billion) for the telematics unit of Dutch navigation company TomTom NV in 2019. The next acquisition will probably be smaller than that, the CEO said. Asked about companies in North America with a business similarto TomTom, Ishibashi mentioned Geotab Inc., a Canadian provider of fleet-management software, but didn’t indicate whether they were in discussions.“The new and used car markets in the U.S. are doing very well,” Ishibashi said. “Demand is strong in the U.S. and China, two of the biggest auto consumers, and inventories are tight.”Automakers have explained to Bridgestone that plant halts due to a global chip shortage won’t last long and that production will recover in the latter half of the year, the CEO said. That’s causing tighter inventories for U.S. auto dealers. Although carmakers are trying to restore inventory levels, that’s probably not going as planned with the current semiconductor shortage, he said.The tiremaker plans to invest 700 billion yen ($6.5 billion) by 2023, with half being used for its growth strategy and restructuring, and the other half for partnerships, venture investing and merger and acquisitions, the CEO said. In April, Bridgestone said it will invest 10 billion yen in Japan’s Shimonoseki plant to renew its equipment.As a chair of an M&A team, comprised of five to six members, Ishibashi has said no to several plans, including solution businesses since the start of this year. It’s crucial to scrutinize whether a plan is financially sensible and what returns they’d get, he said.Bridgestone hasn’t always been aggressive in making deals in a bidding race. In 2015, then-CEO Masaaki Tsuya walked away from a bidding war with billionaire Carl Icahn over Pep Boys-Manny Moe & Jack, a U.S. auto parts and repair chain. The acquisition would have been a good fit for the Japanese tire maker, but not for the $1 billion-plus price tag that Icahn paid in an all-cash deal, Tsuya said in 2016.Bridgestone is well-positioned to do a merger or acquisition in terms of cash and is moving quickly with the decision, Ishibashi said. “Speed is crucial in the world of M&A,“ he said.Bridgestone is scheduled to report quarterly earnings on May 17.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Australia’s Stimulus Debate Gets a Jolt From Canada’s Taper

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Canada’s move to scale back debt purchases may fuel debate on whether its Australian counterpart is certain to extend its yield-curve control and announce a third round of quantitative easing.Governor Tiff Macklem is scaling back purchases of Canadian government debt by a quarter and accelerating the timetable for a possible interest-rate increase at a time when Australia’s economy is arguably outperforming its North American peer. Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe will have a close eye on developments in Ottawa while he awaits a pickup in consumer prices and wages at home.“Canada does give you a flavor of what happens when your trajectory is stronger than anticipated, slack reduced faster than anticipated and so I think the RBA will be watching reasonably closely,” said Su-Lin Ong, head of Australian economic and fixed-income strategy at Royal Bank of Canada. “What it does do here is increase the debate on whether QE3 is really a done deal.”Canada’s currency posted its biggest gain since June in response to the tapering -- the sort of response that would spook policy makers Down Under desperate to keep a lid on the Aussie. Bond yields also rose, but not by an alarming degree, while equities gained.Yet Canada is experiencing core inflation close to its 2% target, which is very different to sluggish gains in Australia, and helps explain its early mover status.“The RBA and BoC were some of the first central banks to move after the global financial crisis -- is the playbook going to be the same this time for central banks? No,” said Kerry Craig, global market strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management in Melbourne. “There’s a lot more focus on the jobs markets, wage growth now and for the RBA.”Lowe has also subtly shifted the focus toward the need for much stronger wages growth before changing the policy stance. He wants to see wages growth above 3% to sustainably generate inflation consistent with the bank’s 2-3% target.Australia’s labor market has been a source of strength. The jobless rate fell to 5.6% last month, just shy of the level the bank predicted it would be at the end of 2022. As a result, the RBA will likely lift its economic growth and employment expectations when it released updated forecasts in two weeks.Cautious TradersYet traders are perhaps a little less bullish that Canada’s move is the beginning of a global policy shift, given renewed outbreaks of Covid-19 that threatens to further damage global growth.“We are in this twilight zone for central banks like the Bank of Canada -- there’s concerns around the virus and potential for it to reignite, so bond traders are still circumspect,” said Prashant Newnaha, senior rates strategist at TD Securities in Singapore. “If we didn’t have the risk of the virus in the background, it’d potentially be a different story in bond markets.”RBC’s Ong detects a shift in the RBA’s communication about whether to roll over its three-year yield target to the November 2024 bond from the current April-2024.“Increasingly, we’ve thought the language from the RBA has shifted toward the odds of rolling to the Nov. 2024 declining,” she said. “That would be a step consistent with the ongoing upside surprises in Australia.”In minutes of its April policy meeting released Tuesday, Australia’s central bank repeated that it would make a decision later in the year. “In considering this issue, members would give close attention to the flow of economic data and the outlook for inflation and employment,” it said.JPMorgan’s Craig reckons that Canada will be less influential on expectations for Australia’s policy outlook than might normally be the case, as the significance of the currency for the RBA means the Federal Reserve and the dollar are key.“If there’s one central bank the RBA will be focused on, it’s the Fed,” he said. “The Fed’s balance sheet and their asset programs will dictate the RBA’s path more than any other peer.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The Dow Fell 321 Points Because Biden Pulled the Plug

    Stocks were only moderately lower until a report that President Joe Biden was considering raising capital-gains taxes. The three major U.S. stock indexes ended materially lower.

  • Already got your third stimulus check? A bonus amount may be on the way

    The IRS is sending out "plus-up" payments — see if you can expect one.

  • Credit Suisse Races to Contain Archegos Hit With Capital Raising

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG moved to contain the fallout from two of the worst hits in its recent history with a surprise capital increase and a sweeping overhaul of its business with hedge funds.Switzerland’s second-largest bank is raising $2 billion from investors to shore up capital depleted by $5.5 billion in losses from the collapse of Archegos Capital Management. Chief Executive Officer Thomas Gottstein, who until recently had brushed off concerns that Credit Suisse was taking excessive risks, struck a humble tone Thursday, vowing to slash lending in the hedge fund unit at the center of the losses by a third.Gottstein, in the role for little more than a year, is trying to persuade incoming Chairman Antonio Horta-Osorio that he’s the right person to lead Credit Suisse, after the bank was hit harder than any competitor by the collapse of Archegos, the family office of U.S. investor Bill Hwang. The timing could hardly have been worse, coming just weeks after the lender found itself at the center of the Greensill Capital scandal, when it was forced to freeze a $10 billion group of investment funds.“Clearly this loss came as a big surprise,” Gottstein said about Archegos. “Is it an isolated case? I definitely hope it is and I think it is, but we are obviously reviewing the entire bank now just to make sure that our risk processes and systems are where they should be.”Credit Suisse fell as much as 6.9% in Zurich trading and was 5.3% lower as of 1:54 p.m. local time, taking this year’s losses to about 22%. It’s the worst-performing major bank stock this year and has also suspended a share buyback and cut the dividend.Having taken on the position more than a year ago, the CEO had stumbled over other hits before Greensill shattered what was supposed to be a new era of calm. While seeking to placate investors hurt by the losses, he also now faces the fresh challenge of navigating enforcement proceedings announced by Swiss regulator Finma on Thursday.The scandals have left the CEO standing while many once powerful members of his management board had to leave. Gone are investment banking head Brian Chin and Chief Risk Officer Lara Warner, along with a raft of other senior executives including equities head Paul Galietto and the co-heads of the prime brokerage business. Asset management head Eric Varvel is also being replaced in that role by ex-UBS Group AG veteran Ulrich Koerner.The bank now plans to reduce risk at the investment bank, including cutting about $35 billion of leverage exposure at the prime brokerage unit that services hedge funds, Gottstein said in an interview with Bloomberg Television. That’s about a third of the leverage its extends in that business. Going forward, the bank plans to only service clients in that unit if they do business with other parts of Credit Suisse as well, such as the wealth management unit.Bloomberg reported earlier that Credit Suisse was planning a sweeping overhaul of the prime business in an effort to protect other parts of the investment bank, which just had a banner quarter. Yet even as Gottstein was explaining steps to prevent future losses, analysts revived a discussion that has haunted Credit Suisse for the past decade, and which executives had hoped to have put to rest with a painful restructuring under Gottstein’s predecessor -- whether it needs such a big investment bank.“Although capital has been mainly addressed, we still see questions remaining in terms of strategy and risk management,” JPMorgan Chase & Co. analysts wrote in a note to investors. “Capital has been clearly the main focus.”The bank said Thursday it expects to raise more than 1.8 billion francs by selling notes convertible into stock to core shareholders, institutional investors and high net worth individuals. The sale will help bring the bank’s CET1 ratio -- a key metric for capital -- nearer its target 13%. That number had dropped to 12.2% at the end of the first quarter.In addition to the enforcement proceedings announced by Finma, Credit Suisse said that the Swiss regulator has told it to hold more capital to guard against losses by taking a more conservative view of its risk. The bank increased its assets weighted according to risk for both Archegos and Greensill. While the capital raise came after Finma boosted capital requirements, Gottstein said the decision was the bank’s own.“This was not as a reaction to any request by Finma or any other regulator,” Gottstein said on a call with analysts. “It was our proactive view that, together with the board, we decided to issue these two mandatories and that will really help us also against any possible market weakness over the coming months.”The Greensill debacle is also far from over. Credit Suisse has so far returned about half the $10 billion in investor money held by the funds at the time of their suspension. While the bank marketed the funds as among the safest investments it offered, investors are left facing the prospect of steep losses as the assets are liquidated. Credit Suisse is leaning toward letting clients take the hit of expected losses in the funds, a person familiar with the discussions said earlier this month.“We have good visibility for a large portion of the remaining positions,” Gottstein said. “There are three more distinct positions which we will work through in the next months and quarters. We are not planning to do any form of step-in. We are very clearly focused on getting the cash back to our investors.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Netflix stock craters after subscriber miss — is now a great time to buy?

    Netflix sharees have typically roared back after missing quarterly subscriber guidance.

  • Credit Suisse to Cut Hedge Fund Lending by Third After Archegos

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG is planning to slash lending to hedge funds by a third after the Archegos Capital blowup cost the bank $5.5 billion and forced it to tap investors for additional capital.The Swiss lender on Thursday said it’s conducting a review with a goal of “resizing and derisking prime brokerage and prime financing businesses,” confirming a Bloomberg News report two weeks ago. It plans to focus the business on clients that have relationships with other parts of the firm and will reduce lending to hedge funds by some $35 billion, Chief Financial Officer David Mathers said in an interview.The losses -- among the costliest in the bank’s 165-year history -- have wiped out more than a year of profit, prompting it to tap investors for $2 billion in fresh capital, and raised questions about Gottstein’s future after little more than a year in the role. The implosion of Bill Hwang’s family office is the latest reckoning for lenders chasing the lucrative business of catering to hedge funds, which present the potential for both outsized gains and huge losses, magnified by large borrowing.“Clearly this loss came as a big surprise,” Chief Executive Officer Thomas Gottstein said on a call with analysts. “We are taking measures that this will not reoccur, we are reducing our exposure in that business and we are doing an investigation how it exactly happened.”Prime-brokerage divisions cater specifically to hedge funds, lending them cash and securities and executing their trades, and the relationships can be vital for investment banks as well as being a significant source of revenue.Credit Suisse, one of the biggest prime brokers among European banks, has already moved to tighten financing terms with some hedge funds, and hopes changes to the unit can allow it to forgo major cuts to other parts of the investment bank, Bloomberg reported earlier.“Is it an isolated case?” Gottstein said. “I definitely hope it is and I think it is, but we are obviously reviewing the entire bank now just to make sure that our risk processes and systems are where they should be.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin Price Decline Deepens, Heads for Worst Week Since February

    Just as technical charts suggested a weakening trend, with altcoins rallying, bitcoin slides toward $50,000.

  • The worst mistake you can make on a Zoom job interview: ‘It’s the first thing that occurs and it never goes well’

    As the class of 2021 plans to graduate next month, many college seniors are worried about landing a job amid the pandemic and an uncertain labor market.

  • I Went From 'Why Do I Own AT&T?' to 'Wow, Am I Glad I Own AT&T'

    For such a long time, I would scan my portfolio for something to get rid of -- this is something I do regularly in good times and in bad. I never like to hang on to stocks that don't perform for very long.