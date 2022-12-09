U.S. markets close in 2 hours 9 minutes

Convocation of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Snaigė AB

Snaige
·6 min read
Snaige
Snaige

On 2 January 2023 the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Snaigė AB, the address of head office Pramonės str. 6, Alytus, the company code 249664610 (hereinafter, the “Company”) is convened (hereinafter, the “Meeting”). The company is ready to present to its shareholders a restructuring plan to solve the temporary difficulties that arose due to last year's raw materials crisis, the increase in the price of energy resources and the war in Ukraine. Currently, AB SNAIGĖ continues its activities by manufacturing refrigeration devices for domestic and professional purposes, paying salaries to employees and taxes to the state on time, and developing new projects.

The place of the meeting –at AB “Snaige” office, at the address Kareiviu str. 6, Vilnius, Lithuania.

The Meeting commences – at 10 a.m. (registration starts at 9.45 a.m.).

The Meeting’s accounting day – 23 December 2022 (the persons who are shareholders of the Company at the end of accounting day of the General Meeting of Shareholders or authorized persons by them, or the persons with whom shareholders concluded the agreements on the disposal of voting right, shall have the right to attend and vote at the General Meeting of Shareholders).

The meeting is initiating and convening by the decision of the Managing Director of the Company.

Agenda and draft decisions of the Meeting:

The agenda question 1. Regarding the approval of the restructuring plan of the Company.

Draft of the decision: To approve the restructuring plan of the Company.

The Company shall not provide the possibility to participate and vote in the Meeting through electronic communication channels.

Draft resolutions on agenda issues, documents be submitted to the General Meeting of Shareholders and other information related with the exercising of the shareholders’ rights are available on the website of the Company www.snaige.lt on menu item “For investors”. This information will be also available for the shareholders at the head office of the Company (Pramonės street 6, Alytus) on business days from 9:00 am. till 16:00 pm. (on Fridays till 14:00), tel. +370 315 56206.

Shareholders holding shares that grant at least 1/20 of all votes shall have the right of proposing to supplement the agenda of the Meeting by providing the Meeting draft resolution on each additionally proposed issue or in case no resolution is required - the explanation. The proposals to supplement the agenda shall be submitted in writing or by e-mail. The proposals shall be presented in writing to the Company on business days or by sending it by registered mail at the address Snaigė AB, Pramonės street 6, LT-62175 Alytus, Lithuania. The proposals submitted via the e-mail shall be sent by e-mail akcininkams@snaige.lt. The proposals to supplement the agenda with the additional issues shall be submitted till 19 December 2022, 4:00 p.m. In case the agenda of the Meeting is supplemented the Company will report on it no later than 10 days before the Meeting in the same ways as on convening of the Meeting.

Shareholders holding shares that grant at least 1/20 of all votes shall have the right of proposing new draft resolutions on the issues already included or to be included in the agenda of the Meeting. The proposals shall be submitted in writing or by e-mail. The proposals shall be presented in writing to the Company on business days till 30 December 2022, 2 p.m. or by sending it by registered mail at the address Snaigė AB, Pramonės street 6, LT-62175 Alytus, Lithuania. During the Meeting the proposals shall be submitted to the Chairman of the Meeting after he announces the Meeting agenda and no later than the Meeting starts working on the issues of agenda. The proposals submitted via the electronic mail shall be sent on akcininkams@snaige.lt. The proposals submitted on this e-mail till 30 December 2022, 2:00 p.m. will be discussed during the Meeting.

The shareholders shall have the right to present questions related to the General Meeting of Shareholders' agenda issues to the Company in advance in writing. The shareholders shall present the questions not later than 3 business days before the Meeting via the electronic mail on akcininkams@snaige.lt. The Company undertakes to respond to the submitted questions via the electronic mail till the Meeting day, except the questions related to the Company’s commercial secret and confidential information.

During the registration to attend the Meeting the shareholders or the persons authorized by them shall submit a document which is a proof of his identity. The shareholders' authorized persons shall submit the power of attorney confirmed by the established order. The power of attorney issued by the natural person shall be notarized. A power of attorney issued in a foreign state must be translated into Lithuanian and legalized in the manner prescribed by law. Representative can be authorized by more than one shareholder and shall have a right to vote differently under the orders of each shareholder. The shareholder holding shares of the Company, where the shares have been acquired on his own behalf, but for the benefit of other persons, must disclose before voting at the General Meeting of Shareholders to the Company the identity of the final customer, the number of shares that are put to the vote and the content of the voting instructions submitted to him or any other explanation regarding the participation agreed upon with the customer and voting at the General Meeting of Shareholders.

Shareholder shall also have the right to authorize through electronic communication channels another person (natural or legal) to participate and vote in the Meeting on shareholder's behalf. Such authorization shall not be confirmed by the notary officer. The power of attorney issued through electronic communication channels must be confirmed by the shareholder with a safe electronic signature developed by safe signature equipment and approved by a qualified certificate effective in the Republic of Lithuania. The shareholder shall inform the Company on the power of attorney issued through electronic communication channels by e-mail akcininkams@snaige.lt no later than the last business day before the meeting at 2:00 p.m.

Each shareholder or representative thereof shall have the right to cast his/her vote in advance in writing by filling in a general ballot paper. The general ballot paper form is on the Company's website www.snaige.lt on menu item “For Investors”. Upon the written shareholder‘s request, the Company no later than 10 days before the Meeting shall send a general ballot paper by registered mail or hand it in person against signature. The general ballot paper filled shall be signed by the shareholder or his/her representative. In case the ballot paper is signed by the shareholder's authorized representative, such person along with the filled ballot paper shall submit the document to confirm the voting right. The ballot paper filled and the document confirming the voting right (if required) shall be submitted in a written form to the Company by registered mail at the address Snaigė AB, Pramonės street 6, LT-62175, Alytus, Lithuania, or by submitting it to the Company. Validated will be dully filled-in ballot papers, received until the meeting.

The following information and documents are available on the website of the Company www.snaige.lt on menu item “For Investors”:

- The notification on the convening of the Meeting, draft resolutions on each agenda issue;
- The total number of the Company’s shares and the number of shares with voting rights on the convening day of the Meeting;
- General ballot paper form.

Managing Director
Mindaugas Sologubas
Phone +370 652 11997

Attachment


