Convoy announces staffing reductions

Digital freight platform Convoy said Monday it has made cuts to one of its departments.

The company, based in Seattle, told FreightWaves on Monday the trims were to the customer experience operations team. Convoy did not state how many jobs were affected.

The company uses a variable staffing model, which is designed to flexibly address changing seasonal and economic conditions.

“Earlier this year, we staffed this team at levels necessary to ensure a smooth transition to our new dedicated service model and to be prepared for a potential freight market rebound,” a company spokesperson told FreightWaves. “With our customer service model transition complete and demonstrating efficiency levels double that of 2022 in many cases, coupled with a delayed rebound in the overall freight market, we are now right-sizing staffing levels accordingly. This adjustment is specific to, and does not extend beyond, our customer experience operations team.”

In February, Convoy went through a restructuring, leading to an undisclosed number of employees being laid off. With the reduction in staff, the company closed its location in Atlanta, which had opened in 2018.

On Friday, company co-founder Grant Goodale announced he would be stepping down as chief experience officer by the end of the month. Goodale has been with the company since it began in 2015.





Many FreightTech companies have experienced restructuring and employee reductions since Q4 of 2022, including Amazon, FourKites, project44, Tive, Flock Freight, Uber Freight, Loadsmart and GXO Logistics.

