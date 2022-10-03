U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,678.43
    +92.81 (+2.59%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,490.89
    +765.38 (+2.66%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,815.43
    +239.82 (+2.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,709.51
    +44.79 (+2.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.26
    +3.77 (+4.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,708.70
    +36.70 (+2.19%)
     

  • Silver

    20.74
    +1.70 (+8.91%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9827
    +0.0026 (+0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6510
    -0.1530 (-4.02%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1320
    +0.0154 (+1.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.6930
    -0.0360 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,541.19
    +265.05 (+1.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    443.94
    +8.59 (+1.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,908.76
    +14.95 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,215.79
    +278.58 (+1.07%)
     

Convoy of Hope Responding to Hurricane Ian Needs - Georgia-Pacific

Georgia-Pacific
·2 min read

NORTHHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2022 / Georgia-Pacific

Georgia-Pacific, Monday, October 3, 2022, Press release picture
Georgia-Pacific, Monday, October 3, 2022, Press release picture

https://www.3blmedia.com/embed/video/1046291?width=640&height=370&

Before images of homes and communities destroyed by Hurricane Ian were being widely seen, Convoy of Hope, a relief agency that Georgia-Pacific partners with to provide consumer products to natural disaster areas, was moving into place for the recovery efforts that lie ahead.

Two truckloads of GP products were delivered to the Fort Myers area on Thursday, with more being staged at Convoy's headquarters in Springfield, Missouri.

It's been a busy summer and fall for Convoy. The organization has been on the ground in places like Kentucky and Mississippi in response to devastating flooding, and now will be supporting Florida residents impacted by Ian. Convoy is also watching Ian's landfall in South Carolina to prepare to respond there, too.

In recent weeks, Georgia-Pacific facilities have been able to identify and donate additional inventories of bath tissue, paper towels, tableware and wipes to Convoy, approximately 35 truckloads of products so far in 2022.

"Between the first of April and mid-November, which covers tornado season through hurricane season, we try and keep at least 10 loads (towels and bath tissue combined) in our inventory so we can respond immediately to disasters with paper products from GP," says Rod Lanier, senior director of procurement for Convoy.

GP's partnership with Convoy dates back nearly two decades and has helped millions of people impacted by natural disasters.

About Georgia Pacific

Based in Atlanta, Georgia-Pacific and its subsidiaries are among the world's leading manufacturers and marketers of bath tissue, paper towels and napkins, tableware, paper-based packaging, cellulose, specialty fibers, nonwoven fabrics, building products and related chemicals. Our familiar consumer brands include Quilted Northern ®, Angel Soft ®, Brawny ®, Dixie ®, enMotion ®, Sparkle ® and Vanity Fair ®. Georgia-Pacific has long been a leading supplier of building products to lumber and building materials dealers and large do-it-yourself warehouse retailers. Its Georgia-Pacific Recycling subsidiary is among the world's largest traders of paper, metal and plastics. The company operates more than 150 facilities and employs more than 30,000 people directly and creates approximately 89,000 jobs indirectly. For more information, visit: gp.com/about-us . For news, visit: gp.com/news.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Georgia-Pacific on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Georgia-Pacific
Website: www.gp.com
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Georgia-Pacific



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/718605/Convoy-of-Hope-Responding-to-Hurricane-Ian-Needs--Georgia-Pacific

