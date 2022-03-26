coocaa Celebrates Lazada's 10th Birthday

The Indonesia's favorite e-commerce platform Lazada turns 10 this March 27th, and coocaa is joining in on all the shopping festivities.

JAKARTA, Indonesia, March 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This March 27th – 29th, coocaa is celebrating Lazada's 10th anniversary of online shopping with some of the strong-selling coocaa products. Moreover, all Lazada shoppers can now get their hands on the latest coocaa Smart TV, the S6G PRO Max at a best price.

The S6G PRO Max is the latest "Eye Caring" Smart TV from coocaa that has taken the world by storm. With a powerful Chameleon Extreme 2.0 core processor engine for stunning imaging, a 4K ultra high-definition boundless screen with 98.6% screen-to-body ratio, and built-in Dolby Surround Sound speakers, the S6G PRO Max is more than just a Smart TV - it's a new way of home living for the young generation, by the young generation.

For years now, coocaa and Lazada have proudly partnered up in Indonesia to create unforgettable online shopping experiences, from flash sales, to exclusive products offers to Lazada members. Thanks to the Lazada's support, coocaa is now a fast-growing TV brand in Indonesia, and is now proud to celebrate the friendship and collaboration with the Indonesia's leading e-commerce platform. coocaa wishes Lazada another 10 years of excellence and looks forward to benefiting more Indonesia customers in the future.

Get ready this March 27th – 29th for the birthday celebration and entertain with coocaa Smart TV at unbelievable price cuts, exclusive to Lazada.

Want to stay up-to-date on all the latest products and promotions by coocaa? Follow coocaa on the official Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/coocaaindonesia) for updates.

About coocaa

coocaa is a leading provider of smart TV's, system R&D and content operating systems, striving to help its customers around the world "Explore, Discover, Create". Founded in 2006, coocaa has established operations across Europe, India and Southeast Asia. With a mission to promote intelligent lifestyles through its innovative technology, coocaa is committed to developing smart and trendy products that feature sleek and fun designs to meet the needs of the younger generation.

#coocaaTV #CooLife #2022

SOURCE coocaa