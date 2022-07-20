coocaa releases its first-ever Google TV this July 23rd

JAKARTA, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bye-bye eye-strain, and hello "Ok Google." On July 23rd, coocaa TV is breaking all the rules with another first of its kind. Get ready to experience coocaa TV's first-ever Google TV – the all-new Y72, with upgrade Eye Care Function – set to drop on Lazada Coocaa Flagship Store in just a few days.

The coocaa Y72 Google TV will launch in four amazing sizes, with the massive 75-inch exclusively available on presale (while stocks last). In classic coocaa style, the latest release will be dropped with these limited exclusive discounts and extended warrantees:

Package one: Customers who purchase the 50-inch Y72 during Lazada's event stand a chance to win a 32s3u smart tv while each shopper receives a coupon worth 100K.

Package two: The first 10 consumers who purchase the 55-inch Y72 will receive a Coocaa AF-DE1 Air Fryer and an additional coupon worth 200K.

Package three: The first 10 customers to buy the 65-inch Y72 will receive a Coocaa AF-DE1 Air Fryer PLUS another 300K discount Coupon.

Package four: Buy 1 Get 3- Purchase 75Y72 and get FREE gifts (coocaa airfryer AF-DE1 & coocaa TV 43S3U); VIP doorstep delivery and installation service; 365-day extended warranty, and an additional 500K coupon.

Be on the lookout for the latest features

Bringing users the best in modern eye-care technology, the coocaa Y72 Google TV takes modern viewing to another level. From flicker-free dimming technology designed to mitigate any harm caused to eyes, to reduced blue-light filter emission, as well as improved excessive eye-use functionality (Night Mode and Eye-protection Mode), the Y72 breaks away from traditional TV design to give users and their family a more comfortable and healthier viewing experience.

Making history once again, the Y72 is the first Google TV from coocaa, which brings the best of both worlds straight to the living space. Expect an array of entertainment alongside exclusive Google TV features. Now users can enjoy all their favourite movies, games, apps and so much more from the comfort of your living room.

Google Duo, Google Photos, Chromecast, and so much more. Thanks to the latest Google interface, content creation just got so much better. Now share videocalls with family and friends straight from the TV using Google Duo, and keep all the amazing memories with Google Photos, or stream smartphone content to the Y72 Google TV screen using Chromecast.

The coocaa Y72 Google TV is almost here. Save the date and get ready to upgrade your viewing experience with only the best in modern TV viewing. Offer begins on July 23rd on Lazada.

