coocaa TV deepens its presence in Vietnam to welcome the Lunar New Year of the Cat with a lot of surprises

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In recent years, coocaa has been gaining fame in Southeast Asia. In the last year, coocaa cooperated with sports and game industry to enrich the brand connotation. This lunar new year, coocaa launched a series of activities this time of "Buy coocaa for the lunar new year, give filial piety to parents".

coocaa TV deepens its presence in Vietnam

Lunar New Year activities convey a strong sense of warmth, coocaa launches a special campaign in 2023 "Buy coocaa, give filial piety to parents", including:

Releasing a video welcoming lunar new year, "My Location" to evoke people's mood of returning home

The video calls for people to return to their families and "buy coocaa for lunar New Year, give filial piety to parents". The video "My Location" has generated a lot of buzz on social media and has been reposted in large numbers by all age groups.

Empathize with people who can't go home for the lunar new year Launching a campaign to help travelers offer filial piety

coccaa launched a lunar new year welfare campaign: all consumers who bought coocaa TV products on the 12th of February will have the opportunity to offer filial piety. coccaa team offers consumers free delivery, installation and home welcoming preparation for consumers' family.

Help the elderly and carry out charity activities in nursing homes

In order to give back to Vietnamese society, coocaa launched a public welfare action and carry out love activities in local nursing homes, donating coocaa TV and new year's gift packages to the elderly. Over the years, coocaa has been practicing public welfare, donating to charitable organizations , donating to people in disaster-stricken areas in Vietnam every year. coocaa's corporate social responsibility is always being enthusiastic about public welfare and helping the needy.

coocaa brand reputation has been increasing year by year.

In 2022, coocaa donated 50 TVs to 5 hospitals for prevention of COVID-19 for Vietnamese people. coocaa has achieved brand development and channel penetration in Southeast Asian market with rich forms of marketing activities.

At present, coocaa has always been ranked No. 1 in sales in Lazada channel, and its annual sales volume has surpassed most competing brands.

Shopee: https://shopee.vn/coocaa_official_store

Lazada: https://www.lazada.vn/shop/coocaa-flagship-store/?spm=a2o4n.store_product.card.1.843f77b8WkurUl&path=promotion-36303-0.htm&tab= promotion&from=onesearch_brand_201711

SOURCE coocaa