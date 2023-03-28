coocaa Unveils Its Newest Google TV in the Philippines with Promotions on Shopee and Lazada

MANILA, Philippines, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The newest generation of coocaa's Google TVs will be launched in the Philippines on 4th April 2023, allowing you to enjoy over 700,000 movies and TV series. Besides, compared to Android TV, this Z72 TV could provide you with a simplified, faster and smoother TV operation experience.

The boundless screen 4.0 and F-shaped curved design make the Z72 Google TV sturdier and more durable than other models. The ultra-high screen-to-body ratio creates a wider field of view, while the low blue light and flicker free technology could protect your eyes without affecting the viewing experience, and better guard your family's health. With HDR10 technology, the color and image quality are restored and improved to make every frame a feast for the eyes. The Z72 is also equipped with coocaa's unique Trochilus Extreme technology, which creates a more vivid picture with greater color depth and dynamic range for a realistic and immersive viewing experience.

coocaa Unveils Its Newest Google TV in the Philippines

Want to be a real lazybones without having to lift a finger? Google Assistant is always by your side, allowing you to control your TV, start Apps, and search for content with your voice. The Z72 series is also equipped with Dolby Audio so that you can enjoy your music, movies, and TV shows in multi-dimensional surround sound. With Chromecast built-in technology, you can easily cast entertainment from your phone to your TV and enjoy over 700,000 movies and TV shows from streaming services such as Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Clip TV, etc. Your safety is also our priority, which is why the Z72 comes with an antibacterial remote to help protect your family's health.

Boasting a sales volume of over 60,000 units, coocaa is the highest-selling TV brand in the e-commerce channel in the Philippines in the past few years. To celebrate the launch of its newest model, coocaa has partnered with Lazada and Shopee to offer plenty of exciting rewards for the Z72 series Google TV (32"/40"/43"), including discounts of up to 60% off, freebies such as mini speakers and subwoofers (limited-time offer), free shipping, support for Shopee SPaylater and Lazada LazPayLater, and subsidies of up to 1,000 PHP on both the platforms. Learn more at coocaa's online stores.

Story continues

coocaa Lazada Flagship Store: https://bit.ly/3JXkGWN

coocaa Home Shopee Official Store: https://bit.ly/3G1BV71

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/coocaa-unveils-its-newest-google-tv-in-the-philippines-with-promotions-on-shopee-and-lazada-301778748.html

SOURCE coocaa