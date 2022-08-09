U.S. markets open in 7 hours 15 minutes

coocaa x Lazada: Super Brand Day returns

·2 min read

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This August 11-13, coocaa and Lazada proudly celebrate the annual coocaa x Lazada Super Brand Day. This year's Super Brand Day highlights the all-new coocaa Y72 Google TV.

coocaa x Lazada Super Brand Day
coocaa x Lazada Super Brand Day

The coocaa Y72 Google TV is equipped with all the latest features and enhancements brought to you by Google. From endless online content, to interface customization, as well as intuitive shortcut key functionality, experience stress-free home living like never before.

Thanks to years of research and development, coocaa is proud to introduce the latest in flicker-free technology, low blue light technology, all powered by family-friendly health software into people's very home, because protecting family's eye healthcare across all aspects is coocaa's #1 priority.

Wade Guang, Managing Director, coocaa Indonesia, has shared a few words in commemoration of the successful partnership: "This year marks the 5th collaborative year between coocaa and Lazada. coocaa's success within the field of home appliances is inseparable from Lazada's support channels for the coocaa brand. It is a great honor to establish a partnership with Lazada – a successful partnership. We look forward to continue working and developing the future together!"

This coocaa x Lazada Super Brand Day, expect another instalment of exciting discounts, offers and endless gift hampers to WIN. Customers who purchase select coocaa products online are in for a special treat too:

For one day ONLY*, all customers who purchase select coocaa TVs from coocaa flagship store on Lazada qualify to enter into the lucky draw, where coocaa will select 1 lucky winner to receive a FREE 50-inch Y72 Google TV. (event runs August 11-13,2022 only.)

To continue coocaa's Birthday Month celebrations, coocaa is giving away birthday cakes worth up to 200K Rp to the first 50 customers born in the month of August. Simply contact customer service at the Lazada coocaa store in Indonesia, and provide a copy of your valid birth certificate. (event runs from August 5 to August 13.)

Last, but not least – receive a limited mystery gift when purchase the all-new 50-inch Y72 Google TV. (event runs August 11-13,2022 only.)

SOURCE coocaa

