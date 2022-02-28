U.S. markets open in 4 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,313.00
    -67.00 (-1.53%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,554.00
    -440.00 (-1.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,992.75
    -187.75 (-1.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,000.00
    -39.00 (-1.91%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.39
    +4.80 (+5.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,901.80
    +14.20 (+0.75%)
     

  • Silver

    24.38
    +0.36 (+1.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1191
    -0.0081 (-0.72%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9860
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.95
    +2.63 (+8.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3384
    -0.0027 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5690
    +0.0090 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,232.43
    -824.66 (-2.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    869.56
    +1.45 (+0.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,397.17
    -92.29 (-1.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,526.82
    +50.32 (+0.19%)
     

Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas urges taxpayers to pay property taxes by tomorrow, March 1

·1 min read

CHICAGO, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- First Installment Tax Year 2020 property taxes are due Tuesday, March 1, Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas reminded taxpayers today.

Almost 1.8 million bills were posted on cookcountytreasurer.com in early December and mailed to taxpayers in late January.

"More than 70% of property owners have paid their taxes, including more than 207,000 taxpayers who went to our website and paid online," Pappas said. "Paying online is safe, and online payments will be accepted until 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, March 1."

To make a payment or download a copy of your tax bill, visit cookcountytreasurer.com:

  • Select the blue box labeled "Pay Online for Free"

  • Search by property address or enter your Property Index Number

  • There is no fee if you pay from your bank account

For those who cannot pay the full amount due, partial payments are accepted. After March 1, any balance due is charged 1.5% per month, as required by state law.

While on the website, Pappas encouraged homeowners to:

  • Search for $84 million in available refunds.

  • Check to see if you are missing out on $34 million in tax exemptions, which can lower the tax bill.

  • Read the Pappas Studies, a series of research projects that includes a 20-year history of Cook County property taxes.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cook-county-treasurer-maria-pappas-urges-taxpayers-to-pay-property-taxes-by-tomorrow-march-1-301491080.html

SOURCE Cook County Treasurer's Office

  • Roth IRA Contributions with No Job?

    Even if you don’t have a conventional job, you may be able to contribute to a Roth IRA using these unconventional income sources.

  • Here's what college students should know about taxes this year

    One lesson college students may miss in school is how to fill out their taxes.

  • The Child Tax Credit Is Slowing Down Your Refund – Here’s Why

    If you are eligible to claim the Earned Income Tax Credit or the Child Tax Credit on your 2021 tax returns, you may not receive your refund as quickly as you expected, even if you file right away. The...

  • Stimulus Update: You May Be Owed Money – Here’s How to Find Out

    Amid a complicated and messy tax season, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is telling Americans that if they didn't get the full amount of the third Economic Impact Payment, some might be eligible to...

  • Major Tax Changes for 2022 You Need To Know

    The old saying that nothing is certain except death and taxes is only partly true. Yes, you can certainly expect to pay taxes in 2022, but you may not see the same kind of tax return thanks to a...

  • Are My 2021 Unemployment Benefits Tax-Free?

    Although the joblessness situation wasn't nearly as dire in 2021 as it was in 2020, many people still wound up collecting unemployment benefits last year -- especially earlier on, before the economy began to pick up and vaccines became more widely available. If you received unemployment benefits in 2021, you may be wondering how they might impact your upcoming tax return. In fact, you may have heard that unemployment benefits aren't subject to taxes during the pandemic.

  • Taxes 2022: Tax Breaks for Filers over 50

    Making it to the half-century mark should come with certain rewards, and the IRS is ready to hand them out. Once you turn 50 years old you begin to qualify for certain tax breaks that younger...

  • This Silly Side Hustle Mistake Could Cost You Big Time

    Image source: Getty Images There are plenty of good reasons to get a side hustle. Not only might that extra income help you boost your savings or pay off debt, but it could make it possible to do more fun things like attend concerts and go on vacation.

  • Tax Talk: Common issues facing older taxpayers when completing income tax returns

    Milani and Klee cover the 5 S's of federal income tax provisions that apply to senior citizens.

  • 10 Surprising Statistics About Income Tax and US Taxpayers

    They say two things are inevitable: death and taxes. But while most Americans have to pay taxes, they do not necessarily pay the same amount or share the same tax bracket. In fact, there are some...

  • Taxes 2022: Check the Status of Your Refund on the IRS App

    The IRS2Go app is the Internal Revenue Service's official app. While you can't use it to submit your tax documents, IRS2Go does offer many features that simplify the filing process. See: IRS2Go...

  • Want to Retire Richer? Your Tax Refund Could Put $50,000 in Your Retirement Portfolio

    The average tax refund was $2,827 in the 2021 tax year. If you get close to the average refund of $2,827 when you file your 2021 tax returns in 2022, you can invest the money in a safe investment and leave it alone. If you put $2,827 into an investment that produces 10% average annual returns and leave the money alone for 30 years, by the end of that period of time, your initial $2,827 investment will have turned into $49,329.

  • Want to 10X Your Tax Refund? Here's How.

    The 2022 tax season is now well under way, and a lot of people have already seen their tax refunds hit their bank accounts. As of mid-February, the average tax refund issued by the IRS came to $2,300. In fact, last year's average tax refund came to about $2,800.

  • Haven’t Filed Taxes Recently? Here Are Some Deductions That No Longer Exist

    Many people are filing taxes for the first time in a while to claim the balance of their extended Child Tax Credit. If you haven't filed since before the Trump Administration, you might be surprised...

  • Straight Talk: File taxes early, use PIN to avoid ID theft

    With fraud on the rise, it's important to know how to stay safe when working with your tax return.

  • Owe Money on Your 2022 Taxes? Why You Shouldn't Put It on a Credit Card

    In fact, you may be inclined to reach for a credit card and use it to pay your tax bill. The IRS will allow you to charge your tax bill on a credit card. For one thing, any time you carry a balance forward on your credit cards, you accrue interest on the sum you owe.

  • AB Foods sees first half 'strongly ahead' on improved Primark

    LONDON (Reuters) -Associated British Foods on Monday forecast first-half sales and adjusted operating profit "strongly ahead" of the previous year and ahead of pre-COVID 19 levels, reflecting an improved performance from its Primark fashion business. Primark sales for the 24 weeks to March 5 were expected to be well over 60% ahead of last year at constant currency with an operating profit margin of 11%. The better outcome reflected all Primark stores remaining open and trading throughout the period except for short periods in Austria and The Netherlands.

  • Knowing How to Trade Is Easy, Actually Doing It Is Hard

    You are going to be undisciplined and break your trading rules quite often, but the problem is that you will be reluctant to admit it. Have very clear rules. Many traders avoid the problem of discipline by never establishing clear rules in the first place.

  • Is AMC Stock A Buy Now? Here's What Fundamentals, Chart Action, Fund Ownership Metrics Say

    In 2020, AMC lost $16.15 a share. Over the past five quarters, the company's sales have shrunk 22% to 99% vs. year-ago levels. Such results normally devastate most companies.

  • Norway's sovereign wealth fund to vote against Apple management's pay plan

    OSLO (Reuters) -Norway's $1.3 trillion sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, will vote against ratification of tech giant Apple Inc's management remuneration plan after an advisory firm urged investors to act, the fund's manager said on Sunday. The Norwegian fund owns 1.03% of Apple's shares, making it the company's eighth largest shareholder, according to Refinitiv data. Chief Executive Tim Cook's pay in 2021 was 1,447 times that of the average Apple employee, a company filing on Jan. 7 showed, fuelled by stock awards that helped him earn a total of $98.7 million.