Cooke Co. United Way taking grant apps

Dec. 28—The Cooke County United Way (CCUW) is taking grant applications to distribute campaign dollars supporting dozens of health- and human-service certified agencies and programs addressing community needs.

The application link will be open Jan. 2, 2024 and close on Feb. 9, 2024 at 5 p.m. The Cooke County United Way Community Investment Volunteer Committee reviews all applications and will schedule agency tours and allocation interviews once applications are submitted.

An application is required annually for current partner agencies.

Eligible organizations must operate or provide services within Cooke County. They must be a 501(c)3 non-profit health and human service organization.

They must be incorporated and chartered within the State of Texas, as a not-for-profit organization and be functioning for a minimum of 3 years as not-for-profit, health and human services organization or part of such an organization, and render charitable, philanthropic, health, character-building, or social welfare services for the benefit or residents of Cooke County.

The organization must operate under written Articles of Incorporations and By-laws or other written documents or statutes that define the applicant's purposes, membership, management, and operation.

The organizations must comply with all regulations of the state, county and federal government pertaining to proper licensing, health and safety requirements and operate within the State of Texas and certify they comply with the USA Patriot Act and other counterterrorism laws (form provided as a upload within the online application process).

The organization must operate on a non-discriminatory basis in employment, recruitment of volunteers and delivery of services. They must demonstrate effective program performance and financial responsibility and accountability.

All new and returning applicants are required to provide a copy of the most recent IRS 501c(3) determination letter, a copy of the letter indicating that the applicant is organized for charitable purposes under the Texas Non-Profit Corporation Act, a copy of current fiscal budget and/or program budget, a copy of the most recent financial review for a period ending not more than 18 months prior to January of the year in which the application is made, and a copy of the most recent IRS Form 990 for a period ending not more than 18 months prior to January of the year in which the application is made per the following and must cover the same period of time as that of the financial review required above.

Contact the Cooke County United Way at 940-6651793 or info@cookeuw.org for more information. For funding opportunities, visit, https://www.cookeuw.org/ funding-opportunities.